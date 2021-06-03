PENDLETON — Strong team defense and some hot shooting in the second quarter helped Pendleton to a 54-17 Intermountain Conference win Thursday, June 3, over Redmond.
“Now that we are four games in, we are starting to shoot the ball better from the field,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “The shots are starting to fall and you can tell the girls are getting excited about it.”
The Bucks (3-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead to open the game, then held an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.
Josie Wilson scored all nine of her points in the Bucks’ 22-2 run in the second quarter.
“That second quarter was really good,” Porter said. “I couldn’t be more happy about our defense. We had 12 steals tonight.”
Chloe Taber also had nine points for the Bucks, while Lindsey Pasena Little Sky had eight points. Daisy Jenness added seven points and seven rebounds, while Jaden Samp had seven points, Muriel Hoisington four assists, and Jordyn Murphy and Brie Youncs each had four rebounds.
“We didn’t have anyone in double figures, but we had 10 girls score in the game,” Porter said. “As a coach, you love the fact that you have that many people get an opportunity to score. This was a great game in terms of team basketball. It was awesome to watch.”
Carson Castro had 10 points to lead the Panthers (2-3).
“They are young and they play hard,” Porter said of Redmond. “They are going to be a handful in a couple of years.”
Pendleton will play at Hood River on Friday.
MCLOUGHLIN 46, WESTON-MCEWEN 23 — Daniela Angel scored 13 points, and Darby Rhoads added 11 as the host Pioneers handed the TigerScots a nonleague loss to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Mac-Hi led 19-7 at the half, then pulled away for good with a 16-7 run in the third quarter.
Dalana Pickard led W-M (0-5) with six points, while Charli King added five. Both players also had five rebounds.
UMATILLA 39, STANFIELD 31 — Taylor Durfey poured in 25 points to lead the Vikings to a nonleague victory over the visiting Tigers.
The teams were tied at 15-15 at the half, and the Tigers had a 30-26 leading going into the fourth quarter.
Umatilla (4-3) went on a 13-1 run in the fourth to rally for the win.
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN 66, IONE/ARLINGTON 40 — The Cougars improved to 5-1 with a nonleague road win over the Cardinals.
No other details were available.
Boys basketball
REDMOND 65, PENDLETON 34 — Garrett Osborne scored 11 of his 22 points in the second quarter to lead the Panthers to an Intermountain Conference home win over the Bucks.
“I was really proud of our guys tonight,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We came out with some intensity. We played a really good first half, despite the score. We came out and played good team defense and forced them into some tough shots. I think it surprised them a little bit.”
Redmond led just 11-9 after the first quarter, but a 25-11 run in the second gave the Panthers a commanding 36-20 lead at the half.
“They settled in and caught fire at the end of the second quarter,” Dong said of the Panthers.
Jacob Devereaux led Pendleton with 10 points, while Blake Swanson added nine points and 10 rebounds, and Gauge Rueber chipped in eight points.
“Blake was a monster on the boards and on defense,” Dong said. “He had a great game.”
Charlie Rawlins added 11 points for the Panthers (6-1).
The Bucks will host Hood River on Friday.
UMATILLA 60, STANFIELD 46 — The Vikings held the Tigers to just two points in the second quarter en route to a nonleague win and a 6-1 record on the season.
Oscar Campos led the way for Umatilla with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Ulises Armenta added 11 points, and Ty Cranston five points, six rebounds and three steals. Chris Self chipped in seven points, six steals and four assists.
Uriel Carrillo led the Tigers (1-4) with 16 points, while Pablo Arellano added nine points.
