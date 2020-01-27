NYSSA — Riverside found itself within four points of Nyssa in the fourth quarter, but could never catch the Bulldogs, who held on for a 53-47 Eastern Oregon League win Monday night.
“It was tight,” Pirates coach Clair Costello said. “In the third quarter, we took a lead, but not for long. They made a run in the fourth, but we couldn’t catch up. We hit some 3s, but we couldn’t get any closer than four points.”
Cristian Rea led the Pirates (11-6, 2-2 EOL) with 15 points, while Johan Pena added 12.
Riverside will host Umatilla at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 61, MAC-HI 36 — The Eagles ran away with a nonleague road win over the Pioneers.
No other details were available.
Mac-Hi (7-10), which has lost three in a row, will host Ontario at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball
NYSSA 33, RIVERSIDE 23 — The Pirates played good defense, but had trouble getting the ball to fall at the other end in an Eastern Oregon League loss to the Bulldogs.
“We were in the game the whole way,” Pirates coach Clair Costello said. “We played really good defense. When you only allow 33 points, you should win. We just couldn’t put the ball in.”
Jasmin Lopez had 12 points for the Pirates (3-14, 1-3 EOL), who will host Umatilla at 6 p.m. Thursday.
