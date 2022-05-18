PENDLETON — Pendleton closed out its Intermountain Conference season Wednesday, May 18 with a 13-2 and 10-0 sweep of Crook County.
The Bucks, who won the league title a couple of weeks ago, finished the IMC season with a 14-1 record. Pendleton (23-1) will host La Grande on Friday.
The Bucks wasted no time in taking control of the first game, scoring 10 runs in the first inning with the help of home runs by Jaden Samp, Sauren Garton and Avery Krigbaum.
Krigbaum and Garton hit two-run homers, while Samp hit a solo shot.
Pendleton would add three more runs in the fourth inning to seal the win in five innings.
Faith Broadfoot hit a two-run double in the first inning, and finished with three RBIs.
Garton and Kendall Murphy combined on a four hitter with nine strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Garton pitched all five innings, striking out 15.
The Cowboys held the Bucks scoreless the first two innings, then the runs came in a flood. They scored one in the third, three in the fourth, and five in the fifth to seal the win.
Broadfoot drove in three runs, while Garton and Daisy Jenness each had two RBIs.
Crook County had a chance to put a run on the board in the fifth, but left two runners in scoring position when Katelynn Weaver flew out to right field.
UNIVERSITY 9, HERMISTON 3 — Natalie Singer hit a three-run home run, and Maliyah Mann pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts, as the Titans beat the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the 3A District 8 tournament in Spokane.
Hermiston will play Kennewick on Friday in a loser-out game. University will play Walla Walla for the district title.
Singer hit her home run in the sixth inning as U-Hi extended its lead to 9-1.
Hermiston (15-7) scored twice in the top of the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Allison Serna went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Jocie Elwood hit a triple.
Baseball
WESTON-MCEWEN 17-9, SHERMAN/ARLINGTON 3-2 — Blane Peal hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs as the TigerScots cruised to a Special District 7 road win over the Huskies in the first game of their doubleheader.
W-M (18-3, 14-2 SD7) scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning to take control of the game. Sherman countered with two runs, but would play behind the entire game.
Peyton Mclouth went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the TigerScots. He also pitched all five innings, striking out six.
In the second game, Ben Hubbard went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs for W-M, which took an early lead and never let up.
Golf
Hermiston will send freshman Nadalie Cannell and senior Jocilyn Morrison to the 3A state golf tournament after they earned two of the six individual spots at the District 8 tournament May 16-17 at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane.
Cannell shot an 87 on the first day, and an 84 during the second round for a two-day 171. She tied for fifth overall with Brooke Bloom of Mead.
Morrison opened the tournament with a 101, then followed with a 108 for a two-day 209 to finish 17th.
The 3A state tournament is May 24-25 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Washington.
Also for Hermiston, Tresa Handforth shot a 233, followed by Mariela Eliason (240) and Kyra Tolan (248).
Mead’s Taylor Mularski shot a course record 4-under 67 during the second round to finish with a two-day 139 to take medalist honors. She was 12 strokes ahead of Southridge’s Angela Park, who has signed to play at University of Washington.
Southridge won the team title with a 655, followed by Mead (691) and Mt. Spokane (777).
In the boys tournament, junior Cody Adams led the Hermiston boys with a two-day 192, shooting a 95 in the first round, followed by a 97 on the second day.
Christian Oliver, who shot a 122 for the first round, improved by 33 strokes during the second round with an 89 for a total of 211.
“This was his best round ever and he did a great job staying out of the hazards today, bringing his score down from from the previous day,” Bulldogs coach Steve Utter said.
Cameron Jones shot a two-day 222, with a 106 during the second round.
Mead won the boys team title with a two-day 584, with the top four in the individual standings, led by medalist Bradley Muller (142).
