PENDLETON — Sarah House and Emma House won singles matches for Pendleton, but the Bucks fell short against Ridgeview 5-3 in an Intermountain Conference match on Monday, April 26.
“They played well today,” Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg said of the Riverhawks. “I don’t think it had anything to do with them, but we were off today. We seemed unfocused. I think we will have a good matchup with them at the end of the season.”
Sarah House topped Gabby Hoeft 6-4, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match, while Emma House won the No. 4 singles match 7-6, 6-1 over Morgan Fiero.
Sarah is playing quite well,” Dillenburg said. “She played No. 3 doubles last year and I moved her to singles. She has picked that up really well. She has gotten her serve down, which bodes well for winning matches.”
Emma House, who placed eighth at the 2019 5A state track meet in the javelin, is in her first year of tennis. Dillenburg said a nagging back issue kept House from going out for track this spring.
“She is a volleyball player and a good athlete,” Dillenburg said of Emma House. “She was nervous in her first set, they figured it out. At one time, she was down 4-2 in the first set, then won the tie break. If you can move and anticipate, you are halfway there.”
The Bucks’ third win came at No. 4 doubles, where Melinda Cramp and Keri Kunz teamed to beat Kylie Darr and Tristan Stewart 6-1, 6-3.
The Bucks will host Crook County on Wednesday.
College baseball
BIG BEND 17-10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-4 — The Vikings broke open a 4-4 game in the fifth inning with five runs to win the second game of an NWAC doubleheader and complete the sweep of the Timberwolves on Sunday, April 25.
Lane Adaro went 4-for-6 with five RBIs for Big Bend (5-3), while the Vikings’ pitching staff struck out 14.
Jake Allen hit a double and drove in two runs for BMCC (1-9).
In the first game, the Vikings took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and built on their lead, including a nine-run fourth inning for a 14-2 lead.
Loggan Davis had three of the Timberwolves’ seven hits, and drove in three runs.
Matthew Plato went 3-for-3 for Big Bend, with a double and four RBIs.
