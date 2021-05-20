IRRIGON — Taylor Durfey scored a game-high 10 points — all in the second half — to lead Umatilla to a 31-27 nonleague victory over Irrigon on Thursday, May 20.
The Knights (0-2) led 7-4 after the first quarter, and 16-13 at the half.
Durfey keyed the Vikings’ run in the second half, with Maya Rodriguez adding four points in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez finished with nine points.
Brianna Perez led the Knights with seven points and nine rebounds, while Jolyne Harrison added six points.
Boys basketball
UMATILLA 74, IRRIGON 40 — Oscar Campos poured in a game-high 18 points to help the host Vikings (1-1) to a nonleague win over the Knights.
Chris Self and Lynkin McLeod each added 10 points for Umatilla, which led 32-18 at the half.
Ryan Hussey led the Knights (0-2) with 12 points, while Boyd Davis added seven.
Wrestling
HERMISTON 66, WALLA WALLA 12 — The host Bulldogs took advantage of seven forfeits in rolling to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Blue Devils.
Hermiston’s Adrian Delgado (126) pinned Ricky Lozano in the first round, and teammates Daniel Garza (132), Hunter Dyer (138) and Avante Ortiz (170) also won by fall.
Drew Humphrey (152) and Jake Humphrey (182) were the only wrestlers to pick up wins for the Blue Devils.
HERMISTON 57, PASCO 18 — Sam Cadenas (220) pinned Eduardo Aguilar in the second round, and Jon Lee (285) pinned Jacob Perez in the second round to lead the host Bulldogs over Pasco and improve to 3-1 in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Adrian Delgado (126), Hunter Dyer (138) and Avante Ortiz (170) also won by pin, while Daniel Garza earned an 8-2 victory over Victor Godinez at 132 pounds.
Prep baseball
HEPPNER/IONE 14, UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 13 — The Mustangs rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to hand the Monarchs a loss in the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs at Bend High School.
Tied at 13-13, Toby Nation hit an RBI-double to score Jackson Lehman and give Heppner a 14-13 lead.
The Monarchs went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was crazy,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said. “I told them before the game we weren’t going to get outworked. They worked until the end.”
Heppner (14-3) will play Glide on Saturday in the semifinals. The time and venue have not been announced. The Wildcats beat Lakeview 19-4 to advance.
The Mustangs trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but came back to take a 3-2 lead at the end of the second inning.
In the bottom of the third, the wheels came off the cart. The Monarchs scored 10 runs, and added another in the fourth for a 13-3 lead.
The Mustangs scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to pull within 13-6.
“They stayed pretty positive,” Wilkins said. “They just chipped away at it. They never felt like they were out of it.”
Heppner did a majority of its work in the seventh inning with two outs.
Carson Eynetich blasted a three-run double to make it 13-9, Kason Cimmiyotti had a run-scoring single for a 13-10 game.
The Mustangs scored two runs on an error by left fielder Pierce Gettys, and an RBI-single to left field by Lehman tied the game at 13-13.
TOLEDO 11, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 3 — The Boomers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in beating the Rockets in a 2A playoff elimination game at Portland Christian High School.
“Just a few minor mistakes hurt us,” Pilot Rock coach Casey Allgood said. “And too many walks. We are proud of them. They worked hard and never gave up.”
Toledo (14-2) had 15 hits on the day, including two by Jaxon Rozewski, who also had a double.
In his final high school at-bat, Tanner Corwin hit a solo home run for the Rockets (11-6) in the seventh inning. Brave Pereia hit a triple, Jace Otteson a double, and Wyatt Stillman and Paxton Ellis drove in runs.
Hayden Thomas, Ryder Smith and Evan Cairney all drove in three runs for the Boomers, whose pitching staff gave up seven hits, but just three runs.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 7-6, WALLA WALLA 6-7 — The Timberwolves rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the visiting Warriors a loss in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader.
Training 5-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, BMCC chipped away at the deficit.
Kaden Boyle and Tomo Horie hit RBI-singles, and Louis Powell drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-3.
An RBI-single by Jake Mulhollan, and a two-run single by Emilio Davila gave BMCC a 7-5 lead.
The Warriors would get one run back in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t catch the Timberwolves.
In the second game, BMCC led 2-0 after the fifth inning, and 3-2 after seven.
The Warriors hung five runs on the board in the top of the eighth inning to take a 7-3 lead. BMCC got two runs back in the bottom of the inning, and another in the ninth, but that would be it.
Ben Barbee drove in two runs for BMCC, while Zach Gerhards went 2-for-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.