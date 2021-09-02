PILOT ROCK — Austin Ford caught three touchdown passes, and returned a punt for another score, as Pilot Rock opened its season with a 46-6 nonleague win over Cove.
“The first half was rough,” Rockets coach Mike Baleztena said. “We were jumping the gun, we were holding, we weren’t running the routes right. Toward the middle of the second quarter, and in the third, the jitters were gone and they were more confident.”
The Leopards scored to open the game, but they weren’t able to find the end zone the rest of the night.
“I told them they aren’t to score again, and they didn’t let them,” Baleztena said. “The tackles were distributed really well. I couldn’t have been more happy with them.”
Wyatt Stillman had 65 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also ran for 11 yards and led the Rockets with eight tackles — one of which was a sack.
Efren Castro ran for 50 yards and one touchdown, while quarterback Jace Otteson threw for 121 yards and five scores.
Kegan Bronson added six tackles with a sack, Skylar Jeffers had five tackles, Castro had five tackles and a sack, Brave Pereria and James Lunzman each had four tackles, and Tanner Bedard had a sack.
“The defense played so well in the second half,” Baleztena said.
The Rockets (1-0) will host Enterprise on Sept. 9.
Volleyball
GRISWOLD 3, UMATILLA 0 — The host Grizzlies cruised to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 nonleague win over the visiting Vikings.
“The girls were communicating well and setting up the ball every time,” Grizzlies coach Chelsa Pahl said.”
Avarie McLeod led the Vikings with three kills, while Mischa Hill had seven assists and Meghan Owens 6 six digs.
STANFIELD 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Tigers got 14 kills and 12 assists from Zuri Reeser as they beat the host Grizzlies 25-13, 26-24, 25-7 in a nonleague match.
“We did pretty good,” Griswold coach Chelsa Pahl said. “Our second game went really well. We were ahead 24-20, then all the sudden they got momentum and beat us 26-24.”
Ellery Flerchinger led the Grizzlies with four kills, while Mayabella Texidor was 7-for-7 at the service line
Jennifer Flores added 13 digs and four aces for Stanfield, while Alexis Shelby had six kills and seven digs, and Katelyn Griffin 15 assists, three kills and three aces.
STANFIELD 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Tigers made quick work of the Vikings to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Stanfield had 24 aces as a team as it beat Umatilla 25-16, 25-4, 25-8 in a nonleague match in Helix.
“They were pretty tough,” Umatilla coach Tammy Wagner said.
Alexis Shelby led the Tigers with 10 aces, two kills and four digs, while Zuri Reeser had three kills, four digs, four assists and five aces, and Katelyn Griffin added five aces, six assists and three kills.
HEPPNER SPLITS MATCHES — The host Mustangs split their matches, dropping a 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 match to South Wasco County before beating Irrigon 25-19, 25-22, 28-26.
“We are just lacking experience and time,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “The more we play together and get all these touches, it will come together.”
IMBLER 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Rockets fell to 0-3 on the season with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-9 non league road loss to the Panthers.
“Those scores don’t reflect how well they played,” Rockets coach Danielle Baleztena said. “They had some amazing rallies and stayed positive the whole time.”
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, GLENWOOD/KLICKITAT 1 — Calli Troutman had 10 ace serves and seven kills as the Cardinals opened their season with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 win over the visiting Eagles.
Grace Ogden added five kills, and Madison Orem handed out 25 assists for I/A.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 2, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Julie Magana and Jasmin Lopez scored goals in the first half as the Pirates shut out the visiting Pioneers in nonleague action.
“They are pretty heavy senior wise, and they played physical,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “When you have a young team, you can tell the difference. In the second half, we stepped it up and played up to their level. My defense played well. Johana Martinez was not afraid to step up.”
Mac-Hi (2-1-0) looked to get on the board in the second half as Catelyn Barnhard kissed the ball off the sidebar.
“I thought it was going in,” Martinez said. “Their goalie (Areli Cambero) just got her fingers on it, otherwise it would have been 2-1.”
Cambero had the shutout in goal for the Pirates (1-0-1), while Ruby Jaimes had seven saves for the Pioneers.
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 2, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — The host Pirates improved to 2-0 on the season with a nonleague win over the Pioneers (0-1).
Wyatt Browne scored in the first half for the Pirates, while Jose Napoles added a goal in the second half. The Pioneers scored in the second half.
“We had a good first half, and we had the momentum,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “ The second half was a whole other Mac-Hi team. They had us on our toes. We have some key players with injuries right now and they are showing in the field.”
Goalie Efrain Lopez had four saves in playing the first two-thirds of the game. Juan Medina finished the game, recording two saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.