PENDLETON — Pendleton gave Redmond all it could handle for three quarters on Thursday, June 17, but the Panthers broke free in the fourth quarter to pick up a 54-38 Intermountain Conference win.
“They came alive,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “They upped the defensive pressure in the fourth and we struggled to score. I’m really proud of the guys. We came out and took it to them in the first half. This Redmond team is a very tough team. I think we prepared for them defensively and it showed in the first half.”
The Bucks (0-9) trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, but rallied the troops to take a 26-22 lead at the half.
“Our offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half,” Dong said. “Gauge (Rueber) had 10 of his 14 points in the first half, Ben Jennings had six points in the second quarter that lifted us, and Ethan Carey got us a couple of buckets in the first quarter that helped us stay with them.”
The Panthers (10-2) roared back in the third quarter to take a 37-33 lead. They also took advantage of the Bucks’ Blake Swanson going out in the third quarter after hitting his knee hard on a Redmond player’s knee.
“My heart fell to the floor when that happened,” Dong said. “He’s not a weenie. He doesn’t come out.”
The Panthers went on a 17-5 tear in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“They made some adjustments on us in the second half and we couldn’t get into a flow on offense,” Dong said.
Swanson finished with seven rebounds, while Jennings had eight points, and Jacob Devereaux six.
Skyler Jones led Redmond with 15 points — 11 in the second half.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 53, REDMOND 41 — The Bucks were missing three varsity players, and Daisy Jenness got hurt in the third quarter, but Pendleton was able to hold on for an Intermountain Conference road win over the Panthers.
“Under the circumstances, I’m happy with how we played,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We are missing two starters. We had kids who hadn’t gotten to play as much, especially in close games, step up and help us win. They did a good job tonight. Daisy went down in the third quarter and left on crutches, but we survived.”
Pendleton (8-1) led 13-11 after the first quarter, and 27-19 at the half. The Bucks had a 45-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“They gave us all we could handle,” said Porter, whose team has won seven games in a row. “I’m really proud of them for hanging in there. We were able to get home with a win.”
Muriel Hoisington led the Bucks with 16 points, while Olivia Corbett offered nine points, and Lindsey Pasena Little Sky chipped in seven.
“Muriel had another spectacular game,” Porter said. “She took over the game at times, and we needed her to. It’s nice to have a large group of juniors who have been in these situations.”
Freshman Carson Castrow led Redmond with 15 points.
Wrestling
2A/1A SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 — Heppner’s Jace Coe won the 182-pound title, and the Mustangs finished fifth in the team standings at Culver High School.
Coe pinned Culver’s Nicolas Navarro in 3:35 in the championship match. He also pinned Culver’s Gabe Wilson in 3:51 in the semifinals.
Culver won the team title with 344.5 points. Pine Eagle was a distant second with 109 points, followed by Elgin (106), Grant Union (76), Heppner (74) and Echo (62).
Also placing for the Mustangs were Bryan Collins (3rd, 120), Roen Waite (4th, 120), Conor Brosnan (4th, 170), Nathan Ellsworth (5th, 220), Zander Fisher (6th, 126) and Edward Ellsworth (6th, 160).
Echo had two wrestlers place third — Keegin Chitty at 132, and Brandon Morrison at 285.
Chitty pinned Union’s Gage Martens in 1:22 in his final match, while Morrison pinned Rolondo Morena of Grant Union in 57 seconds in the third-place match.
Also placing for the Cougars were James Carey (4th, 126), Isiic Wade (5th, 132), and Isaiah Lemmon (5th, 152).
3A SPECIAL DISTRICT 1 — Riverside crowned one champion at the district meet at La Pine High School, and the Pirates finished fifth in the team standings with 78 points.
La Pine won the team title with 264 points, with Harrisburg second at 176.
Freshman Gerardo Medel won the 220-pound title for the Pirates, pinning Cooper Clark of Harrisburg in 21 seconds.
Fellow freshman Mateo Rockwell placed second at 120, dropping the title match 15-0 to junior Ethan Peasley of Burns.
Also placing for the Pirates were Ruben Torres (4th, 145), Tony Jimenez (4th, 182), Pablo Claustro (5th, 132), Eduardo Afanador (5th, 182) and William Harris (6th, 145).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.