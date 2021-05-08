PENDLETON — Kylie Parsons pitched a gem as Pendleton handed La Grande its first loss of the season, 10-0 in five innings, on Saturday, May 8.
Parsons scattered two hits and struck out seven, while Sauren Garton, Chloe Taber and Ella Chrisman all drove in two runs.
The Bucks led just 2-0 after three innings, but got to Tigers starter Grace Neer in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on five hits, including an RBI triple by Garton.
In their second game of the day, the Bucks topped Ridgeview 11-1 in an Intermountain Conference game.
Pendleton (7-0 IMC, 11-1 overall) scored early, taking a 6-0 lead after two innings. The Bucks added five more runs in the fourth innings to put the game out of reach.
Garton struck out 10 and allowed just three hits. She also hit a triple and drove in two runs.
Ellie Samford had a big day for the Bucks, hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Pendleton, which has won seven games in row, will host Crook County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HEPPNER/IONE 14-24, UMATILLA 3-23 — Eva Martin and the Mustangs made quick work of the Vikings in the opener, but Umatilla made Heppner/Ione earn the sweep.
Martin held the Vikings to five hits and struck out four. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and four runs scored.
“We put the ball in play, they just played good defense,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said.
Kyleigh Betts went 2-for-3 with one run scored for the Vikings.
In the second game, the Mustangs took the lead early on, but the Vikings made a game of it.
Trailing 23-16 in the top of the seventh inning, the Vikings mounted a comeback. Freshman Maddisyn Rico hit a bases-loaded triple with one out that brought Umatilla to within 23-19. They went on to tie the score at 23-23.
“That lifted us huge,” Olson said. “We needed a spark.”
In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs scored on an error to put the game away.
Rico finished the game 3-for-5 with six RBIs, while Braelyn Cragun was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored, and Betts scored three times.
“We outhit them 14-9 in the second game and they had nine errors,” Olson said.
Soccer
CHIAWANA 1, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs came up short against the visiting Riverhawks, finishing fourth in the Mid-Columbia Conference district playoffs.
Chiawana scored its goal with 10 minutes left in the first half as goalkeeper Michael Kot scored on a 45-yard free kick.
“It was just a fluke,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “A miscommunication. He was just trying to put it in play and it took a bad hop. It happens.”
Josh Farias finished with four saves for the Bulldogs.
Tennis
MCC CHAMPIONSHIPS — The Hermiston girls had two doubles teams win titles, and the boys team had one champion at the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Kamiakin High School.
Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer won the No. 1 doubles title for the Bulldogs, beating Kamiakin’s Charly Scherbarth and Korin Clark 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Zoe Pitney and Shaylee Evers won a title, beating Walla Walla’s Gigi Colin and Amilia Gutierrez, 6-3, 6-3.
Hermiston’s Lydia Vanderstelt and Malayna Anderson were runners up at No. 2 doubles, dropping the title match to Hanford’s Danielle Safranki and Hanna Welt, 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 3 singles play, Liz Doherty was second, falling to Southridge’s Meigan Crowder 6-3, 6-3.
Also for the Bulldogs, Addi Caplinger lost a three-set match to Kennewick’s Janie Buckingham in the No. 1 singles semifinals.
“We have had a really, really good year,” Hermiston coach Jason Sivey said.
The Hermiston boys had Miguel Salvador and Max Spencer win the No. 1 doubles title, beating Richland’s Cody Davey and Josh Cowell 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.
Salvador and Spencer finished 7-2 during the regular season.
Baseball
PENDLETON SPLITS GAMES — The Bucks opened the day with a 15-4 Intermountain Conference victory over Ridgeview, then dropped a 4-2 nonleague game to 6A Mountain View.
Against Ridgeview, Payton Lambert hit a two-run home run in the third inning to stake Pendleton (8-0 IMC, 10-2) to an 11-3 lead, then added an RBI-double in the fourth inning for a 13-4 advantage.
Easton Corey and Andrew Demianew each had two hits for the Bucks, while Kyle Field drove in two runs and picked up the win on the mound.
Jack Lieuallen pitched a solid game, but Mountain View (11-1) was able to get some timely hitting to snap the Bucks’ eight-game win streak.
“Mountain View is a good team, but I thought we competed well,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “It’s good for us to compete against a good 6A squad.”
Lieuallen struck out seven and walked two, while Lambert hit a triple and drove in a run.
Pendleton will play at Crook County on Tuesday.
IRRIGON 11-11, LYLE/WISHRAM, KLICKITAT, TROUT LAKE 0-2 — Caden Rice threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 in leading the Knights to victory in their opener against the visiting Cougars.
Braden Atkins hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Irrigon (6-3), which also got two RBIs from Frank Chapa.
In the second game, the Knights used a seven-run fifth inning to break open a 4-2 game.
Chapa, Cayden Rice and Boyd Davis all drove in runs the rally, and all three had two RBIs for the game.
Ryan Hussey pitched four innings of four-hit ball, allowing two runs and striking out eight.
HEPPNER/IONE 24-15, RIVERSIDE 0-4 — Hayden Hyatt and Tucker Ashbeck combined on a no-hitter as the Mustangs rolled to a convincing road victory over the Pirates in the first game of their doubleheader.
Hyatt struck out five over three innings, and still has a flawless ERA. Ashbeck pitched the final two innings, striking out three. They did not issue any walks, and faced just 16 batters.
Jackson Lehman hit a double, a triple and drove in five runs for the Mustangs (10-1), while Kason Cimmiyotti went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Mike Jaca, Toby Nation and Carson Eynetich all drove in two runs.
In the second game, the Pirates rallied to tie the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the third, but the Mustangs scored 10 runs over the sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.
Nation hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Lehman went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Roy Collins drove in two runs.
Cooper Szasz had a double and two RBIs for the Pirates (5-7).
JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA/ELGIN 17-9, MCLOUGHLIN 0-2 — The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning and the Pioneers could not recover in losing the first game of their doubleheader on the road.
Flynn Nave pitched five innings of one-hit ball for the Eagles, striking out eight and walking one.
Ethan Jones had the lone hit for the Pioneers.
In the second game, Mac-Hi fell behind early and the Eagles cruised to victory.
Javi Esparza and Jesse Berry each had two hits for the Pioneers.
WESTON-MCEWEN 9-12, STANFIELD/ECHO 1-7 — Blane Peal threw three innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight, to help the TigerScots beat the visiting Tigers in the first game of their doubleheader.
Peal also hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning and finished with four RBIs, while Peyton Sinclair went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Dax Davis hit a double for the Tigers, while Jayden Sanchez went 2-for-3.
In the second game, the Tigers stayed with the TigerScots for four innings, trailing 8-5. W-M tacked on two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Levie Phillips went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for W-M, while Ben Hubbard hit two doubles and drove in three runs, and Peal hit a double, a triple and scored twice.
Davis had a double and scored twice for the Tigers, while Alex Flores drove in two runs.
Men’s college soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1, WENATCHEE VALLEY 0 — Steven Rubio scored unassisted in the 18th minute to give the Timberwolves the only goal they would need to hand the Knights an NWAC East loss.
BMCC goalkeeper Juan Muniz finished with one save for his third shutout.
BMCC leads the NWAC East with a 5-0-2 record.
Track and field
WHEELER COUNTY INVITE — Griswold’s Jeff Case won the 400 meters in a personal best time of 59.60 seconds to lead the Grizzlies at Condon High School.
Case also placed fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 28 feet, 7 1/4 inches, and was fifth in the 200 (26.74),
Caleb Sprenger finished third in the javelin with a throw of 123-6.
Golf
AT ALPINE MEADOWS — The Heppner boys finished second — two strokes back of Enterprise — Friday, May 7, at Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise.
Landon Mitchell led the Mustangs with a 95 to finish third overall. Matthew Hammond followed with a 104, while Cody Fletcher had a 108 and Derrick Smith a 127.
Grant Union’s Devon Stokes took medalist honors with a 93.
Enterprise, led by Jacob Amaro’s 94, finished with a 432, while Heppner had a 434 and Wallowa a 506.
Ryan Clark led Echo with a 108, followed by Kaden Combe (120), Devlyn Wilson (121) and Joe Faulkner (140).
McKenzie Rose shot a 132 for the Echo girls.
