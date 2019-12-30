ATHENA — Blair Rudolph poured in 24 points — 15 in the first half — to lead Weston-McEwen to a 70-54 nonleague win Monday over Elgin.
The Huskies (4-5) led 14-11 after the first quarter, but the TigerScots (2-8) exploded for 28 points in the second to take control of the game at half, 39-25.
Blane Peal chipped in 16 points for the TigerScots, while Theo White had 14.
Corbin Remington led the Huskies with 14 points.
W-M opens Blue Mountain Conference play Friday, hosting Heppner.
NWAC women’s basketball
BMCC 60, CLARK 55 — Brooke Wheeler had 21 points and seven rebounds in helping the Timberwolves pick up their second win of the season Monday over Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.
The Timberwolves, who led 32-22 at the half, had to hold on down the stretch as the Penguins went on an 18-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Katie Skramstad added 12 points for BMCC (2-9), while Madi McKrola had 16 rebounds and nine points.
Jodi Thomasian led Clark (4-6) with 21 points, while Joy Turner had 18 rebounds and four steals.
BMCC will play Saturday at Columbia Basin College.
