PENDLETON — In a town rich with rodeo history, it was only fitting Pendleton chose to hold its Intermountain Conference dual matches with The Dalles and Hood River on Saturday, June 12, at Happy Canyon Arena.
The Bucks went 2-0 during the Clash in the Canyon, beating The Dalles 60-12, and finished the night with a 52-15 victory over Hood River.
Holding the match outside allowed for a larger crowd of spectators, and a great scenic backdrop for the matches.
Against The Dalles, The Bucks picked up six forfeits, while Gabe Browning (132), Jack Lieuallen (138), Collin Primus (160) and Patrick Simpson (195) all won their matches by fall.
Simpson had the quick pin of the match in 1 minute, 1 second.
Hood River gave the Bucks a bit more of a fight, but the Eagles still forfeited five matches.
After Elijah Old received a forfeit at 106 for Pendleton, Hood River’s Jaime Rodriguez recorded a pin at 126, and a decision by Carson Farlow at 132 to take a 9-6 lead.
Lieuallen picked up a forfeit at 138, and Todd Kelly (145) pinned Lane Chandler in 42 seocnds to give the Bucks the lead for good at 18-9.
Primus (160) and Davis Welch (182) both pinned their opponents to stretch the lead to 36-15.
Isaac Urbina, who accepted a forfeit against The Dalles, got on the mat at 220 against the Eagles and posted a 16-8 major decision over Abraham Tinejaro.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 55, CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN 48 — The last time the Golden Eagles and Eagles met on the basketball court, Nixyaawii came away with a 55-54 victory and the third-place trophy at the 2020 1A state basketball tournament.
Saturday’s battle was just as intense, as Nixyaawii jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter, then had to hold off the Eagles down the stretch.
“An exceptional high school basketball game between two powerhouse teams,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said.
Tyasin Burns scored 14 of his 27 points in the first quarter as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter.
Tyasin was amazing today,” Sams said. “He had four 3s in the first quarter and that got us rolling. Crosshill is one of the best teams in the state. Defensively, we had one of our best games of the year.”
Crosshill, which saw its eight-game win streak come to an end, came back with a 20-8 run in the second quarter to pull within 31-29 at the half.
The Golden Eagles outscored the Eagles 24-19 in the second half.
“Crosshill has three players going on to play college basketball next year, and we held them in check,” Sams said. “Tyasin, Dakota (Sams), Greyson (Sams), Ruger (Deming) and Dylan (Abrahamson) did a great job. It was a great challenge to see where we are right now, and they responded well.”
Greyson Sams and Dakota Sams each added eight points for Nixyaawii, which improved to 9-1.
Andrew Stoddard led the Eagles (8-2) with 16 points, while Tyler Hesse added 13.
UMATILLA 42, MCLOUGHLIN 33 — Oscar Campos and Ulises Armenta each scored nine points as the Vikings handed the host Pioneers their first loss of the season.
Mac-Hi jumped out to an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Vikings came back to take a 15-11 lead at the half.
Umatilla (7-2) out scored Mac-Hi 27-22 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Zachariah Setzer led the Pioneers (6-1) with nine points, while Hector Castillo added eight.
Girls basketball
MCLOUGHLIN 41, UMATILLA 23 — Nichole Rencken scored a game-high 15 points, and the Pioneers ran their win streak to six games with a nonleague win over the Vikings.
Mac-Hi jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Daniela Angel added seven points for the Pioneers, who will play Wednesday at Nixyaawii.
Taylor Durfey led the Vikings with nine points.
