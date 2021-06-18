PENDLETON — Pendleton finished the Intermountain Conference regular season Friday, June 17, with a 50-33 victory over Hood River.
“We were missing a ton of kids tonight,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “We were missing six full time varsity kids tonight for various reasons. I was really, really happy with our older kids. It would have been easy for them to take over the game. I was pleased with how we played as a team. That shows the level of commitment they have, and the leadership was phenomenal.”
The Bucks, who are on an eight-game win streak, improved to 9-1.
Pendleton led just 19-18 at the half, but defensive adjustments at the half proved vital down the stretch.
Hood River freshman Marina Castaneda had 15 of her team’s 18 points at the half, and finished with a game-high 20 points.
“We never trailed in the game, but it was close at halftime,” Porter said. “The second half, our defense took over. We were playing kids who just got a varsity uniform today. They just went out and played basketball. It was fun to watch. The moment wasn’t too big for them.”
The Bucks had a 31-22 lead after three quarters, then went on a 19-11 run in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Chloe Taber led the Bucks with 15 points, while Muriel Hoisington added 14.
“We don’t have any one kid who scored plenty, but we get scoring from all the kids, and that's fun to see,” Porter said. “All but two kids scored tonight.”
KENNEWICK 45, HERMISTON 43 — The Bulldogs had a big second half, outscoring the Lions 29-18, but it wasn’t enough to counter a 13-point deficit at the half as Kennewick escaped with a Mid-Columbia Conference playoff win.
Jayden Ray led Hermiston with 14 points, while Katelyn Heideman added 12.
Maddie Gebers had 13 points to lead the Lions, while Haylee Johnson and Aliyah Thornton each had 11.
Hermiston will host Southridge at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Kennewick will play at Chiawana at 10 a.m.
NYSSA 62, MCLOUGHLIN 29 — Gracie Johnson scored all 23 of her points in the first three quarters to lead the Bulldogs to a nonleague win over the Pioneers, who suffered their first loss.
Johnson had eight of her points in the first quarter as Nyssa took a 17-9 lead.
Nyssa (7-4) led 36-21 at the half and never looked back.
Daniela Angel led the Pioneers (7-1) with 11 points, while Emma Leber added nine.
RIVERSIDE 44, WESTON-MCEWEN 16 — Junior Jasmin Lopez had a game-high 15 points to lead the Pirates to a nonleague home win over the TigerScots.
Riverside (5-7) led 16-5 at the half, and outscored W-M 28-16 in the second half.
Charli King led W-M with 11 points — seven in the second half, while Dalana Pickard added 10.
Boys basketball
HOOD RIVER 62, PENDLETON 55 — The Bucks went on a 39-32 run in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to escape their big first-half deficit as the Eagles escaped with an Intermountain Conference win.
“We played really well tonight,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We moved the ball offensively and got some good looks from 3. Gauge Rueber, Jacob Devereaux, and Ben Jennings applied pressure on their guards that led to 16 turnovers and much needed buckets in transition.”
Pendleton (0-10) trailed 30-16 at the half, then out scored Hood River 14-13 in the third and 25-19 in the fourth.
Rueber led the Bucks with 19 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers. Blake Swanson chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds, Devereaux added 11 points, and Jennings added nine to provide a balanced scoring attack.
Davis Yates led the Eagles (8-4) with 13 points.
Pendleton will get another shot at the Eagles on Monday in an IMC playoff game in Hood River.
IONE/ARLINGTON 57, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 55 — The Cardinals punched their ticket to the 1A state tournament with a play-in victory over the Redsides at Dufur High School.
“We hit a couple of free throws down the stretch to make it a four-point game,” Ione coach Dennis Stefani said. “They hit a late shot to make it a two-point game. We were down every quarter. It was basically a slug fest all the way through. The final score at the end of the fourth quarter is what matters.”
Ione/Arlington will play Adrian at 5:15 p.m. on Monday in the first round of state at Powder Valley High School.
The Cardinals trailed 18-9 after the first quarter, and 34-32 at the half. The Redsides had a 48-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter, where Ione went on an 11-7 run to secure the win.
“We put a lot of pressure on their guards toward the end and created a lot of turnovers for them,” Stefani said. “We held out turnovers to 10 for the game, though seven of those came in the first 4 minutes of the game.”
The Cardinals also were able to contain SWC’s 6-4 forward Garrett Olson. He finished with 16 points, but it could have been much more.
“The Olson kid is pretty good,” Stefani said. “He is very capable. Bryce Rollins, Taylor Rollins and Tary Walls played good defense. We played weak side so they couldn’t go over the top. Those three played terrific inside.”
Jaiden Ruloph 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cardinals, while Carson Eynetich added 14 points and Jace Troutman 12.
Oscar Thomas led the Redsides with 22 points.
UMATILLA 50, PILOT ROCK 32 — Lynkin McLeod scored a game-high 16 points as the Vikings finished their season with a nonleague home win over the Rockets.
Chris Self added 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Umatilla (10-2), which led 26-18 at the half.
The Rockets trailed 39-28 after three quarters, but the Vikings went on an 11-4 scoring spree in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Tanner Corwin scored 16 points for Pilot Rock (3-3), while Jimmy Jones chipped in eight.
