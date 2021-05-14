UMATILLA — Umatilla finished its season with an 11-4 victory over Stanfield/Echo on Friday, May 14.
“We got the rematch we wanted and took care of business,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said. “We put together two really good games at the end of the year. We really bounced back against Irrigon, and tried to put this one away in five innings, but we ended up going seven.”
The Vikings (8-7) honored their seniors Friday, and they did not disappoint.
“We went with the four-headed dragon and we let it eat,” Garrett said of the four seniors who pitched and combined for 17 strikeouts. The first six in our lineup were all seniors. They all scratched across a hit and none of them struck out. It was a good day.”
Umatilla scored twice in the first and second innings, then out five runs on the board in the third. The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the sixth to pull within 9-4, but the Vikings got two runs back in the bottom of the inning to pull away for good.
Ryan Lorence went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Vikings, while Kameron Mealey and Frank Monahan went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Trevor Reiner was 3x4 with an RBI, and Kaden Jacobs finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mealey, Reiner and James Wilson all hit doubles.
For the Tigers (4-11), Jay Sanchez had three of his team’s hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Dax Davis hit a two-run double in the sixth inning.
DUFUR 2-13, HEPPNER/IONE 0-3 — Heppner’s Hayden Hyatt and Dufur’s Isaac Anthony were locked in a pitcher’s duel going into the fifth inning of the first game of their doubleheader.
Hyatt pitched 4 1/3 innings of four-hit ball, striking out eight before giving way to Toby Nation, who gave up two runs in the top of the eighth inning as the Rangers (11-1) eked out the win.
Anthony went all eight innings, striking out 14 and walking two.
Dufur scored its two runs on a two-out single by Josh Taylor.
Nation and Jace Coe had the Mustangs’ two hits.
In the second game, Dufur scored six runs in the second inning and five more in the sixth to take a 13-1 lead.
Heppner (12-3) got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but could not catch the Rangers.
Anthony hit a double and a solo home run for the Rangers, while Ben Schanno went 2-for-5 with five RBIs, and Parker Wallaco drove in three runs.
Nation went 2-for-3 for the Mustangs, while Caden George, Jake Lentz and Hyatt drove in runs.
Track and field
2A-6 WAPITI LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS — Jayden Bertsch won the 100, 200 and ran the first leg on the winning 4x400 relay team as the Stanfield/Echo girls ran away with the team title at Union High School.
The Tigers finished with 185.5 points, while Weston-McEwen was a distant second with 86.
Bertsch ran a personal best 13.32 in winning the 100, and had another PR of 28.33 in the 200.
The 4x400 relay team, consisting of Bertsch, Emily Hancock, Charlei Harwood and Jacque Kerns, turned in a time of 4:32.54.
Hancock also won the 400 (1:05.96) and long jump (15-1 3/4).
Also winning events for the Tigers were Maggie Sharp in the triple jump (29-9 3/4) and Zora Gerhke in the 3,000 (12:19.72).
Madelyn Nichols was a double winner for Heppner, taking the top spot in the 800 (2:31.18) and 1,500 (5:22.09). She won the 1,500 by 18 seconds, and the 800 by 9 seconds.
Emily Lambert of Pilot Rock won the shot put (36-2 1/2) and discus (108-4 1/2), while teammate McKenna Bray won both hurdle events.
Weston-McEwen’s Lily Lindsey went 4-10 to win the high jump, was second in the 200 (28.51), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished second to Enterprise.
Heppner’s Sydney Wilson was second in the shot put (34-0), and fourth in the discus and javelin.
In the boys division, Sam Kerns won the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (40-1 1/2) to lead Stanfield/Echo to a second-place finish behind Grant Union.
The Tigers also got a second-place finish by Sisay Hurty in the 3,000 (9:54.42). He also placed third in the 1,500 (4:23.61).
Heppner had three individual winners — Jayden Wilson in the 400 (52.84), Trevor Nichols in the 800 (2:09.87), and Conor Brosnan in the discus (121-8 1/2). Nichols also was second in the javelin (132-2).
Wilson and Nichols teamed with Joe Sherman and Brock Hisler to win the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:42.05, just edging Enterprise.
Weston-McEwen finished second in the 4x100 relay, while Alex McIntyre was second in the 800 (2:10.31) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:24.05).
PIRATE INVITE — Ione’s Cedrick Dayandante won the 400 and placed second in the long jump and third in the 200 at Bickleton High School.
Dayandante turned in a time of 57.01 in the 400, while leaping 17-6 1/2 in the long jump.
Lewkus Burright placed fourth in the javelin, fifth in the discus and sixth in the shot put for the Cardinals.
In the girls division, Hailey Heideman finished second in the 400 (1:08.15) and third in the long jump (12-5) for Ione. Gennell Blakley placed fourth in the long jump and javelin, and also was fifth in the shot put and discus.
Boys tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 4, IONE 1 — The Pioneers won four of five singles matches in beating the visiting Cardinals.
Christopher Garcia, and Rafael Pereyda each won one match, while Rolando Castillo posted wins over Sam Valle and Kalvin Rietmann.
Jaiden Ruloph had the lone win for Ione, beating Jaime Gomez in the No. 1 match 8-4.
Girls tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 4, IONE 0 — Emily Martinez beat Cecilia McElligott 8-4 at No. 1 singles, then teamed with Daisy Alvarez at No. 1 doubles to post an 8-4 win over Haylie Peterson and Grace Ogden.
Kaylee Bower and Brailyn Alexander won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches for the Pioneers.
“We had a great year in spite of the few number of tennis players and an unusual season,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “I was extremely proud of the girls and boys.”
College women’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 51, BLUE MOUNTAIN 31 — The Timberwolves trailed just 36-29 going into the fourth quarter, but the host Cardinals went on a 15-2 run in the final stanza to put the game out of reach.
Sydney Younger and Larissa Yazzie led BMCC with eight points each.
NIC got a game-high 16 points and nine rebounds from Maggie Graves.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN SPLITS WITH NORTH IDAHO — Savannah Koga had nine kills and Kenzie Williams handed out 24 assists as the Timberwolves beat the Cardinals 25-23, 18-25, 16-14 in the first match Friday night.
In the second match, NIC beat BMCC 25-17, 25-10 behind six kills from Janae Rayborn and 17 assists from Peyton Claus.
Koga had four kills for BMCC, while Malena Ratcliff had six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.