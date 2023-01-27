HERMISTON — Richland is a handful every night, and Hermiston got a big dose of the Bombers on Friday, Jan. 27.
Lucas Westerfield, a 6-foot-11 junior, controlled the play inside with 19 points, while guards Josh Woodard and Jase Vopalensky were hot from the perimeter with 18 points each, as the Bombers beat the Bulldogs 95-60 in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Richland (10-0) led 20-15 after the first quarter, and 48-30 at the half. The Bombers outscored the Bulldogs 47-20 in the second half to run their win streak to 11 games.
Isaac Corey and Blake Peterson each had 12 points to lead Hermiston (4-7), while Grant Olsen and Brayden Breland each chipped in eight points.
Hermiston will play at Pasco on Saturday.
HEPPNER 65, STANFIELD 53 — Tucker Ashbeck scored a career-high 30 points and had 12 rebounds as the Mustangs handed the host Tigers their first Blue Mountain Conference loss.
“He was big for us inside today,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said of Ashbeck. “We played last night and played well. We knew if we played our game we would have a chance at the end. It was a packed gym and a great environment.”
The Mustangs (15-4 overall, 5-2 BMC) led 14-12 after the first quarter, then took off on a 29-17 scoring spree in the second for a 43-29 lead at the half.
Each team scored eight points in the third, and Stanfield outscored Heppner 16-14 in the fourth.
“Stanfield is a great team,” Rosenbalm said. “They cut it to nine a couple of times in the fourth, but each time they would make a little run, we’d get a stop and a bucket. I’m happy for the boys to pull this one out. I was proud of how they fought the whole game.”
Trevor Nichols added nine points, while Landon Mitchell had nine points, five assists and eight rebounds, and David Cribbs had six points and five rebounds.
Gator Goodrich led the Tigers (16-4, 5-1) with 19 points, while Landon Bailey added 10, and Connor Logan six points and nine rebounds.
PENDLETON 69, ONTARIO 43 — The Tigers led the Bucks by four points after the first quarter, but Pendleton rebounded with a 20-10 run in the second en route to a Greater Oregon League road win.
“They actually led 17-10 at one point and we weren’t playing well,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We hit a 3 at the end to make it 17-13. Our bench carried us tonight — Griffen (Coiner), Easton (Gomez), Max (Chapman) and Jaydon (Hoffert) were great. They moved the basketball and made some shots. That was the difference.”
The Bucks (10-10 overall, 3-1 GOL) outscored the Tigers 36-16 in the second half to secure the win.
“We dominated the second half, caused a lot of turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Murphy said. “Any time you can have all 10 guys score is awesome.”
Coiner led the Bucks with 14 points, while Gomez added 13, and Carter Cary and Ben Jennings each had eight.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 47, IONE/ARLINGTON 38 — Marcus Radcliffe had 17 points and 11 rebounds, but it wouldn't be enough as the Cardinals dropped a Big Sky League road game to the Hawks.
I/A took a big hit when point guard Carson Eynetich went down with an ankle injury in the middle of the third quarter and did not return.
Bryce Rollins chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Cardinals (7-8 overall, 5-3 BSL), while Eynetich had seven assists.
WESTON-MCEWEN 56, ENTERPRISE 42 — The TigerScots improved to 3-3 in the Blue Mountain Conference standings with a home win over the Outlaws.
Enterprise led 28-23 at the half, only to see W-M go on a 16-5 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots with 18 points and four steals, while Anthony Nix added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Easton Berry five assists and five steals.
Kason Mitchell led the Outlaws with 17 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
NIXYAAWII 95, GRISWOLD 20 — The Golden Eagles forced 28 turnovers, and got 17 points from Rylen Bronson in handing the visiting Grizzlies an Old Oregon League loss.
Nixyaawii led 52-8 at the half and never looked back.
Dylan Abrahamson and Baron Moses each had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (17-2 overall, 6-0 OOL), while Symon Picard and Aaron Barkley each added 12 points.
Abrahamson also had 11 assists and 11 steals, while Bronson had eight assists and six rebounds.
Ethan Reeder led the Grizzlies (1-16, 0-6) with seven points.
Girls basketball
RICHLAND 77, HERMISTON 35 — The Bombers got off to a 30-15 start in the first quarter and were never challenged in beating the Bulldogs on the road in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Richland (8-2), which has won four in a row, led 44-26 at the half, and outscored Hermiston 33-9 in the second half.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs (4-7) with 13 points, while Ellie Heideman added 11.
Kylee Fox led the Bombers with 23 points, while Macie Milum added 17.
PENDLETON 36, ONTARIO 26 — The Bucks overcame a one-point third quarter to hand the host Tigers a Greater Oregon League loss.
“Ontario played much better than they did the first time,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We played well, but didn’t shoot great as a team. Hailey (Schmidt) was patient and persistent, and her 20 points really carried us. It was a good league win.”
Pendleton (6-12 overall, 2-2 GOL) led 21-6 at the half, and Ontario went on a 7-1 run in the third to pull within 22-13.
Melanie Boatright added seven points for the Bucks.
Kira Evans led Ontario (1-12, 0-4) with 12 points, while Macy Rodriguez had six, all in the fourth quarter.
STANFIELD 56, HEPPNER 31 — Maggie Sharp scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Mustangs.
Stanfield (18-1), which has won 14 games in a row, leads the BMC standings at 6-0.
The Tigers got off to a slow start. The score was tied at 6-6 after the first quarter, and Stanfield led 19-14 at the half.
Stanfield outscored Heppner 13-3 in the third quarter, then went on a 24-14 run in the fourth to seal the win.
Hallee Hisler led the Mustangs (7-12, 2-5) with 10 points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 42, ENTERPRISE 35 — Genna Robinson scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter as the TigerScots eked out a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Outlaws.
Enterprise led 11-10 after the first, and W-M had a 21-20 lead at the half.
The TigerScots (10-9 overall, 4-2 BMC) took a 30-28 lead with one quarter to play.
Kelsey Graham led W-M with 13 points and five steals, while Dalana Pickard added 11 points, and Robinson 12 rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots.
Maci Marr led the Outlaws (10-8, 4-2) with nine points, with Alex Rowley adding seven.
IRRIGON 33, GRANT UNION 23 — Melissa Leon had 10 points, and Lizett Sanchez added eight as the Knights picked up a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
Irrigon (11-6 overall, 3-3 BMC) held Grant Union scoreless in the first quarter, and led 20-12 at the half.
Raney Anderson led Grant Union (1-18, 0-7) with seven points.
ECHO 51, PILOT ROCK 28 — The Rockets led 12-9 after the first quarter, but the Cougars tightened their defense the rest of the way to pick up an Old Oregon League road win.
Echo held Pilot Rock to one point in the second quarter, and four in the third to open up a 39-17 lead.
Nevaeh Thew scored six of her 13 points in the third quarter as Echo improved to 6-0 in the OOL standings.
McKenzie Rose, Jaki Bartoschek and Lili Wallis all scored eight points for the Cougars (11-6 overall).
Aiva Ellis led the Rockets (7-12, 1-5) with 15 points, while Ali Smith added seven.
NIXYAAWII 68, GRISWOLD 22 — Mersayus Hart had a game-high 20 points, and Kyella Picard added 14, as the Golden Eagles soared to an Old Oregon League home win over the Grizzlies.
Nixyaawii (15-3 overall, 5-1 OOL) took a 19-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Mayabella Texidor led the Grizzlies (4-11, 0-6) with eight points, while Elliana Boatright had six, and Ellery Flerchinger five.
IONE/ARLINGTON 50, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 14 — The Cardinals improved to 8-2 in the Big Sky League standings with a road win over the Hawks.
Najiah Knight led I/A with 13 points, while Delaney Stefani scored all nine of her points in the first half.
The Cardinals led 36-7 at the half and were never challenged.
Briseyda Perez led the Hawks (3-14, 3-7) with 10 points.
