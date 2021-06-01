MISSION — Dakota Sams poured in 34 points to lead Nixyaawii to a 77-51 nonleague win Tuesday, June 1, over 4A La Grande.
Sams scored 16 of his points in the first quarter as the Golden Eagles (4-0) soared to a 24-4 lead.
“We came out and Dakota was hot,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “We played extremely hard on defense. It was a real physical game and we handled it really well.”
The Golden Eagles led 59-36 after three quarters, and Greyson Sams scored five of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Nixyaawii handed the Tigers (2-1) their first loss.
“I’d say we are the best team in the East, no matter the division,” Coach Sams said. “This was a big step forward in our season. We are for real.”
Tyasin Burns added 16 points and eight assists, while Ruger Deming had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dakota Sams also chipped in seven rebounds and five assists.
Brady Hutchins led La Grande with 18 points.
Nixyaawii will host Union on Wednesday.
THE DALLES 56, PENDLETON 45 — The Bucks played an even second half with the Riverhawks, but could not overcome a 30-19 deficit from the first half in dropping an Intermountain Conference home game.
“We are much improved from last week,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We did a great job defensively. We held them to 56 points. We played really good team defense, what killed us were turnovers. The Dalles played a tough half-court trap that we struggled with. We just couldn’t take care of the ball and it led to easy transition points for them.”
Blake Swanson led the Bucks with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Easton Corey added 10 points and four rebounds.
“Blake did a good job on their big man (Spencer Taylor) and held him to five points,” Dong said.
Shane Floyd led The Dalles with 16 points, while Styles DeLeon added 12.
HEPPNER 58, STANFIELD 43 — Jayden Wilson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Tigers.
Heppner jumped out to a 32-13 lead at the half, then played an even second half with the Tigers holding a 30-26 edge.
Jackson Lehman added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Heppner, while Brock Hisler chipped in nine points and handed out three assists, and Landon Mitchell scored six points with six rebounds and three assists.
Hobbs Hurty had 18 points and eight rebounds for Stanfield, while Pablo Arellano added nine points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 45, IRRIGON 38 — Trailing 33-28 after three quarters, the TigerScots went on a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a nonleague home win over the Knights.
Aiden Wolf scored nine of his 13 points for W-M in the fourth quarter. Theo White led the TigerScots with 15 points.
Ryan Hussey and Angel Beltran led the Knights with 18 points apiece.
IONE/ARLINGTON 69, LYLE/WISHRAM 23 — Carson Eynetich had a game-high 17 points, and Jaiden Ruloph added 16 as the Cardinals (3-1) rolled to a Big Sky win over the Cougars.
“We jumped on them pretty quick and played some good basketball,” Ione coach Dennis Stefanie said. “We had good ball movement, good penetration and finding guys underneath.”
The Cardinals led 66-13 after three quarters, bringing about a running clock for the fourth quarter.
Taylor Rollins added 10 points and eight rebounds for Ione, while Hunter Padberg chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 62, THE DALLES 29 — It might have been the bus ride with no air conditioning, or the lack of air conditioning in the gym — either way, the Bucks got off to a hot start with 17 points in the first quarter, en route to an Intermountain Conference road win over the Riverhawks.
“We had a really good first quarter,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We scored 17, but we also gave up 14. They did a good job attacking us, and we gave up some easy buckets. The rest of the game they only scored 15 more. I was really happy with the second half.”
The Bucks (2-1) went on a 34-9 run in the second half to secure the win.
Chloe Taber had 14 points to lead the Bucks, who had all but one player score. Daisy Jenness added 11 points, while Lindsey Pasena Little Sky added 10.
Cadence Snyder led the Riverhawks with 12 points.
HEPPNER 33, STANFIELD 28 — A big first quarter by the Mustangs proved to be the difference in their Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Tigers.
Heppner (5-0) opened the game with a 12-4 lead, and led 16-10 at the half. Stanfield outscored the Mustangs 18-16 in the second half.
Madison Ashbeck led Heppner with 11 points, while Sydney Wilson added eight.
Maggie Sharp scored a game-high 14 points for the Tigers (3-1), who suffered their first loss.
IRRIGON 38, WESTON-MCEWEN 30 — The Knights picked up their second win of the season with a nonleague road victory over the TigerScots.
W-M led 18-14 at the half, but Irrigon went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Jolyne Harrison led the Knights (2-4) with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Abby Prosser added eight points, and Alyssa Luna five points and 14 rebounds.
Bailey Munck had eight points and eight rebounds for the TigerScots (0-4), while Dalana Pickard added eight points, Genna Robinson had seven rebounds and Charli King six steals.
“The girls played hard, but give Irrigon credit as they dominated the offensive boards and won going down the stretch with second-shot opportunities,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said.
LA GRANDE 62, NIXYAAWII 32 — Camryn Collman had a game-high 18 points to lead the Tigers to a nonleague road win over the Golden Eagles.
La Grande led just 33-26 after three quarters, but went on a 29-6 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Adilia Hart led Nixyaawii (3-2) with nine points, while Sophie Bronson added eight.
College women’s basketball
SPOKANE 79, BLUE MOUNTAIN 70 — A 47-32 run over the second and third quarters helped the visiting Sasquatch hold off the Timberwolves in NWAC East action.
BMCC, which finished the season 0-15, got a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds from Madi McKrola. Larissa Yazzie added 16 points, while Sydney Younger had 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Lexi Cook and Faith Adams each had 18 points for Spokane.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 86, SPOKANE 84 — The Timberwolves led 86-77 with 3:54 to play in the game. They would not score the rest of the way, but were able to hold off the Sasquatch for an NWAC East home win.
Jacob Holling led BMCC with 19 points, while Jacob James added 18, Craig Mueller 17 and Cesar Ortiz 12. Mueller also had 20 rebounds, while Shaw Broncheau handed out nine assists.
Jaron Williams led Spokane with 19 points, while Kobe Reese had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.