ATHENA — In a wild west shootout in the Blue Mountain Conference, Stanfield held off hard-charging Weston-McEwen down stretch for an 84-74 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“It was fun to watch,” W-M coach Brian Pickard said. You’d get caught up watching at times. The first quarter was the difference (25-12 Stanfield lead). After the initial 13 minutes, we played a pretty good basketball game.”
The Tigers held a 61-48 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the TigerScots put together a 26-23 run to pull within five points in the waning minutes, but could never get over the hump.
“In the fourth quarter, when we got it to five, they missed some free throws and that gave us opportunities,” Pickard said. “One of those games where we just needed another break to go our way. We just ran out of gas. I’m proud of them. They never gave up.”
Landon Bailey led the Tigers (17-4 overall, 6-1 BMC) with 19 points, while Michael Odell added 17, Jesus Arellano 14 and Gator Goodrich 13.
Bryson Choin had 21 points and four blocks to lead the TigerScots (11-9, 3-4), while Caleb Sprenger had 20 points, and Anthony Nix 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
HERMISTON 70, PASCO 28 — Hermiston put an end to a four-game slide with a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over Pasco.
Hermiston took a 21-3 lead after the first quarter, and led 43-12 at the half. The Bulldogs went on a 27-16 run in the second half to put the game away.
Grant Olsen led Hermiston (5-8) with 19 points, while Blake Peterson added 14 and Isaac Corey 13.
Kayshaun Davis led Pasco with 14 points.
BURNS 57, UMATILLA 48 (OT) — Jack Wright scored six of his 20 points in overtime to help the Hilanders to an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Vikings.
Umatilla had a 27-23 lead over the No. 7 Hilanders at the half, but Burns came back in the second half to tie the game and force overtime.
Micheal Montez led the Vikings (8-13 overall, 2-4 EOL) with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Marcos Cooper chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds.
Zane Kozeni led Burns (16-3, 6-0) with 23 points.
DUFUR 55, IONE/ARLINGTON 50 (OT) — Olsen Meanus scored four of his eight points in overtime as the Rangers slipped past the Cardinals in Big Sky League at Arlington High School.
“We had too many mistakes to win,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Had too many chances to win this game, but we are playing way too timid as a team to get the wins we need right now.”
The Cardinals led 17-7 after the first quarter, but the Rangers would come back with 21 points in the second quarter for a 28-28 game at the half.
Marcus Radcliffe led I/A (7-9 overall, 5-4 BSL) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryce Rollins and Henry Giefing each added seven points. Rollins also had 10 rebounds, while Samuel Radcliffe had seven assists and two steals.
The Cardinals played without senior point guard Carson Eynetich, who suffered an ankle injury Friday.
JJ Johnson led Dufur (8-8, 6-4) with 17 points, while Cody Phillips added 14 points.
UNION 76, PILOT ROCK 39 — Chase Koshinsky and Tee Ledbetter combined for 11 3-pointers and 46 points as the Bobcats picked up an Old Oregon League road win over the Rockets.
Union (18-2 overall, 6-1 OOL) cruised to a 26-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Easton Powers led the Rockets (5-14, 2-5) with 12 points, while Lewis Hansen added nine, including all seven of Pilot Rock’s points in the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 45, WESTON-MCEWEN 19 — Maggie Sharp drained six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Tigers picked up a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the TigerScots.
“We have been playing a bunch of games and are into the second part of the league,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “I told the girls it’s hard to win a bunch of games.”
The Tigers (19-1 overall, 7-0 BMC) have won 15 games in a row since dropping a 50-42 game to 3A Nyssa on Dec. 9.
Stanfield led 5-3 after the first quarter, and 17-5 at the half. The Tigers turned up the heat in the second half, with Sharp hitting five of her six 3-pointers.
Zuri Reeser added nine points for Stanfield, while Sharp had eight rebounds, Destiny O’Neill five points and seven rebounds, Adrienne Mallory five steals, and Alexis Mallory four assists.
Genna Robinson had nine points and 16 rebounds for W-M (10-10, 4-3), while Jayden Sparks had four points and four steals.
HERMISTON 66, PASCO 36 — Hermiston jumped out to a 30-10 lead after the first quarter — keyed by 13 points from Izzy Simmons — and finished with a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over Pasco.
Ellie Heideman hit six 3-pointers and led Hermiston (5-8) with 24 points. Simmons added 16 points.
Hermiston led 48-21 at the half, and coach Jay Ego sat his starters in the fourth.
Tayvia Young led Pasco (0-12) with 15 points, while Makayla Rublee added eight.
ENTERPRISE 46, IRRIGON 26 — The Knights trailed by eight at the half, but could never get anything going offensively in dropping a Blue Mountain Conference road game to the Outlaws.
Melissa Leon led Irrigon (11-7 overall, 3-4 BMC) with nine points and four steals.
IONE/ARLINGTON 58, DUFUR 31 — Freshman Delaney Stefani had 17 points and 10 steals, and Najiah Knight added 12 points, as the Cardinals beat the Rangers in Big Sky League play at Arlington High School.
I/A led 19-9 after the first quarter, and 40-19 at the half, en route to winning its fourth game in a row.
Knight added 11 rebounds and seven steals for I/A (12-6 overall, 9-2 BSL), while Victoria De La Torre added 10 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.
Hayley Peterson and Allie Masterson each had 14 points for Dufur (3-13, 2-9).
NYSSA 46, RIVERSIDE 34 — The Pirates were within six points with 4 minutes left to play before the visiting Bulldogs put the game away and improved to 6-0 in Eastern Oregon League play.
“We played well,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We needed to hit our foul shots, and we just didn’t have the height to contend with 6-5 Gracie Johnson.”
The Bulldogs (16-4 overall) led 24-16 at the half, and 33-26 with one quarter to play.
Aleydis Torres led the Pirates (7-13, 2-4) with 12 points, while Crystal Sanchez added 10.
Johnson led Nyssa with 27 points, while Clarissa Arizmendi added seven points.
BURNS 44, UMATILLA 7 — The Vikings dropped to 0-6 in Eastern Oregon League play after dropping a home game to the Hilanders.
Caitlyn Horrell led Burns (13-6 overall, 4-2 EOL) with 18 points, while Ashley Wright added 17, with all points coming in the second and third quarters.
Lily Zuniga led the Vikings (1-19) with four points, while Linsey Mendoza added three.
ELGIN 45, GRISWOLD 24 — Sophomore Ellery Flerchinger had 10 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Grizzlies dropped an Old Oregon League road game to the Huskies.
Elgin led 17-7 at the half, then went on a 28-15 run in the second half to end a three-game losing streak.
Mayabella Texidor added eight points for the Grizzlies (4-12 overall, 0-7 OOL), who have lost nine in a row.
UNION 43, PILOT ROCK 28 — Delaney Klebaum and Kaelyn Shoemaker each had 14 points to lead the Bobcats to an Old Oregon League road win over Rockets.
Union (13-8 overall, 5-2 OOL) used a 21-12 run in the first half to take control of the game.
Paedyn Bennett led the Rockets (7-13, 1-6) with eight points, while Paige Moffit added six.
Boys wrestling
Culver ran away with the team title (200.5) at the Bank of Eastern Oregon tournament at Heppner High School, with the host Mustangs finishing third with 139 points.
Cade Cunningham won the 220-pound title for Heppner, pinning Clancy Rutledge of Culver in the second round.
Also for the Mustangs, Jaime Cavan was second at 195, Saul Lopez was second at 138, Zach Brown was second at 145, and Landon McManon was third at 170.
Riverside’s Mateo Rockwell was second at 126, dropping the title match to Grant Union’s Taylor Parson 7-5 in overtime. The Pirates also got fourth-place finishes from Axel Paredes (120) and Aiden Murillo (138).
Umatilla’s Jose Medina finished third at 285 pounds. He lost to Lucas Wolf of Grant Union in the semifinals, then came back with a 9-second pin of Culver’s Dalton Taylor in the third-place match.
McLoughlin’s Cooper Yensen won the 132-pound title, pinning Echo’s Keegin Chitty in 2:22.
Isaiah Lemmon was third for Echo at 160.
Irrigon, which finished fifth in the teams standings with 98 points, had Preston Slawson (113), Josiah Moreno (182) and Austin Wells (220) place third.
COLTON HOLLY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT — Pendleton went 2-1 in pool play, and finished third overall at Wilsonville High School.
Pendleton beat Grant 54-24 to open the day, then dropped a 58-16 match to Canby. In their final pool play match, the Bucks beat Tigard 51-27.
In the finals, Pendleton lost to Century 42-34, then beat Barlow 57-24 to finish third.
Dawson Tremper (106) went 5-0 on the day, recording four pins and a major decision. Jack Lieuallen (152/160) and Miles Kennedy (132) each were 4-1.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 84, BIG BEND 71 — Chad Napoleon had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Timberwolves to an NWAC East road win over the Vikings.
Just 2:01 into the game, Napoleon made a layup to give him 1,000 career points. He is the first BMCC men’s player to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.
Napoleon, from Delray Beach, Florida, scored eight of his points in the first half as BMCC jumped out to a 40-30 lead.
Kash Lang also had 17 points for BMCC, while Jaquone Gatliing had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyler Newsom 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Keenan Miller had a game-high 22 points for Big Bend.
College women’s basketball
BIG BEND 87, BLUE MOUNTAIN — Jaelyn Brainard had a season-high 31 points and five assists, but the Timberwolves fell short against the host Vikings in NWAC East play.
Big Bend took the lead from the start, and led 51-36 at the half. BMCC outscored Big Bend 42-36 in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap.
Macy Hellstern led the Vikings with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Callie Tolman added 18 points and seven rebounds.
