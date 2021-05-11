ATHENA — Freshmen Jace Otteson and Austin Ford combine for 12 strikeouts, and Pilot Rock took advantage of seven Weston-McEwen errors to post a 11-7 victory over the TigerScots in the first game of their Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 11.
“We couldn’t throw the ball for anything,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “Seven errors — and that might be lenient. We outhit them 11-9, but they made five double plays. It was crazy.”
Blane Peal blasted a solo home run on the first pitch he faced in the first inning for W-M. Ben Hubbard added a two-run shot in the fourth inning that helped give the TigerScots a 7-6 lead.
The Rockets would score four runs in the fifth inning, and another in the seventh, to pull away.
Ford and Brave Pereira each had two hits for Pilot Rock.
In the second game, the Rockets broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Wyatt Stillman singled in a run, and the Rockets scored twice more on errors to take the lead.
The Rockets’ Paxton Ellis scattered eight hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.
Peal went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for the TigerScots, while Hubbard took the loss.
“Pilot Rock played great today,” Pierce said. “They got us behind the 8-ball.”
PENDLETON 11, CROOK COUNTY 1 — Payton Lambert hit a three-run home run in the second inning to help the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference road win over the Cowboys.
Lambert went 3-for-4 on the day and drove in four runs, while Jack Lieuallen went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
“They carried us offensively today,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said.
Kyle Field hit a double and a triple, while Collin Primus, Aiden Gunter and Curtis Simons all had two hits.
Easton Corey started for the Bucks, striking out five. Nic Sheley pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit.
The Bucks (11-2) improved to 9-0 in the IMC and have secured home field advantage in the playoffs.
UMATILLA 9, IRRIGON 2 — The Vikings jumped out to an early lead and the Knights could not keep up as Umatilla posted an Eastern Oregon League road win over Irrigon.
Kaden Jacobs, James Wilson and Kameron Mealey each drove in two runs for the Vikings (7-7), who also took advantage of three errors.
Umatilla’s Ryan Lorence, Mealey and Ty Cranston combined on a three-hitter, striking out 12.
“Yesterday, we focused on getting back to basics at practice, and today they came out and put it all together,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said.
Malakai Gonzalez, Braden Atkins and Cayden Rice all hit singles for the Knights (6-4), who saw their three-game win streak come to an end.
MCLOUGHLIN 19-14, STANFIELD/ECHO 9-3 — The host Pioneers rallied from a 9-8 deficit with five runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth to win the first game of their nonleague doubleheader against the Tigers.
Jesse Berry and Cooper Waltermire each drove in three runs for Mac-Hi, which took advantage of 11 errors by the Tigers.
Jayden Sanchez had a double and an RBI for Stanfield/Echo.
In the second game, the Pioneers scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to cruise to victory.
Berry went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Mac-Hi, while Ethan Jones and Chase Fones each drove in two runs.
Dax Davis went 2-for-3, and Sanchez drove in two runs for the Tigers, who were limited to five hits.
Softball
PENDLETON 15, CROOK COUNTY 0 — Kylie Parsons threw a no-hitter and struck out five to lead the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference win over the visiting Cowboys.
Parsons also hit two doubles and drove in four runs. Daisy Jenness hit a bases-loaded triple in Pendleton’s five-run first inning, and finished with five RBIs on the day.
Sauren Garton and Maria Lilienthal each drove in two runs, while Ellie Samford hit a triple and Jaden Samp a double.
Parsons walked two Cowboys, but both were left stranded on first base.
The Bucks (8-0 IMC, 12-1 overall), who have won eight games in a row, will play at Crook County on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE 16, UMATILLA 10 — The Pirates scored nine runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good over the host Vikings.
“We fell behind 6-1, then led 8-6 after the fourth,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We couldn’t get out of the fifth inning. Riverside, from the start of the season until now, has shown a lot of growth.”
Yazeli Ayala went 3-for-4 and scored four runs for the Pirates (3-6), while Shelby Elliott was 4-for-5 with three triples, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Danica Hartsteen led the Vikings (0-13) with a two-run triple in the third inning. Braelyn Cragun went 2-for-5 and scored two runs, while Maddi Rico scored two runs.
College women’s basketball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 77, BLUE MOUNTAIN 36 — The Timberwolves shot 25 percent from the floor and committed 19 turnovers in an NWAC East road loss to the Knights.
BMCC led 12-10 after the first quarter, but the Knights outscored the Timberwolves 67-24 over the next three quarters to put the game out of reach.
Sydney Younger led BMCC with 12 points, while Larissa Yazzie added 11 points, and Jessie Moss six rebounds.
Camryn Nockideneh came off the bench to lead WV with 16 points, while Kiersten Boyack added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
College men’s basketball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 122, BLUE MOUNTAIN 65 — Jaylen Scott scored a game-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the Knights to an NWAC East win over the visiting Timberwolves.
WV led 65-26 at the half and never took its foot off the gas.
Carter Arrasmith added 23 points for the Knights, while Isaac Jones scored 21, and Nian Allen 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Shaw Broncheau led BMCC with 23 points, while Loggan Liddicoat added 12.
Boys tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The Pioneers won all but the No. 1 singles match in handing the visiting TigerScots a nonleague loss.
Lebraun Albert gave W-M its lone win at No. 1 singles, beating Jaime Gomez 5-4 before Gomez retired.
Christopher Garcia and Rafael Pereyda won singles matches for Mac-Hi.
IONE 5, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — Jaiden Ruloph, Gary Walls and Josh Bleth all won their singles matches as the Cardinals shut out the TigerScots on Monday, May 10.
Ruloph beat Lebraun Albert 8-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the charge.
In doubles, Ione’s Sam Valle and Kalvin Rietmann won both matches, giving up just five games total.
Girls tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The Pioneers swept the doubles and won two of three singles matches to beat the visiting TigerScots.
Daisy Alvarez and Emily Martinez won singles matches for Mac-Hi.
W-M’s lone win came from Lirian Hoden, who beat Daniela Angel 9-8.
Sara Harris and Emily Martinez won at No. 1 doubles for the Pioneers, while Kaylee Bower and Brailyn Alexander won at No.2
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, IONE 2 — Emily Palmer defeated Cecilia McElligott 8-3 to lead the TigerScots past the Cardinals.
Ione’s Grace Ogden and Haylie Peterson won the No. 1 doubles match, beating Skyla Muilenberg and Makaela Smith 8-4. At No. 4 doubles, the Cardinals picked up a win from Leelynn Vandever and Sunum Calvillo, who beat Shaely McNeil and Destiny Wells 6-3.
