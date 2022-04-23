PENDLETON — The top-ranked Pendleton Bucks made quick work of Redmond on Saturday, April 23, sweeping the visiting Panthers 12-0 and 17-0 in Intermountain Conference play.
The Bucks are 5-0 in IMC play and 13-1 overall. They will play a single game at Redmond on Tuesday.
In Saturday’s opener, Sauren Garton threw a no-hitter and struck out 15. She also hit a solo home run in the second inning and had two RBIs.
Jaden Samp went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
In the second game, Samp hit two home runs and drove in six runs. She hit a two-run shot in the second inning, and a grand slam in the third as the Bucks ended the game in the third inning because of the mercy rule.
Garton hit two doubles and drove in three runs, while Avery Krigbaum had a double and three RBIs.
Garton and Kendall Murphy combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
BURNS 17-14, UMATILLA 0-3 — The Hilanders handed the host Vikings a pair of Easter Oregon League losses to improve to 6-0 in league play and 17-1 overall.
Burns has not lost since its season opener against Grant Union.
The losses were the first in league play for Umatilla (5-12, 4-2 EOL).
No other details were available.
Baseball
PENDLETON 3-2, REDMOND 2-0 — Lucas Benching threw a three-hit shutout to lead the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference road win over the Panthers.
“He threw a great second game for us,” Bucks coach TJ Haguewood said. “He threw strikes, kept them off balance and let his defense work for him.”
Collin Primus hit a pair of doubles and drove in both runs for the Bucks. Aiden Gunter and Benching also hit doubles.
In the opener, Pendleton broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the fifth inning. The Panthers left the tying run on third base in the seventh inning as Brenden Eberle struck out.
Payton Lambert hit a solo home run in the first inning, and Andrew Demianew hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.
Aiden Gunter pitched four innings to pick up the win, while Karson Lani came on in relief in the fifth.
The Bucks improved to 5-0 in IMC play and 9-5 overall. They will host Redmond in a single game on Tuesday.
“We expect more of ourselves,” said Haguewood, whose team had 12 hits and five errors on the day. “The boys know we can compete better. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. We haven’t gotten there yet. They don’t give up, they pull for each other, and they pick each other up. Positive things happen when you do that.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 11-11, HEPPNER 0-1 — The TigerScots improved to 8-0 in the Special District 7 standings with a road sweep of the Mustangs.
Blane Peal threw a three-hit shutout in the opener for W-M (10-0), striking out nine and walking one.
Peal helped his own cause with two doubles and three RBIs. Taylor McGill had a double and three RBIs, while Ben Hubbard hit a double.
Toby Nation had two of the Mustangs three hits.
In the second game, the TigerScots scored eight runs in the second inning to run away with the win.
Hubbard went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for W-M, while Peyton Sinclair drove in three runs and Quinn Graham two.
Willy Cain threw five innings of four-hit ball for the win.
Karver Wilkins drove in the lone run for Heppner (8-5, 7-2 SD-7) with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
BURNS 29-20, UMATILLA 3-0 — The Hilanders pounded out 30 hits and took advantage of 12 Vikings errors in picking up a pair of wins on the road at Umatilla in Eastern Oregon League play.
In the opener, league-leading Burns led 10-0 after two innings, and 19-0 after four innings. The Hilanders tacked on 10 more runs in the fifth to invoice the mercy rule.
The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Devan Otley-Smith hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and a two-run single in the fourth for Burns, while Hunter Kemper went 3-for-6 with a double and five RBIs.
Kaden Salamanca and Kaden Jacobs drove in runs for the Vikings.
In the second game, Jaden Tiller and Adam White combined on a four-hit shutout for the Hilanders.
RJ Estrada, Jacobs, Emilio Jaimez and Davis Raymond had hits for Umatilla.
Hunter Kemper hit two doubles and drove in five runs for Burns, while Easton Kemper hit two triples and drove in three runs.
MCLOUGHLIN 6-10, ONTARIO 1-11 — The Pioneers took a 2-1 lead after the first inning, and slowly added to their lead to beat the host Tigers in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader.
Cooper Waltermire and Donny Birdwell drove in two runs each for Mac-Hi (1-5 GOL).
Cooper Yensen pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for the Pioneers.
In the nightcap, the Tigers rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to salvage the split.
Rayden Martinez hit a two-run double to knot the score at 10-10, and Ethan Calderon scored the winning run on an error with two outs.
Waltermire, Esparza, Yensen and Izake Sanchez all hit doubles for Mac-Hi.
College baseball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 16-1, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-5 — Dominic Smith threw a one-hitter over eight innings, and struck out nine, as the Timberwolves won the second game of their NWAC East doubleheader against the visiting Knights.
Jayden Gill drove in two runs for BMCC, while Zachary Walsh and Ben Barbee drove in one run each.
In the opener, the Knights hit four doubles among their 16 hits as they toppled the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.