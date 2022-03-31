PENDLETON — Olivia Corbett got things rolling with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sarah Plummer as Pendleton cruised to a 6-1 victory over Baker on Thursday, March 31 in a nonleague tennis match.
Corbett, in her second season as the Bucks’ top singles player, has lost just six games in three matches to open the season 3-0.
“She is playing pretty well,” Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg said. “We start conference matches on Monday and it’s off and going. We have two or three matches a week after that.”
Nora Yoshioka Won at No. 2 doubles, Emma Coleman won at No. 4, and Keri Kunz won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5.
Lucy Oyama dropped a 6-3, 6-4 match to Baker’s Maya Smith at No. 4 singles for Pendleton’s lone loss on the day.
In doubles, Annie Bostwick and Tatum Paullus beat Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw 6-1, 6-4 , and Rachel Walker and Taybree Walker made quick work of Cambell Vanderwiele and Daphne Thomas, 6-0, 6-1.
On Tuesday, the Bucks beat La Grande 8-0.
In the boys match, the Bulldogs got the better of the Bucks 4-2.
Matthew Stansbury and Miller Johnson won the No. 1 doubles match for Pendleton, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8), while Tyler Walker won the No. 2 singles match with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Caleb Hills.
WESTON-MCEWEN GIRLS 3, STANFIELD 2 — Jacqlyn Albert and Lirian Holden won their singles matches 8-0, and No. 3 Mikaela Smith won 8-1 as the TigerScots swept the singles matches in Athena.
The Tigers answered by sweeping the two singles matches.
Adamary Torres and Mariane Odell won the No. 1 match 8-6, while Jaki Basrtoschek and Yaneily Montes won the No. 2 match 8-1.
WESTON-MCEWEN BOYS 3, STANFIELD 2 — The TigerScots won three of four singles matches, and the Tigers won the No. 4 singles match and the lone doubles match.
Mazon Langford, Wyatt Smith and Dylan Newbold won singles matches for W-M, while Pablo Arellano won the No. 4 singles match for Stanfield.
Alexis Carrillo and Jesus Arellano-Madera beat Hunter Hamby and Seth Muilenburg 8-2 in the doubles match.
MCLOUGHLIN GIRLS 6, UMATILLA 5 — The Vikings won five of six singles matches, but the Pioneers swept the five doubles matches to eke out a win over Umatilla.
Leslie Rivera Castro, Maya Meza Rodriguez, Stephanie Rivera, Valeria De La Cruz and Briseida Mendoza all won their singles matches for the Vikings.
Laura Gomez won the No. 3 singles match for the Pioneers.
In the boys match, Mac-Hi came out on top 3-2.
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta won the No. 1 singles match 8-2 over Sean Molina, then the Pioneers reeled off three straight wins by Jose Gomez, Connor Batchelor and Bryan Garcia.
Umatilla’s Alex Ortiz Mendoza finished things off with a 6-0 win over Tales Alexander.
SHERMAN BOYS 5, IONE 1 — Gary Walls won the No. 1 singles match 9-8 (7-5) for the Cardinals’ only win of the day.
“Gary played a good match,” Ione coach Maureen McElligott said. “All of my doubles are freshmen. They are learning how to move on the court, and that everybody has to serve. I haven’t had this young of a team for a long time.”
The Sherman girls beat the Cardinals 7-0. In the No. 3 singles match, Ione’s Leelyn Vandever lost a close match to Emily Lesh, 9-8 (7-4).
Prep baseball
IRRIGON 11, MCLOUGHLIN 6 — The Knights used a seven-run second inning to help secure a non league road win over the Pioneers.
Frank Chapa had two hits and drove in four runs for Irrigon, while Braden Atkins hit a double and scored twice, and Spencer Stewart went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Atkins and Stewart combined for 12 strikeouts on the day.
Javier Esparza and Cooper Yensen each had two hits for Mac-Hi.
