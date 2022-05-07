ATHENA — Blane Peal threw a one-hitter and struck out 17 to lead Weston-McEwen past Grant Union 3-0 in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader on Saturday, May 7.
In the second game, the Prospectors rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning for an 11-10 win to salvage the split.
Peal struck out the side in the second and seventh innings, and let his defense work its magic with the ground balls.
Willy Cain and Ben Hubbard drove in runs for W-M in the first inning, while Hubbard also had an RBI-double in the sixth inning.
Talon VanCleave had the lone hit for Grant Union, which got a solid outing from Parker Neault on the mound. He allowed four hits and struck out eight.
Tied at 8-8 after seven innings of the second game, the TigerScots scored two runs in the top of the eight off a Levie Phillips single to left field for a 10-8 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, GU took advantage of two consecutive walks and a hit batter to load the bases. A bases-lead walk put one run across the plate, and the Prospectors scored two more runs off a field’s choice with an error for the win.
W-M (13-2 overall, 11-1 SD7) had an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth, where GU scored four runs — two off errors and two off passed balls.
Hubbard and Boone Blankenship hit doubles for the TigerScots, while Peal hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
HEPPNER 20-13, STANFIELD/ECHO 2-1 — Solid pitch and busy bats led the Mustangs to a sweep of the Tigers in Special District 7 play in Stanfield.
In the opener, Toby Nation pitched a complete game, scattering six hits and allowing just two runs. At the plate, Nation went 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Karver Wilkins went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, Carson Eynetich was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Caden George went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Jayden Sanchez had two hits for the Tigers.
In the second game, Heppner/Ione jumped out to an 8-2 lead after two innings and never looked back. Eynetich had a triple and four RBIs for the Mustangs, while Cameron Proudfoot went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ryan Lindsay pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts for the Mustangs, and was one of four players with a double. Nation and Kason Cimmiyotti also hit doubles.
Javon Sanchez hit a double for the Tigers.
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 12, MT. SPOKANE 7 — Vinny Trevino and Carson Bradshaw each scored four goals as the Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in a 3A state play-in game at Kennison Field.
“It was awesome,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “It took us a couple of minutes to get going, then we got up on them 3-0. It was 4-0 at the end of the first quarter. They scored four of their goals throughout the game when we were a man down with penalties.”
Andrew Guerrero scored the opening goal for the Bulldogs (13-1), who also got goals from Blake Palzinski (2) and Frankie Trevino.
Goalkeeper Jasper Hardy finished with 10 saves.
Hermiston will play Saturday at Peninsula in the first round of the state playoffs.
Boys soccer
MEAD 2, HERMISTON 0 — Caleb Putney scored in the first half, and Asher Walters added a goal in the second, half as the Panthers defeated the Bulldogs in the first round of the District 8 3A boys soccer tournament at Union Stadium in Spokane.
“Youth vs. experience,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “Mead played their system well and we had a hard time adjusting. It's a good experience for our young team. We will learn from this and come back stronger.”
The Bulldogs (8-9) will host Ridgeline at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game. The Riverhawks lost their first-round game to Kennewick 3-0.
Mead (8-4-1), will play at Kennewick on Tuesdays in the semifinals.
Track and field
Ione’s Cedrick Dayandante won the 200 meters (25.16), finished second in the 400 in a time of 56.96, placed fifth in the long jump (17-2), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished third to lead the Cardinals at the Condon Invitational.
Bryce Rollins won the discus for the Cardinals with a throw of 117-04. He also was fourth in the javelin 9116-9). Teammate Lewkus Burright finished second in the discus (110-6) and sixth in the javelin (108-6).
Robby Garrett finished second in the 100 for Griswold with a personal best time of 12.36 seconds, and also was sixth in the long jump (16-1 1/2). Teammate Jeff Case placed fourth in the 400 (59.54) and fifth in the 200 (26.16), and Cody Kinsman was fifth in the triple jump (29-5).
In the girls meet, Griswold freshman Ellery Flerchinger earned all 10 of her team's points by placing fourth in the shot put with a PR of 27-6, and third in the discus with a throw of 76-4.
College softball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11-6, WENATCHEE VALLEY 0-11 — Jamisin Manzanares threw a one-hitter to help the Timberwolves to an NWAC East victory over the Knights in the first game of their doubleheader.
BMCC opened the game with two runs in the first inning, then tacked on six more in the second with the help of a solo home run by Macy Cordon, and a two-run shot by Kennedy Robertson.
Robertson and Delaney Vibbert each hit a solo home run in the first inning, and Vibbert added a two-run double in the second.
The Wolves scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to invoke the mercy rule after five innings.
In the second game, the Knights overcame an early 2-0 deficit to earn the split.
Halee Sweat went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for WV, while Kiley Heinz hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.
Robertson and Alexis Beaumont had two hits apiece for BMCC.
College baseball
COLUMBIA BASIN 8-8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-1 — The Hawks held the Timberwolves to one hit en route to a victory in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pendleton.
Payton Cooper hit a double for BMCC.
Brooks Rasmussen and Nick Grade each had two hits for the Hawks, while Payton Kallaher drove in two runs.
In the second game, Rasmussen drove in three runs for CBC, which took advantage of 13 walks and four BMCC errors. Jace Wessels and Cole Pearson combined on a five-hitter and 13 strikeouts.
Ben Barbee and Diego Robinson hit doubles for the Wolves (4-39 overall, 2-21 East).
