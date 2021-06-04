PENDLETON — In their first home match of the season, Pendleton played host to Riverside, Banks and La Grande. Each school wrestled three matches, with Banks coming out on top with three wins.
The Bucks posted a 66-18 win over neighboring Riverside, picking up seven forfeits along the way.
Pendleton’s Jack Lieuallen (145) and Isaac Urbina (220) each pinned their opponents in 55 seconds, while Gabe Browning (132) pinned Pablo Claustro in 1:28, and Collin Primus (160) pinned Kevin Navarro in 2:50.
The Pirates picked up one forfeit, but earned their other points by fall.
William Harris (138) pinned Pendleton’s Todd Kelly in 5:15, while Ruben Torres (152) pinned Grant Clark in 3:33.
The Bucks did not have such good fortune against Banks, who rolled to a 51-27 victory.
Dawson Tremper pinned Banks’ Serenity Moody in 35 seconds at 113 pounds, but the Bucks would not win another match until 152, where Lieuallen pinned Luke Bozied in 3:56.
Pendleton’s Patrick Simpson posted a 7-3 decision over Mishael Mauck at 195. Urbina and Primus picked up wins by forfeit.
Pendleton also struggled against La Grande, the defending 4A state champion, who beat the Bucks 60-18.
The Tigers won every match from 106 to 182. At 195, Simpson pinned Noah McIlmoil in 48 seconds, Urbina received yet another forfeit, and Jacob Griffin pinned Cain End in 35 seconds.
Riverside, which did not have a full lineup in any of its three matches, fell to La Grande 78-6. The Pirates gave up seven matches to forfeit. Their lone win came at 120 pounds, where Mateo Rockwell pinned Delia Gulzow in 3:06.
In a 72-12 loss to Banks, Rockwell pinned Auto Sewell in 1:02, and Navarro picked up a forfeit at 160.
La Grande was no match for Banks, as the Braves handed the Tigers a 51-27 loss.
The Bucks will host Hood River and The Dalles on June 12 at the Happy Canyon Arena.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 62, HOOD RIVER 23 — The Bucks set the tempo early and never took their foot off the gas in handing the host Eagles an Intermountain Conference loss.
“The girls played really, really well today,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We established the tempo for the get-go and they were rewarded. It was 23-2 after the first quarter.”
Pendleton (4-1), which is on a three-game win streak, led 37-11 at the half, and all but one player scored.
“These are the kind of games you use to keep your top players sharp and develop your younger kids” Porter said. “Everyone got a lot of playing time. We are moving in the right direction.”
Lindsey Pasena Little Sky led the Bucks with 12 points and six rebounds, while Daisy Jenness added 10 points and six rebounds, and Muriel Hoisington had eight points and seven of the Bucks’ 17 steals.
KAMIAKIN 61, HERMISTON 45 — The Braves took a 23-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Bulldogs couldn’t recover in dropping a Mid-Columbia Conference home game to Kamiakin.
Hermiston made a run in the second half, including a 19-8 advantage in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Bailey Young led the Bulldogs (5-5) with 10 points, while Haylee Mercer added nine points and Bethany Tolman eight.
Nikole Thomas and Regan Clark each had 11 points for the Braves (9-1), who also got nine points from Maddy Rendall.
WESTON-MCEWEN 34, PILOT ROCK 33 — Bailey Munck scored five of her game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to help rally the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Rockets.
“It was a very closely contested game with lead changes,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “The girls fought back at the end with some transition buckets and key rebounds.”
Pilot Rock led 17-13 at the half, and 27-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Charli King added nine points, six rebounds and five steals for W-M (1-5), while Munck had a team-high eight rebounds.
Emily Lambert led the Rockets (0-3) with eight points, with Jade Atkins chipping in seven.
Boys basketball
KAMIAKIN 89, HERMISTON 26 — The Braves improved to 9-1 in the Mid-Columbia Conference standings with a home win over the Bulldogs.
Kamiakin got off to a 27-6 lead in the first quarter, and led 57-13 at the half.
Freshman Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs with six points, while Riley Clark and Garrett Hendon each had four.
Tyler Bilodeau scored 24 of his 26 points in the first half for the Braves, while Keltic Merrill added 12 points.
HOOD RIVER 70, PENDLETON 41 — Emmanuel Romero had a game-high 25 points — including six 3-pointers — to lead the Eagles to an Intermountain Conference road win over the Bucks.
“We played a tough Hood River team,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “They jumped out front early and we just couldn’t find a rhythm. They came to play and we didn’t. We struggled against their zone press and turned the ball over way too much.”
The Eagles (5-2) led 24-9 after the first quarter and 37-20 at the half. a 26-10 run in the third by Hood River sealed the win.
Gauge Rueber led the Bucks with 12 points, while Blake Swanson added 11 points and eight rebounds.
College men’s basketball
SPOKANE 103, BLUE MOUNTAIN 80 — The Timberwolves finished their season with an NWAC East road loss to the Sasquatch.
Cesar Ortiz came off the bench to lead BMCC with 22 points and none rebounds. Loggan Liddicoat added 14 points.
Tanner McCliment-Call led Spokane with 22 points and seven assists.
BMCC finished the season 2-11.
