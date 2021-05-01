PILOT ROCK — Jace Otteson pitched a complete game two-hitter and struck out 10 to lead Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii to an 11-0 victory over McLoughlin in the first game of the nonleague doubleheader on Saturday, May 1.
The Rockets led 8-0 after three innings, then tacked on three more runs in the sixth to invoke the 10-rule.
Otteson went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs for the Rockets, while Austin Ford hit a double and drove in two runs.
Pilot Rock rallied for a 6-5 win in the second game to complete the sweep.
Trailing 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Rockets tied the game as Ian Gamble drove in Wyatt Stillman. With two outs, an infield single by Brave Pereira sent Chase Corwin across home plate for the winning run.
Austin Ford drove in three runs for the Rockets, while Caden Thornton threw the last five innings, striking out eight.
Jesse Berry started the game for the Pioneers, allowing four runs on two hits, while striking out nine.
Ethan Jones had a double for Mac-Hi, while Chase Fones had two hits.
UMATILLA 15-15, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT/TROUT LAKE 4-5 — Ty Cranston went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and a single, and drove in seven runs to power the host Vikings to victory in the opener against the Cougars.
Lyle scored four runs in the top of the second inning, but Umatilla countered with seven of its own to take the lead for good.
Ryan Lorence and Kameron Mealey combined for 12 strikeouts. Lorence also had two hits, while James Wilson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the second game, Diego Bernal hit a three-run home run and scored three runs as the Vikings recorded the sweep.
Umatilla scored four runs in the second inning and eight in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Starter Frank Monahan struck out eight, while Armando Chavez had an RBI and scored twice, and Javier Jaime Jr. and RBI and two runs scored.
The Vikings (6-4), who have won four of their past five games, will host Riverside on Tuesday.
IRRIGON 4-7, RIVERSIDE 17-4 — Tyler Schneider and Frank Barajas each drove in three runs, and the visiting Pirates drove in 10 runs over the last two innings to pick up a win in the first game of their doubleheader.
Barajas also picked up the win, pitching five innings and striking out seven.
The Knights got two doubles and three RBIs from Cayden Rice, and a triple from Braden Atkins.
In the second game, Riverside led 3-2 before the Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Alyssa Luna.
Frank Chapa had two hits and drove in three runs for the Knights, while Ryan Hussey and Rice combined for 11 strikeouts.
Cooper Szasz had a double and scored two runs for the Pirates.
HEPPNER/IONE 3-10, SHERMAN/ARLINGTON/CONDON 1-5 — Hayden Hyatt pitched six scoreless innings of three-hit ball, and Mike Jaca hit a double and drove in two runs as the host Mustangs held on for a win in the first game of their doubleheader with the Huskies.
Heppner jumped out to a 7-2 lead after four innings in the second game, then added three runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
The Mustangs were limited to five hits, but took advantage of three errors. Jaca drove in two runs and scored twice.
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 11-14, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 8-10 — The TigerScots jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, then held on for the win in the first game of a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader with the host Rockets.
Hailey Stallings pitched a complete game for W-M, striking out nine. She also hit two doubles and drove in three runs.
Maddi Shell had a triple, a double and drove in two runs for the TigerScots.
The Rockets had just three hits, but took advantage of nine W-M errors. Aiva Ellis drove in two runs, while Celia Farrow struck out 10 in recording the loss.
In the second game, the Rockets jumped out to a 7-2 lead after two innings, but the TigerScots scored five in the third, and two key runs in the seventh to preserve the win and pick up the sweep.
Bailey Moore hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning for W-M, while Rhianne Carr drove in three runs.
Farrow and Madyson Moffitt each drove in two runs for the Rockets.
Track and field
CONDON BIG SKY MEET — Ione’s Cedric Dayandante turned in a time of 59.45 seconds to win the 400 meters. He also placed second in the 100 (12.32), third in the long jump (16-4) and was fourth in the 200 (25.81).
Griswold’s Caleb Sprenger won the javelin with a toss of 129 feet, 7 inches. He also finished third in the high jump (5-2) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (53.50).
Ione’s Ryan Rudolf had a leap of 34-1 1/4 to place third in the triple jump. Rudolf also was third in the 400 (1:00.92) and fourth in the 3,000 (12:01.65).
Also for the Cardinals, Lewkus Burright placed fourth in the discus (103-5) and seventh in the javelin (85-5).
The Grizzlies picked up points in the horizontal jumps as Kody Kinnamen placed sixth in the long jump (14-5), and Wyatt Van Wetchel was fifth in the triple jump (23-6 1/4).
For the girls, Ione’s Hailey Heideman won the long jump with a leap of 12-8, She also was third in the 200 (29.78) and seventh in the 100 (15.26).
CENTRAL IDAHO INVITATIONAL — Shaq Badillo placed second in the shot put (42-5) and was third in the javelin (96-2) to lead the McLoughlin boys to third place in the team standings with 77 points.
Clearwater Valley won the team title with 89 points, with Logos second with 78.
The Pioneers’ lone win came in the 4x400 relay, where Gio Perez, Sean Molina, David Hernandez and Ethan Jones turned in a time of 4:08.75.
Johnny Koklich and Hernandez finished second and third in the 300 hurdles, while Tanner Wells was fourth in the javelin and fifth in the shot put.
In the girls division, Madi Perkins won the javelin with a throw of 90-7, while teammates Star Badillo was second (57-1) and Ruby Jaimes was third (55-9).
Golf
DUFUR INVITATIONAL — Heppner’s Landon Mitchell shot a 90 on Friday, April 30, to take medalist honors and lead the Mustangs to the team title.
Cody Fletcher finished second for the Mustangs, while Derrick Smith was seventh and Paul Lindsey 12th.
Heppner finished with a 453, more than 50 shots ahead of Echo (508).
The Cougars were led by Kaden Combe, who was sixth with a 120. Joe Faulkner (124), Austin Wade (130) and Tyson Smith (134) also figured into the scoring for Echo.
Durfur’s Tora Timinsky was the girls medalist with an 82. Echo’s McKenzie Rose was fifth with a 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.