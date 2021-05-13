BOARDMAN — Umatilla’s Abigail Cardenas and Taylor Durfey each won two events at the 3A District 3 meet on Thursday, May 13, at Riverside High School.
Cardenas won the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.95, then won the 300 hurdles in 53.45 to help the Vikings to second place in the team standings with 114 points.
Durfey won the shot put with a personal best throw of 36-0 3/4, then won the javelin with a toss of 95-11. She also placed third in the discus with a person best of 98-11.
The Vikings also got big points from Chantal Lemus, who was second in the discus (101-8), and third in the shot put ( 30-4) and triple jump (27-9 3/4).
Nyssa won the team title with 154 points, led by Asbel Tellez-Jaquez, who won the 100, the high jump, and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Riverside’s Julie Magana won the 400 with a personal best time of 1:08.92. She also was second in the 200 (28.89), and ran on both relay teams that placed second to Nyssa.
The Pirates also got a second-place finish from Hannah Payne in the 100 meters (13.53). Payne also was fourth in the 200 (29.27), and ran the first leg on both relay teams.
In the boys division, Nyssa won eight events to win the team title in a landslide with 180 points. Vale (98) was a distant second, while Riverside (89) was third.
The Pirates were led by Marcos Landeros, who won the 300 hurdles in a time of 45.83. He also was second in the 110 hurdles (18.76).
Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd won the javelin with a PR toss of 156-5, while teammate Juan Medina was third (116-7).
Umatilla’s lone win came from Daniel Zuniga in the long jump with a PR leap of 18-5 1/2.
Prep baseball
LA GRANDE 7, PENDLETON 4 — Cole Jorgensen belted a three-run homer to help the Tigers to a nonleague road win over the Bucks.
“We haven’t had a lot of close, tight games,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “Being part of these and making some errors, it’s going to happen. You almost want those things to happen and use them as a learning curve. La Grande is a good squad, it’s always a battle every time we play.”
Jack Lieuallen pitched 4 1/3 solid innings for the Bucks, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out nine. Pendleton just lacked the timely hits when it needed them.
“The guys came off the bench and got back-to-back hits in the seventh, but there weren't too many of them until the seventh inning,” Haguewood said. “Jack threw the ball really well. He was snapping it in there. We just didn’t execute the pitches after that. Just one of those days.”
Ty Beers and Michael Flores hit doubles for the Bucks (11-3), while Kyle Field drove in two runs.
Boys basketball
KAMIAKIN 91, HERMISTON 29 — Messiah Jones and Tyler Bilodeau each scored 20 points to lead the Braves to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Trey Arland added 18 points for Kamiakin, which had a height and size advantage on Hermiston.
The Braves led 50-20 at the half, and 76-25 after three quarters.
Kiki Carrillo led the Bulldogs (0-2) with eight points, while Reilly Clark added six.
Hermiston will play at Richland on Saturday.
Girls basketball
KAMIAKIN 58, HERMISTON 21 — The Braves jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and the Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace as Kamiakin posted a Mid-Columbia Conference home win.
The Braves led 30-11 at the half, and a three-point third quarter by the Bulldogs put the game out of reach.
Haylee Mercer and Jayden Ray each had four points for Hermiston (0-2). Kamiakin’s Maddy Rendall led all scorers with 17 points.
The Bulldogs will host Richland on Saturday.
Wrestling
HERMISTON 65, HANFORD 12 — The Bulldogs used six pins and three forfeits to cruise to a Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Falcons at Chiawana High School.
Aiden Favorite (113), Daniel Garza (132), Hunter Dyer (138), Ben Larson (160), Avant Ortiz (170) and Jon Lee (285) won by fall for Hermiston.
Chiawana beat Hermiston 45-30, but no additional information was available.
Boys tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 3, UMATILLA 0 — Jaime Gomez and Rafael Pereyda won singles matches as the Pioneers shut out the Vikings.
Rolando Castillo and Christopher Brown defeated Israel de la Cerda and Killian Clement 8-0 to complete the sweep.
Girls tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 3, UMATILLA 2 — The Pioneers won two singles matches and the No. 2 doubles match to beat Vikings.
Daisy Alvarez and Sara Harris won singles matches for Mac-Hi.
For Umatilla, Alaxa Castanon defeated Emily Martinez 8-6 at No. 2 singles, while Emilia Rivera and Leslie Rivera beat Sara Harris and Emily Martinez 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.
College baseball
YAKIMA VALLEY 10-7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-4 — Tyler Frieders and Danny Burns combined on a one-hitter as the Yaks shut out the Timberwolves in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader.
Louis Powell had the lone hit for BMCC (2-18).
In the nightcap, BMCC and YVCC were tied at 1-1 after the first inning, but the Yaks slowly pulled away with one run in each of the next four innings, then put two runs on the board in the sixth inning.
Loggan Davis and Hayden Groth each drove in two runs for the Timberwolves, while Powell hit a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.