STANFIELD — The Stanfield Tigers finally ran out of magic.
The Tigers, who had been playing with a dozen players most of the season, had their three-game win streak snapped Friday, April 9, with a 44-38 Blue Mountain Conference loss to Grant Union.
“Both teams played hard,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “It came down to the wire and my kids were drained. We played our best football with 12 guys.”
Senior Enrique Arellano ran for 167 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers, who finished their season 3-3.
“He was a handful tonight,” Salas said. “It was a good way to end the season and send the seniors off right. I’m glad I got to coach them the past four years.”
Stanfield trailed 16-8 in the first quarter, but tied the game at 16-16 by the half.
The Tigers had leads of 24-16, 24-22 and 32-30 in the second half, but the Prospectors rallied to lead 38-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Stanfield would tie the score at 38-38, only to see Grant Union take a 44-38 lead.
The Prospectors then pulled off an onside kick, which they recovered. The Tigers kept them out of the end zone, then got the ball back with a minute left, but simply ran out of time.
Isaiah Lemmon ran for 116 yards, while Kaden Combe ran for 77 yards and passed for 51.
UMATILLA 28, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — After suffering a 20-7 loss earlier in the season to the TigerScots, the Vikings evened the score Friday night with a Blue Mountain Conference win.
Eric Hoyos ran for 225 yards and one touchdown, and Ryan Lorence ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns as Umatilla finished its season with a 3-3 record.
“Our team played really good, and we were down one of our best players,” Vikings coach Dan Durfey said. “It was a whole team effort. The defense played outstanding and the running game was working. We had a simple game plan and the kids did well with that.”
The TigerScots turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, and once again in the second and third quarters.
“They played well,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said of the Vikings. “They have a lot to be proud of. They flew around and hit hard. Our kids played tough. I can’t thank the senior class enough for their dedication and hard work. We are excited with where the program is headed.”
The Vikings led 21-0 at the half, then stopped several W-M drives in the second half to keep the TigerScots (4-2) off the scoreboard.
“They played pretty good down the stretch, but our defense didn’t break,” Durfey said.
Hoyos broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to finish the scoring.
“It’s his senior year, his last game, and he went all out,” Durfey said of Hoyos, who also had 10 tackles.
Blane Peal led the TigerScots with 89 yards passing and 13 rushing. Theo White caught four passes for 64 yards.
“At the end of the day, I’m extremely proud of our program,” Hansell said. “Credit to the coaching staff, administration and the fans.”
MCLOUGHLIN 48, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Pioneers picked up their second win of the season with a Blue Mountain Conference road victory over the Pirates (0-4).
Boys soccer
PASCO 4, HERMISTON 0 — Hermiston dropped a Mid-Columbia Conference road game to Pasco to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Prep baseball
HERMISTON 21-21, PASCO 9-0 — Chase Elliott and Rustin Edmiston each hit a home run in the opener as the host Bulldogs swept Pasco in a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Elliott, Edmiston and Tyson Stocker all drove in three runs, and the Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits.
Hermiston (3-1) led 21-5 after four innings, and Pasco took advantage of a tiring Spencer Juul to add to their run total in the top of the fifth.
In the nightcap, Tanner McCoy pitched five complete innings, scattering two hits and striking out eight as the Bulldogs completed the sweep.
Stocker went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Angel Barron went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Gavin Hunter and Elliott also had doubles for Hermiston, which won its first MCC doubleheader since joining the league in 2018.
