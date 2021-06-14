ATHENA — Umatilla rebounded from a slow start for a 63-44 nonleague win over Weston-McEwen on Monday, June 14.
The Vikings trailed 9-4 after the first quarter, but used a 24-11 run in the second to take the lead for good.
The TigerScots hurt themselves at the free-throw line, going 4 of 14 in the game, including 3 of 10 in the second half.
Ulises Armenta led the Vikings (8-2) with 15 points — all in the second half — while Chris Self added 12 points, and Kaden Salamanca 11.
Blane Peal paced W-M (4-7) with nine points, while Theo White added eight and Cameron Reich seven.
The Vikings will host Irrigon on Wednesday. W-M will play at Riverside on Friday.
HEPPNER 66, PILOT ROCK 42 — The Rockets trailed just 46-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs went on a 20-7 run to finish the game for a Blue Mountain Conference win.
Heppner, which has won six games in a row, was led by Jayden Wilson’s 17 points and 12 rebounds. Landon Mitchell added 15 points, Joe Sherman 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jackson Lehman chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Tanner Corwin led the Rockets (3-1) with 16 points and five rebounds, while Jimmy Jones had 11 points. Jones, who is a threat from beyond the arc, was just 2 of 17 from 3-point range.
Heppner (7-1) will play Union at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverside High School in a seeding game for the 2A playoffs.
NIXYAAWII 67, LA GRANDE 43 — Tyasin Burns scored 20 of his 24 points over the first three quarters in leading the Golden Eagles to a nonleague road win over the 4A Tigers.
“Just another solid outing for us,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “The coaching staff has enjoyed every second working and watching these kids compete this season.”
Nixyaawii (10-1) jumped out to a 21-12 lead after the first quarter, then led 36-20 at the half. A 19-8 run in the third quarter by the Golden Eagles put the game out of reach.
Burns also had seven assists, while Greyson Sams added 17 points and five rebounds, and Kirk Houle added 13 points. Dakota Sams, who dislocated his finger in the second quarter, still was able to chip in seven points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
Cristian Mendoza led La Grande (5-2) with 10 points.
DUFUR 69, IONE/ARLINGTON 56 — The Ranger got out to an early lead en route to a Big Sky League road win over the Cardinals.
“They moved the ball well and caught us flat-footed,” Ione coach Dennis Stefani said.
Dufur led 20-4 after the first quarter, but Ione came back to pull within 32-26 at the half.
The third quarter mirrored the first, with the Rangers going on a 24-11 run to put the game out of reach.
“We fought back in the second, but in the third quarter, we didn’t come out of the locker room,” Stefani said.
Ione’s Carson Eynetich led all scorers with 25 points, while Jaiden Ruloph added 12 points.
Cooper Bale had 14 points for Dufur, whileCaleb Olson and Josh Taylor each added 13 points.
Girls basketball
HEPPNER 52, PILOT ROCK 30 — Madison Ashbeck scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter as the Mustangs raced out to a big lead and never looked back in beating the Rockets in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Heppner, which is 8-0 on the season, led 21-7 after the first quarter, and 33-14 at the half.
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs with 13 points, while Sage Ferguson added 10.
Emily Lambert led the Rockets with 10 points.
Heppner will play Union at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverside High School in a seeding game for the 2A playoffs.
UMATILLA 50, WESTON-MCEWEN 26 — The Vikings used a big second quarter to break open a tie game in beating the host TigerScots in nonleague action.
Tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, Umatilla went on a 14-5 run in the second for a 25-16 lead at the half.
The Vikings continued to dominate with an 18-6 third quarter to improve to 4-5.
“Too bad we didn’t play the second half like the first half,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said.
Taylor Durfey scored a game-high 23 points for the Vikings, while Devina Monreal added 11 points.
Charli King had 11 points and six steals to lead W-M, while Dalana Pickard had 10 points and four rebounds.
LA GRANDE 66, NIXYAAWII 35 — Camryn Collman scored 17 of her 28 points in the first half as the undefeated Tigers rolled to a nonleague home win over the Golden Eagles.
The teams were tied at 16-16 after the first quarter, but La Grande (8-0) went on a 20-6 run in the second quarter for a little separation.
Sophie Bronson led the Golden Eagles (6-5) with 14 points, while Mackenzie Kiona chipped in 10.
IONE/ARLINGTON 42, DUFUR 40 — The Rangers missed four free throws in the final 1.7 seconds of the game as the host Cardinals held on for a Big Sky League win.
“We refused to lose,” Ione coach Nathan Heideman said. “It was a hell of a game.”
Dufur led 23-15 at the half, and 29-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Jessica Medina had a game-high 26 points —18 in the second half — for the Cardinals (4-2).
“She pretty much carried us through the end of that one,” Heideman said. “Evan Martin and Hailey Heideman got the rebounds and hit Jessica with the outlet pass.”
Freshman Hayley Peterson led Dufur with 22 points. She was 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.
STANFIELD 43, ECHO 21 — Zuri Reeser scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Tigers to a nonleague home win over the Cougars.
Stanfield led just 9-8 after the first quarter, and 17-11 at the half. The Tigers went on a 26-10 tear in the second half to secure the win.
Alexis Shelby added 10 points for the Tigers.
Ally Brown led Echo with nine points, while Sydney Bracher chipped in eight.
