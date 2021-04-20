PENDLETON — Sauren Garton pitched three sterling innings, and Chloe Taber drove in three runs to help Pendleton to a 16-1 Intermountain Conference victory over Redmond on Tuesday, April 20.
“We still have plenty of things to work on,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “It’s a good way to start the league with four wins, and we know we will run into some tougher situations we will need to be ready for.”
Garton started the game, allowing zero hits and striking out six. Kylie Parsons pitched the fourth inning, allowing one run on two hits.
“She’s had two nice games in a row,” Cary said of Garton. “She gives us an opportunity to win each time she’s in the circle.”
Taber went 2-for-4 on the day with two runs scored, while Maria Lilienthal went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Daisy Jenness hit a double and a triple, and Bri Youncs hit a two-run triple.
The Bucks (4-0) will host Redmond on Saturday at 11 a.m., then will play Bend at 1:30 p.m.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 15-15, UMATILLA 0-0 — The Rockets won a pair of four-inning nonleague games at home against the visiting Vikings.
In the opener, Celia Farrow pitched a complete game, striking out six. At the plate, she had three hits, including a solo in-the-park home run.
Aiva Ellis added two hits, also hitting a solo in-the-park home run.
In the second game, Madyson Moffit and Ellis combined for the shutout.
Farrow led the way with three hits, while Madyson Moffit, McKenzie Bennett and Paige Moffit all had two hits.
“We are starting to show our ‘A’ game,” Rockets coach Bill Zyph said. “The Nixyaawii girls have been playing really well for us.”
The Rockets (4-0) will start league play at 3 p.m. Friday at Union/Cove.
WESTON-MCEWEN 9-17, MCLOUGHLIN 5-12 — The TigerScots used a seven-run fifth inning to break open a close game and take the first game of their doubleheader with the host Pioneers.
Hailey Stallings hit a double and drove in three runs for W-M, while Taylor Quaempts went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
In the second game, W-M broke a 10-10 tie with seven runs over the final two innings to complete the sweep.
Stallings, Quaempts, Bailey Moore and Genna Robinson each drove in two runs for the TigerScots (2-3).
Baseball
PENDLETON 10, REDMOND 2 — Tucker Zander threw four innings of two-hit ball and struck out eight as the Bucks posted an Intermountain Conference road win over the Panthers.
“He pitched well, got ahead in the strike zone and threw the ball well today,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said.
The Bucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings, and led 6-2 after four. Three runs in the top of the seventh inning sealed the win.
“Early on, our hands were a little slow,” Haguewood said. “As the game went on, we got better at-bats. Traveling this far and getting a league win is a positive.”
Easton Corey drove in three runs for the Bucks, while Payton Lambert hit a pair of doubles. Blake Swanson and Nic Sheley each drove in two runs.
It was the first game for the Panthers, who were just released from a COVID quarantine.
“They did well for their first time out,” Haguewood said. “They are going to want to take it out on us Saturday.”
Pendleton will host Redmond at noon Saturday.
SOUTHRIDGE 11, HERMISTON 7 — The Bulldogs took an early 3-0 lead, but the host Suns rallied for five runs in the third inning and three more in the fifth to hold on for a Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Hermiston out-hit the Suns 9-8, but could not put runs across the plate.
Tanner McKoy drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (3-6 MCC), while Spencer Juul and Chase Elliott each hit a double.
HEPPNER/IONE 5, UMATILLA 0 — The Mustangs used solid pitching and quality at-bats to beat the host Vikings in a nonleague game.
Hayden Hyatt got the start for Heppner, pitching 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits while striking out eight. Mike Jaca came on in relief to strike out four.
“They pitched fantastic,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said of the Mustangs. “They commanded the zone really well. They are two of the best pitchers we have faced this year, for sure.”
Toby Nation went 2x4 with an RBI for Heppner (4-0), while Cason Cimmiyotti was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
James Wilson had both of the Vikings’ hits — a pair of singles.
MCLOUGHLIN 5, UNION 4 — Cooper Waltermire hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Pioneers to a nonleague victory over the Bobcats.
Union had scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Mac-Hi added a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the score at 3-3.
One run by the Bobcats in the seventh gave them a 4-3 lead.
Waltermire had two of the Pioneers’ five hits, while Chase Fones hit a double and Javi Esparza had two stolen bases.
Cooper Yensen pitched six innings, striking out 10, for the Pioneers.
Boys tennis
STANFIELD/ECHO 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The visiting Tigers won all but the No. 1 singles match in handing the TigerScots a loss.
Creed Russell and Josue Hernandez won singles matches for the Tigers, who also won both doubles matches.
Lebraun Albert had the lone win for W-M, beating Dysen Wilson 8-3 at No. 1 singles.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 5, CHIAWANA 2 — The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 on the season with a Mid-Columbia Conference road victory over the Riverhawks.
Addie Caplinger improved to 6-1 at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sydney Smith.
Grace Lind added a win at No. 2 singles, beating McKaila Balcom 6-0, 6-4.
The Bulldogs swept the doubles, led by the No. 1 team of Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer, who beat Carson Fangman and Paige Beck 6-3, 6-2.
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, STANFIELD/ECHO — Jacqlyn Albert led a string of four singles victories as the TigerScots beat the visiting Tigers.
Albert beat Zoe Russell 8-2, while Skyla Muilenberg, Makaela Smith and Shaely McNeil also posted wins.
Stanfield’s Zoe Russell and Eida Piercy topped Muilenberg and Smith 8-2 for the Tiger’s lone win.
College Volleyball
Blue Mountain and Columbia Basin College split their NWAC East volleyball matches, with the host Timberwolves winning the first match 27-29, 25-19, 15-10.
Jaycee Weathermon led BMCC with 11 kills and six digs, while Kenzie Williams handed our 30 assists, and Amanda Brown added eight kills.
In the second match, the Hawks came away with a 25-20, 23-25, 15-11 victory.
Brown had seven kills, Williams 25 assists and Malena Ratcliff 13 digs for the Timberwolves.
Women’s college basketball
COLUMBIA BASIN 74, BLUE MOUNTAIN 60 — The Hawks jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter and never trailed from there in posting an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves (0-3).
Madi McKrola led BMCC with 21 points and 12 rounds, while McKeeley Tonkin added 15 points and seven rebounds. They were the only two BMCC players to score in double figures.
Aaliyah Anderson came off the bench to lead CBC (1-2) with 20 points and nine rebounds.
