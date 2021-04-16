HERMISTON — In a marathon night of baseball, Walla Walla escaped with a 10-5 and 21-13 sweep of Hermiston in Mid-Columbia Conference play on Friday, April 16.
The second game of the doubleheader, which ended after 10:30 p.m., saw the Blue Devils rally for eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 13-all tie and take a 21-13 lead.
Walla Walla scored five of its runs in the eighth with two outs.
The Bulldogs were unable to even the score in the bottom half of the inning. They had the bases loaded with one out, but could not push any runs across the plate.
Rustin Edmiston drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at 13-13.
Hermiston’s pitching staff combined for 11 walks and 11 strikeouts.
Will Kytola went 4-for-6 with a double and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Joe Terry also drove in four runs.
In the opener, the teams were tied at 5-5 after five innings, but Walla Walla hung five runs on the board in the sixth, then held on for the win.
Spencer Juul hit a double for Hermiston, while Edmiston had two hits.
Ian Kopf pitched a complete game for Walla Walla, striking out two and walking none.
PENDLETON 14-3, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 9-11 — Ty Beers drove in five runs to lead the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference victory over the Eagles.
Trailing 3-2 after three innings, Pendleton (2-1) scored six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Payton Lambert went 3-for-4 for the Bucks, scoring five times, while Easton Corey drove in a pair of runs.
Starter Jack Lieuallen pitched three innings, striking out seven.
In the second game, which was nonleague, Jake Von Lubken drove in four runs for the Eagles, who led from start to finish.
Lieuallen had two hits for Pendleton, while Collin Primus hit a double.
“In the second game, we booted the ball around a little,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “We are getting into baseball mechanics and routines. It’s early and we’ll take some lumps. We are making adjustments and we’re progressing. It was a good day of baseball.”
UMATILLA 5-12, UNION/COVE 4-2 — Solid pitching carried the Vikings to a pair of nonleague wins over the visiting Bobcats.
Ryan Lorence pitched the first four innings of the opener, striking out 11, while Kameron Mealey worked the last three innings, striking out three.
Umatilla (2-2) trailed 4-0 early on and had to rally to win the game. The Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, and added another in the sixth for the win.
Kaden Jacobs went 2-for-4, James Wilson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Tyler Garrett was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
In the second game, Jacobs went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Tyler Garrett was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Mealey hit a two-run single in the Vikings’ nine-run fifth inning.
Wilson pitched all five innings, scattering two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
PILOT ROCK 2-23, SHERMAN/ARLINGTON/CONDON 9-6 — The Rockets split their Special District 7 doubleheader with the visiting Huskies.
After suffering a loss in the opener, the Rockets came to life in the second game. Wyatt Stillman hit a solo home run to open the game, while Jace Otteson hit a two-run homer in the third. Otteson also had an RBI-triple in the first inning.
“The difference between the games was their pitcher in the first game,” Pilot Rock coach Casey Allgood. “He was good.”
JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA/ELGIN 23-13, STANFIELD/ECHO 0-0 — The Eagles swept the host Tigers in a nonleague doubleheader. No other details were available.
Softball
PENDLETON 12-3, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 2-2 — Kylie Parsons threw a one-hitter to lead the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference victory over the visiting Eagles in the first game of their doubleheader.
“We really didn’t get anything going until the fourth inning where we had seven runs,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “We got some walks, they committed some errors and that led to the floodgates opening.”
Jaden Samp hit a pair of doubles for the Bucks, while Chloe Taber, Maria Lilienthal and Daisy Jenness each drove in two runs.
The second game, which was nonleague, saw Sauren Garton throw a two-hitter and strike out 17.
The Bucks trailed 2-1 heading into the seventh, where Taber led off with a single and stole second base. Lilienthal pushed Taber across with the plate with a double to tie the score at 2-2.
Lilienthal advanced to third on a passed ball, then later scored the winning run on another passed ball.
“You get a pitcher who goes out and throws a gem and you almost lose,” Cary said. “Thank goodness we were able to get a little spark there in the seventh inning and pull through.”
UNION/COVE 15-14, WESTON-MCEWEN 10-5 — The TigerScots scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score at 10-10, but the visiting Bobcats came back with five more runs in the seventh to take the first game of a Special District 6 doubleheader.
Madi Shell hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning for W-M, while Felicity Fitzgerald hit a two-run single.
In the second game, the TigerScots (0-3) trailed 7-5 after the fifth inning, but the Bobcats went on a scoring spree to sweep the doubleheader.
Bailey Moore went 2-for-4 for W-M, Fitzgerald hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Taylor Quaempts went 1-for-2.
Hailey Stallings pitched the first four innings of the first game, and the entire second game for W-M.
Soccer
HERMISTON 1, HANFORD 0 — Freshman Abel Alatorre scored the game’s only goal in the 33rd minute off an assist by Angel Valencia as the Bulldogs (2-1 MCC, 3-3 overall) topped the host Falcons in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“It was a good win,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “We’re a little beat up right now, and I told the boys before the game I need someone to step up. The freshman did. We struggled to create, but we locked it down and secured the victory.”
Goalkeeper Josh Farias finished with eight saves for the shutout.
College men’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 88, BLUE MOUNTAIN 73 — Cesar Ortiz (Hermiston) came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points, but the Timberwolves fell short at home to the Cardinals in NWAC East action.
Ortiz hit four 3-pointers and also had four rebounds and three assists. Jacob James added 15 points for BMCC (0-3), which led 44-40 at the half.
Brendan Johnson led NIC (3-0) with 19 points, while Delveion Jackson added 14 points and 22 rebounds.
