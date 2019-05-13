Pendleton will send two girls to the 5A state tennis tournament this weekend after they placed in the top four Saturday at the Intermountain Conference District Tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

Junior Bethany Flanagan and senior Katie Bradt will compete Friday at the Portland Tennis Center. Should they reach the championship round Saturday, they will play at the Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Tualatin.

The Bucks finished second in the the team standings with 23 points. The Dalles won the district title with 27 points. Ridgeview was third with 22 points, followed by Redmond (20), Crook County (14) and Hood River (10).

“I was quite happy with them as a team,” Bucks coach Rocky Dillenburg said. “We had two doubles teams in the quarterfinals, but they came up a bit short.”

Flanagan finished third, dropping her final match to top-seeded Monsie Garrido of Hood River, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bradt, who was not seeded, knocked off the No. 4 seed to reach the semifinals, where she lost to Charel Gijzen of The Dalles.

Bradt won the first set 6-1, but in the second she pulled a hamstring and lost 6-2. She retired in the third set to finish fourth.

Gijzen, an exchange student from The Netherlands, beat Garrido for the district title.

Dillenburg, who is in his 15th year with the Bucks, was named the IMC girls Coach of the Year for the first time.

NWAC baseball

Blue Mountain finished the regular season Saturday with a pair of NWAC East wins over Wenatchee Valley.

The Timberwolves rallied to win the first game 6-4, then finished the day with 4-3 win.

In the second game, Dylan Grogan (Stanfield) pitched a complete game, scattering six hits and striking out 13. Cooper Saxton added a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Grogan finished the season with a 6-1 record, 84 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.

In the opener, BMCC scored all three of its runs in the ninth on errors to take a 6-4 lead.

The Timberwolves finished the season 22-23 and 11-17 in the East Region.

Prep Baseball

Pilot Rock split its 2A/1A Special District 7 doubleheader Saturday with visiting Dufur.

The Rangers (9-8 overall, 7-5 SD5) won the first game 16-1, while the Rockets came back to win the second game 11-7.

Dufur took a 10-0 lead after two innings, and invoked the 10-rule after the fifth inning.

Kaleb Pence hit a three-run home run in the second inning for the Rangers, while Isaac Anthony got the win, allowing two hits and striking out eight over four innings.

Quinton Orr, Tanner Corwin and Paxton Ellis all hit singles for the Rockets.

In the second game, the Rockets overcame a 5-0 deficit after two innings for the win.

Pilot Rock (11-7, 8-5), which was the visiting team in the second game, scored seven runs in the top of the third inning, and added two more in the sixth and seventh frames.

No. 9 hitter Payton Thurmond belted a solo home run for the Rockets, while Corwin drove in three runs.

HEPPNER/IONE 8-2, UNION 3-11 — The Mustangs used a four-run seventh inning to break open a close game and win the opening game of a Special District 7 doubleheader at Union.

Hunter Padberg hit a two-run home run in the second inning for Heppner (4-13 overall, 3-9 SD5), then pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

In the second game, the Bobcats (6-10, 4-9) scored all of their runs over the final three innings to salvage the split.

LA GRANDE 24-22, MAC-HI 0-0 — The Tigers outscored the Pioneers 46-0 in taking a pair of Greater Oregon League home games from Mac-Hi.

The Pioneers had just two hits and committed six errors in the first game.

Softball

WESTON-MCEWEN 9-13, HEPPNER/IONE 0-0 — McKenna Stallings threw a no-hitter and struck out eight in leading the TigerScots to victory in the first game of a Special District 6 doubleheader in Athena.

Stallings hit a home run in the second inning, while Jordyn Lambert belted one in the sixth inning for W-M (17-3 overall, 10-2 SD6). Madison Shell drove in three runs.

Stallings had another stellar outing in the second game, hurling a two-hitter and striking out 10.

Lambert hit a solo home run, and Stallings drove in four runs.

Larysa Burright hit a double for the Mustangs (5-10, 1-9).

LA GRANDE 3-15, MAC-HI 0-7 — The Tigers swept the Pioneers in Greater Oregon League play in Milton-Freewater.

La Grande (20-1 overall, 12-0 GOL), ranked No. 1 in the 4A state poll, got a complete game from Allie Brock in the opener. She allowed just two hits and struck out 12.

Sydney Earls scattered eight hits and struck out three for Mac-Hi (16-7, 8-4).

In the second game, Graci Bullock and Rikki Mark hit home runs for the Pioneers, but it would not be enough to overcome a 6-0 first-inning deficit.