PENDLETON — Ridgeview used a 23-15 run in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and pick up a 63-50 nonleague win over Pendleton on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Warburg Court.
“We’re still trying to put together four quarters of good basketball,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “Too many turnovers for us to win close games.”
Ridgeview led 12-10 after the first quarter, and 25-23 at the half. The Ravens took a 40-35 lead after three quarters.
Peyton Zampko scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Ravens (4-2), while Zack Asplund added 14 points.
Gauge Rueber led the Bucks (4-6) with 12 points, while Ben Jennings, Griffen Coiner and Jaydon Hoffert each had nine points.
Pendleton will play in the Clarkston (WA) Tournament Dec. 27-29.
VALLIVUE (ID) 68, HERMISTON 65 — Jace Martinez scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half to rally the Falcons to a win over the Bulldogs at the TVCC Challenge Showcase at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
Hermiston led 18-10 after the first quarter and 31-28 at the half. Vallivue went on a 25-16 run in the third quarter for a little breathing room.
The Bulldogs came back with an 18-15 run in the fourth, but would fall short in the end.
Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Isaac Corey added 12 and Blake Peterson 11.
WESTON-MCEWEN 62, IMBLER 34 — The TigerScots got off to a hot start and rolled from there in picking up a road win over the Panthers.
W-M led 19-8 after the first quarter and 32-18 at the half.
Easton Berry led the TigerScots (5-3) with 10 points, nine assists and seven steals, while Ben Hubbard had 12 point and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Nix 10 points.
Wyatt Burns led the Panthers (4-5) with 14 points.
Weston-McEwen will play in the 2A Preview Tournament Dec. 28-30, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Girls basketball
RIDGEVIEW 45, PENDLETON 22 — The Ravens went on a 28-12 run in the second and third quarters to pull away for a home win over the Bucks.
“We put up a good fight early, but struggled to make shots and couldn’t keep pace,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We have to keep fighting when things aren’t going our way, whether it’s shot making or calls we don’t like. We just have to focus on and control the things we can control.”
The Bucks led 6-4 after the first quarter, but struggled to score the rest of the way.
Josie Jenness led the Bucks (3-6) with six points, while Becca Edmonds added five.
Lauren Harding had 10 points for the Ravens (1-5), who picked up their first win. Brooklyn Bailey added nine points.
IMBLER 49, WESTON-MCEWEN 43 — Kelsey Graham scored a game-high 17 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the TigerScots lost a close game on the road to the Panthers.
Imbler led 21-17 at the half, then used a 28-26 run in the second half to stay one step ahead of the TigerScots.
Lily Langford added eight points for Weston-McEwen (3-5).
Mikinah Browne led the Panthers (7-2) with 15 points, while Jayda Cant added 13.
Weston-McEwen will play in the 2A Preview Tournament Dec. 28-30, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.