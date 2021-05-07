PENDLETON — A sluggish first half came back to haunt Blue Mountain in its 96-68 NWAC East loss to Community College of Spokane on Friday, May 7.
The Sasquatch outscored the Timberwolves 50-24 in the first half, but BMCC hung around with Spokane in the second half, scoring 44 points.
The Hawks pulled within 73-51 with 8:24 to play in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap.
The Timberwolves (0-5), playing for just the second time since April 16 because of a COVID quarantine, got 18 points — 15 in the second half — and 12 rebounds from Craig Mueller, while Cesar Ortiz (Hermiston) came off the bench to pour in 16 points and grab four rebounds.
Kaeleb Johnson led Spokane (2-6) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
BMCC will play Tuesday at Wenatchee Valley.
Women’s college basketball
COLUMBIA BASIN 72, BLUE MOUNTAIN 56 — The Timberwolves’ Madi McKrola scored a game-high 21 points and hauled down eight rebounds, but BMCC fell short against the Hawks in NWAC East play.
CBC took advantage of a lull in scoring by BMCC in the second and third quarters, going on a 40-27 spurt that helped put the game out of reach.
Sydney Younger added 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for BMCC (0-8), while McKeeley Tonkin had five rebounds and five assists.
Aaliyah Anderson came off the bench to lead the Hawks (3-5) with 16 points and six rebounds.
Boys soccer
PASCO 2, HERMISTON 1 — Pasco scored in stoppage time to eke out a semifinal win over Hermiston in the Mid-Columbia Conference playoffs.
“It was a fantastic game,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. The boys played their hearts out. Both teams were looking for that one opportunity, unfortunately it fell to Pasco.”
Abel Varela Lepe scored Hermiston’s lone goal in the 32nd minute. Goalkeeper Josh Farias finished with six saves.
“He came up big for us,” Harshberger said. “He had a couple of big saves and kept us in the game.”
Hermiston will host Chiawana at 5 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game, while Pasco will play Richland for the MCC title.
Prep baseball
HERMISTON 5, HANFORD 3 — The Bulldogs stole home twice in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Falcons and stay alive in the Mid-Columbia Conference playoffs.
Tied at 3-3 after eight innings, Hunter Dyer and Chase Elliott each stole home in the ninth to take the lead.
Hanford left two men in the bottom of the ninth.
Trailing 3-1 after five innings, the Bulldogs scored once in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the score.
Dyer and Tanner McKoy each had a double for Hermiston, while Gavin Hunter drove in two runs.
Starter Rustin Edmiston and Hunter combined for nine strikeouts in the win.
The Bulldogs will play at Chiawana at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 11-7, UNION/COVE 7-1 — The Rockets ran their win streak to four games with a road sweep of the Bobcats.
Freshman Jace Otteson started the first game and struck out seven through five innings. Austin Ford closed out the game.
Tanner Corwin had a double and three RBIs for the Rockets (7-4).
Union’s Keegan Glenn kept Pilot Rock relatively quiet the first five innings, then the Rockets put five runs on the board in the sixth to pull away.
In the night cap, Ian Gambill hit a two-run single in the seventh inning that put the Rockets up by two runs.
Corwin had two hits and two RBIs, while Ford hit a double and freshman Brave Pereira scored three times.
Prep softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 16-18, UMATILLA 0-3 — Hailey Stallings pitched a complete game 3-hitter, and struck out seven, as the TigerScots shut out the visiting Vikings in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader.
Stallings also hit two doubles and drove in a pair of runs, while Bailey Moore had a double, a triple and five RBIs. Luna Dennett hit two triples and drove in two runs.
Thalia Trujillo had two hits for the Vikings (0-10).
In the second game, W-M (8-3) scored 12 runs in the first inning, then added five more in the second to help end the game in three innings.
Maddi Shell hit a grand slam in the second inning for the TigerScots, while Moore, Stallings and Dennett all drove in two runs.
The Vikings scored three runs in the top of the third, as Maddisyn Rico drove in two with a double, and Braelyn Cragun sent one run across the plate with a single.
