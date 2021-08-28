JOHN DAY — Weston-McEwen and Heppner found themselves some pretty stiff competition Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Grant Union Invite.
The TigerScots split their bracket matches, beating Prairie City 25-15, 25-12, then ran into 1A powerhouse Jordan Valley for the second time on the day, dropping a 25-19, 25-17 match.
In pool play, TigerScots split with Jordan Valley, winning the first game 25-20, then losing the second 25-18. W-M then took the first game from Crane 25-20 before losing the second 25-16.
The host Prospectors swept the TigerScots 25-8, 25-17.
On the day, Charli King had 56 assists, 22 digs, 20 kills and five aces for the TigerScots, while Genevieve Robinson had 27 kills and 11 blocks.
Kelsey Stewart had 13 kills and 11 aces, while Lily Lindsey had 13 kills and 44 digs. Madison Shell chipped in 14 kills, and Jackie Albert 38 digs.
Heppner made it to bracket play at the invite, where it ran into Jordan Valley, which handed the Mustangs a 25-8, 25-18 loss.
In pool play, Heppner split with Prairie City, winning the first game 25-9, and losing the second 25-23. Enterprise then swept the Mustangs 25-15, 25-23.
In their final pool play match, the Mustangs beat the Grant Union junior varsity 25-22, 25-20.
For the day, Zabrena Masterson had 24 digs, 16 kills and three aces, while Hailey Wenberg had 40 digs.
Hallee Hisler chipped in 20 digs and 11 kills, Morgan Cutsforth 15 digs and six kills, Serena Humphreys five kills, and Katie Wilson 16 digs and 30 assists.
“We were missing our setter today as she was out sick,” Mustangs coach Mindy Wilson said. “So we had to pull our libero to cover. It was a bit of a struggle for positioning, but we made it work. Today, we were able to get good touches and have things to focus on for the future.”
PENDLETON AT LEWISTON INVITE — After getting out of pool play, the Bucks made it into the silver bracket, where they beat Orofino 20-25, 26-24, 15-4, then dropped a 25-9, 25-14 match to Lakeland.
“I was really proud of the girls for being able to work together,” said Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp, who had just three varsity players. “Our freshmen got a lot of playing time and great exposure this weekend.
GRISWOLD 3, UKIAH/LONG CREEK 0 — The Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on the season after sweeping the visiting Cougars 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 in a nonleague match.
No other details were available.
ENTERPRISE 3, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — In what was supposed to be a three-team jamboree Friday, the Pioneers ended up playing a regular match with the Outlaws because Elgin and Wallowa had players in COVID quarantine.
Enterprise beat Mac-Hi 29-19, 25-16, 25-8, 24-26, 13-15. Even though the Outlaws won the first three games, the teams agreed to play five games.
Darby Rhoads led the Pioneers with nine kills and seven aces, while Hannah Brunot handed out 14 assists, Rylee Herdon had eight digs, Emma Leber had four aces, and Kadey Brown four kills.
NIXYAAWII 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Golden Eagles make quick work of the visiting Pirates, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20 on Friday.
Mersayus Hart and Izabelle Sigo had strong service games for Nixyaawii.
“Our points took off because they couldn’t return our serves,” Golden Eagles coach Jay Stanley said. “We had a little bit of nerves at the beginning. We have two girls who had really never played before, but they are basketball players and natural athletes.”
College volleyball
BELLEVUE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Arianna Bilby had nine kills as the Bulldogs swept the Timberwolves 25-10, 25-14, 30-28 on Saturday at Edmonds College.
Emma Barclay led BMCC with 12 kills, and Kenzie Williams handed out 15 assists.
On Friday, BMCC dropped a 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 match to Edmonds, then turned around and beat Olympic 3-1. No scores were available for the match.
