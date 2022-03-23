PENDLETON — Pendleton saw its seemingly comfortable eight-run lead in the first inning slowly slip away, but the Bucks were able to fend off Scappoose 13-12 on Wednesday, March 23 in the championship game of the Red Lion Buckaroo Baseball Classic at Bob White Field.
“It’s been a long week,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “Four games in three days. Our arms are a little tender. We had some guys in there who hadn’t thrown a lot. Our defense didn’t help us, but the guys battled, pulled it out and got the championship.”
The Bucks led 9-1 after the first inning, then tacked on two more in the third for an 11-4 lead.
The Indians kept chipping away at the Bucks’ lead with two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull within 11-10.
Pendleton gave itself a little breathing room in the bottom of the sixth as Karson Lani belted a two-run home run for a 13-10 advantage.
Scappoose scraped together two runs in the top of the seventh, but left men on first and third when the Bucks got the last out.
“We were up 9-1 in the first, and we ended the game with five errors,” Haguewood said. “The kids were just sloppy at times. Hopefully, we will iron out the kinds. Scappoose is a good squad. They were ranked No. 1 early on.”
Collin Primus hit two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times for Pendleton. Easton Corey had a double and two RBIs, while Lani drove in three runs, and Jace Otteson had two RBIs.
The Bucks improved to 4-2-1 with the win. They return to action April 1, hosting Wilsonville.
“We have not had an easy game yet,” Haguewood said. “We have faced some of the top teams in Washington, and some top teams in Oregon. We have one of the toughest nonleague schedules in Oregon. We will be ready for league.”
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 20, OAKRIDGE 3 — Hailey Stallings hit a home run and picked up the win in the circle as the TigerScots throttled the Warriors in a nonleague road game.
After Ava Sams hit an RBI triple in the second inning, Stallings drilled an 0-1 pitch over the fence to drive in two runs and help the TigerScots to a 15-0 lead.
W-M added five more runs in the top of the third for a 20-0 lead. Oakridge got three runs back in the bottom of the third, but it wasn’t enough to stop the mercy rule.
Madison Shell went 3-for-4 for W-M, with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Janie Helfretch added three hits and three RBIs.
