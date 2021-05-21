WILSONVILLE — Pendleton’s Kendall Bonzani turned in a PR of 47.72 seconds to place third in the 300 hurdles on Friday, May 21, at the 5A Track and Field Invitational. Teammate Reilly Lovercheck finished fifth (48.31).
Friday was set aside for the running events, while the throwing events will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In the girls 100 hurdles, Lovercheck finished eighth, clocking a personal best of 16.89 seconds. Bonzani was 10th (17.13).
In the girls 400 meters, Bonzani was ninth with a personal best 1:01.69, while Kelsey Lovercheck was 12th (1:02.02).
Zaanan Bane finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles for the Bucks with a time of 16.36 seconds.
In the 400 meters, Sam Coleman was 15th (53.70) and Trey Boston was 16th (54.04).
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 50, KENNEWICK 41 — Kaylee Young scored 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs knock off the previously undefeated Lions in Mid-Columbia Conference play at the Dawg House.
“Kaylee decided she did not want to lose that basketball game, and she made sure that didn’t happen,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “She really stepped up. She played like a true senior tonight.”
The Bulldogs (2-3) trailed 35-32 heading into the fourth quarter, then outscored the Lions 20-6 to secure the win.
“We were down most of the game,” Moss said. “They were missing Avery Fiander and Alexes Stein tonight, and that was in our favor. It’s a huge win for us. I’m super proud of them for coming in and taking care of business. We never gave up.”
Jayden Ray added 11 points for Hermiston, while Bailey Young added 10.
Haylee Johnson led the Lions with 13 points, while Addison Schuldheisz added 12.
HEPPNER 55, WESTON-MCEWEN 24 — Sydney Wilson scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half as the Mustangs rolled to a Blue Mountain Conference win over the visiting TigerScots.
Wilson also had 10 rebounds and two assists for Heppner, which led 30-12 at the half.
ZaBrena Masterson added 12 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs, while Madelyn Nichols chipped in four points, two assists and two steals.
Dalana Pickard led W-M with 12 points and seven rounds, while Bailey Munch added six points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 44, DUFUR 36 — The Cardinals rallied in the second half to hand the host Rangers a Big Sky League loss.
Down 13-7 after the first quarter, and 20-14 at the half, Ione went on a 19-8 run in the third quarter to pull away.
“I was trying to get everyone some playing time in the first half,” Cardinals coach Nathan Heideman said. “We don’t have a lot of games and no JV team. We went after them in the second half.”
Eva Martin scored six of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Jessica Medina shipped in nine points.
Jessica Brown had 22 points for the Rangers.
“She took it to my younger girls pretty early,” Heideman said. “We went for the win in the second half.”
UMATILLA 33, RIVERSIDE 23 — Taylor Durfey scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half to lead the Vikings to a nonleague road win over the Pirates.
Umatilla (2-1) led 11-5 after the first quarter and was able to keep Riverside at arm’s length throughout the game.
Martha Earl added six points for the Vikings, while Maya Rodriguez had eight rebounds and four points.
Jaylene Altamirano led the Pirates (0-2) with 7 points.
Boys basketball
KENNEWICK 74, HERMISTON 49 — The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, taking an 18-15 lead over the host Lions in the first quarter, but Kennewick came to life over the next three quarters to hand Hermiston a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
A 23-5 third quarter by the Lions put the game out of reach.
Freshman Grant Olson poured in 19 points for the Bulldogs, while Benjamin Wicks added 11 points.
Kennewick’s Ayden Knapik led all scorers with 23 points, while Danny Dickinson chipped in 16.
HEPPNER 58, WESTON-MCEWEN 46 — Landon Mitchell poured in 15 points and handed out five assists to help the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference win over the TigerScots.
The game was pretty even in the first half, but Heppner used a 19-11 run in the third quarter for a little breathing room.
Jayden Wilson added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (1-0), while Brock Hisler added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jackson Lehman had five points and six steals.
W-M (0-1) got 16 points from Levie Phillips, while Aiden Wolf had 11 points, and Blane Peal eight points and six rebounds.
UMATILLA 49, RIVERSIDE 40 — The Vikings used a 15-2 run in the first quarter to take control of the game early, then hold off the Pirates for a nonleague road win.
Edwin Ortiz led the Vikings (2-1) with 13 points and five steals, while Oscar Campos added 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Juan Reyna had 11 points for the Pirates (0-2).
DUFUR 57, IONE/ARLINGTON 48 — The Rangers took advantage of some defensive miscues on the part of the Cardinals to hold on for a Big Sky League win.
“Early on, it was backhand forth, then they got a lead on us and held it there,” Ione coach Dennis Stefani said. “They had some big kids, but defensively we didn’t move well. They shot 31 free throws (made 18) to our 11. I can’t say they were bad calls. We just didn’t make the switches down low.”
Jace Troutman led the Cardinals with 21 points, and Jaiden Ruloph added 16 for the Cardinals (1-1).
Jacob Peters led the Rangers with 13 points, while Cooper Bales and Trey Darden each had 12 points.
College women’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 78, BLUE MOUNTAIN 54 — Makayla DeBry had a game-high 21 points and four steals as the host Warriors handed the Timberwolves an NWAC East loss.
WWCC (9-1) jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first quarter, and led 44-21 at the half.
BMCC (0-12) went on a 23-13 run in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t make a dent in the deficit.
Madi McKrola led BMCC with 16 points and six rebounds, while Sydney Younger had nine points and four steals.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 91, WALLA WALLA 87 — The Timberwolves used a 60-point first half to get a step up on the Warriors, then held on for an NWAC East road win — their first of the season.
Jacob Holling led BMCC (1-8) with 28 points, while Shaw Broncheau added 27 points, Cesar Ortiz 16 points, and Craig Mueller 16 rebounds.
WWCC’s Jander Cline led all scorers with 30 points, while Jake Poulton added 27 points and eight assists.
College volleyball
WALLA WALLA 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Warriors improved to 6-3 in the NWAC East standings with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-12, 25-23 road win over the Timberwolves.
Amanda Brown led BMCC (7-6) with 13 kills, while Kenzie Williams had 30 assists and eight digs.
