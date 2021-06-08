PENDLETON — Pendleton ran its win streak to four games on Tuesday, June 8, with a 60-41 Intermountain Conference win over Crook County.
“This was not an easy game,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “They are much improved. We moved the ball well and took good shots. Our post players took away their inside game in the second half. We had a great team effort.”
The Bucks (5-1) trailed right out of the gate as Crook County’s Emma Bales took control inside. She scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half.
Pendleton led 29-23 at the half, but the points didn’t come easy.
“It was a pretty close game in the first half,” Porter said. “They have a really good post player, and Daisy (Jenness) and Lindsey (Pasena Little Sky) had their hands full in the first half.”
The Bucks only allowed the Cowboys 18 points in the second half, and used a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“Our defense came up big in the second half,” Porter said.
Chloe Taber led the Bucks with 13 points, while Jenness added 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Muriel Hoisington chipped in 10 points, five assists and five steals.
Pendleton will play at Ridgeview on Friday.
“That is our only loss,” Porter said of an earlier 46-37 defeat. “It was close the first time at home, and I expect it to be close down there.”
NIXYAAWII 49, UMATILLA 37 — The Golden Eagles rallied in the second half to hand the visiting Vikings a nonleague loss.
Taylor Durfey had 12 of her 13 points in the first half as Umatilla (3-4) took a 25-23 lead at the break.
Nixyaawii went on a 26-12 run in the second half to pull away for the win.
Sophie Bronson led the Golden Eagles (5-3) with 12 points.
STANFIELD 40, RIVERSIDE 26 — Zuri Reeser scored a game-high 16 points — 10 in the second quarter — to lead the visiting Tigers past the Pirates.
Stanfield led 8-6 after the first quarter, but a 15-5 second-quarter run enabled the Tigers to pull away.
Maggie Sharp added 13 points for the Tigers (4-1).
Aleydis Torres had a team-high 10 points for the Pirates (2-5), while Layla Castillo added five points.
JOSEPH 30, ECHO 15 — The Eagles handed the host Cougars (1-6) a nonleague loss. Echo has lost five games in a row. No other details were available.
IONE/ARLINGTON 34, SHERMAN 24 — The Cardinals improved to 3-2 on the season with a Big Sky League road win over the Huskies.
Boys basketball
CROOK COUNTY 72, PENDLETON 39 — Kevin Sanchez scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as the Cowboys handed the visiting Bucks an Intermountain Conference loss.
“They are a great team,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said of the Cowboys. “They shot the lights out tonight. They made 14 3s, and most were contested. When a team shoots that well, it’s tough to overcome.”
Crook County, which is off to a 10-0 start to the season, led 18-9 after the first quarter and 43-15 at the half. Pendleton (0-6) outscored the Cowboys 16-7 in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.
“Blake Swanson was a monster on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds,” Dong said. “The guys flew around in our 1-2-2 defense tonight and it looked good.”
Swanson also had a team-high 15 points, while Gauge Rueber added eight.
NIXYAAWII 72, UMATILLA 35 — Dakota Sams had a triple double with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, as the Golden Eagles soared to a nonleague win over the visiting Vikings.
Nixyaawii jumped out to a 24-10 advantage after one quarter, and stretched its lead to 48-21 at the half.
Tyasin Burns led all scorers with 27 points — all in the first three quarters — while Greyson Sams and Ruger Deming anchored the defense.
Oscar Campos led the Vikings with 10 points, while Ulises Armenta added eight.
On Monday, June 7, the Golden Eagles (6-1) dropped an 85-84 overtime game at Yakama Tribal.
Lester Wahsise hit two free throws in the final seconds to lift the Eagles (9-1) to victory.
Dakota Sams led Nixyaawii with 28 points, while Burns added 25 and Deming 16.
IONE/ARLINGTON 69, SHERMAN 52 — Carson Eynetich poured in 27 points to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League road win over the Huskies.
“It went pretty good,” Ione coach Dennis Stefani said. “We moved the ball well, and our guard play was strong. Defensively, there were times we played a little lazy and did some reaching. We did allow them to shoot 28 free throws (18 made). We had too many fouls.”
Ione/Arlington (5-1) led 21-10 after the first quarter and 37-19 at the half.
Jace Troutman added 17 points, and Jaiden Ruloph had 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Cardinals, who have won four in a row.
“As a team, we had 24 assists, which is good,” Stefani said. “We did hit 10 3s — we have some pretty good shooters.”
Will James led the Huskies with 16 points.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 64, ECHO 39 — The visiting Loggers handed the Cougars (2-5) a Big Sky League loss. No other details were available.
STANFIELD 48, RIVERSIDE 44 — The Tigers (2-5) broke a three-game skid with a nonleague win over the host Pirates.
