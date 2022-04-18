ECHO — One bad inning each game derailed Echo/Stanfield as Union escaped with 7-3 and 8-5 victories on Monday, April 18 in Special District 6 play.
“That first game, we had a bad third inning,” Cougars coach Saul Castro said. “We were up 2-0 and we gave up five runs in the third. In the sixth, we gave up two runs on one hit.”
In Union’s five-run third inning, Amanda Lawyer hit a three-run double.
“We also had an error and some mental mistakes,” Castro said.
Rheanna Rivera and Kylee Jackson each went 2-for-3 for the Cougars, while Taylor Longhorn and Kate Griffin each hit a double.
In the second game, the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the second inning, where the Bobcats scored four runs off two hits. The Cougars walked three, and one error allowed two runs to score.
Catcher Jazmyne Gonzales went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Bobcats, while Callie Glenn hit a double.
For Echo/Stanfield, Morgan Gaines drove in two runs, Faith McCarty hit a double and had an RBI, and Longhorn went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
“They are a good hitting team,” Castro said of the Bobcats. “I told the girls we have to play a clean game.”
COLLEGE PLACE 8-10, WESTON-MCEWEN 2-6 — Jenna Hill, Adrienne Berube and Ireland Stubblefield each drove in two runs as the Hawks beat the TigerScots on the road in the second game of their nonleague doubleheader.
Berube hit a solo home run in the first inning as the Hawks jumped out to a 5-3 lead. They would add three more runs in the second and two in the third.
Bailey Moore hit two doubles and scored two runs for W-M, while Ava Sams went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
In the opener, Zoe Hardy and Jordan Holso hit solo home runs for College Place, while Gabriella Sanchez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning.
Sams went 2-for-2 and Moore had a double for the TigerScots.
PREP BASEBALL
WESTON-MCEWEN 18, LA GRANDE FRESHMEN 2 (4) — Ben Hubbard hit a three-run home run to center field in the fourth inning to help the TigerScots to a non league home win over the Tigers.
W-M, which broke open a 3-0 game with a 12-run second inning, scored four runs by stealing home. Blane Peal hit a triple and drove in four runs, while Quinn Graham hit a tripe and drove in two runs.
Sean Roggiero and Peyton Sinclair both hit doubles for the TigerScots (7-0).
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2-2, TREASURE VALLEY 1-10 — Matthew Carlson and Gavin Hunter drove in runs in the sixth inning as the Timberwolves rallied to beat the visiting Chukars in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader.
Starter Cooper Marshall pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine. Jake Allen came on in relief in the seventh inning, allowing one hit.
In the second game, TVCC got off to an early lead and never trailed.
Joey Raker drove in two runs for the Chukars, while Andrew Sharp hit two doubles and scored two runs. Austin Dollar went 3-for-4 with a double.
Zachary Walsh went 2-for-4 for the Wolves, while Carlson and Ben Barber drove in runs.
