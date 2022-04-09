ATHENA — Weston-McEwen used superb pitching and some solid at-bats to improve to 3-0 in Special District 7 play on Saturday, April 9 with an 18-0, 10-0 sweep of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake.
In the opener, Blane Peal threw four innings of one-hit ball, striking out 11 and walking none. He helped his cause at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a two-run home run, and three RBIs.
Quinn Graham also went 3-for-3 with a double, while Taylor McGill hit a triple and drove in three runs.
In the second game, the TigerScots led 3-0 after the first inning, 7-0 after three, and put the game away with 11 runs in the fourth inning.
Taylor McGill hit a pair of doubles for W-M, drove in two runs and scored three times.
Sean Roggerio drove in two runs in the fourth with a single to right field, and finished the game with four RBIs.
Peyton McLouth had two hits and drove in three runs. He also picked up the win on the mound, pitching the final four innings, striking out nine and walking none.
HEPPNER 11-10, SHERMAN 1-0 — The Mustangs pounded out 25 hits on the day in sweeping the Huskies in Special District 7 action.
In the opener, The Mustangs led just 1-0 after the first inning, but scored three in the third, three in the fourth, and invoked the mercy rule with four runs in the fifth inning.
Toby Nation went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Caden George went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Tucker Ashbeck and George combined on a four-hitter with nine strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Mustangs used a five-run second inning to set the tone for the game, which again went just five innings.
Kason Cimmiyotti went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while George drove in three runs.
Nation scattered eight hits and struck out three to pick up the win.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 1-10, WILSONVILLE 9-4 — The top-ranked Wildcats handed the Bucks their first loss of the season in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader, but second-ranked Pendleton roared back in the second game for the split.
In the opener, Madison Erickson threw a three-hitter and struck out 17 as the Bucks (8-1) struggled to get their bats going.
Wilsonville led 3-0 after the second inning, and 4-1 after four. The Wildcats sealed the win with five runs in the sixth inning. Grace Wilson hit a three-run home run in the second inning.
Chloe Taber had two hits for Pendleton, while Jaden Samp had one hit and an RBI.
In the second game, Pendleton’s Sauren Garton pitched a complete game, striking out 14. At the plate, she went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs.
Scoreless through two innings, the Bucks went to work in the third, and after the fifth, they held a 7-2 lead. Pendleton would score three more runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Taber and Ella Sams each drove in two runs for the Bucks.
Track and field
Ione’s Gary Walls finished fifth in the shot put with a mark of 35-2, and added a fifth-place leap in the long jump of 16-10 at the St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup.
Lewkus Burright placed fifth in the discus (98-7), eighth in the javelin (100-5 1/2) and eighth in the shot put at 33-5.
Southwest Christian took the boys team title with 242 points. Ione finished 10th with 26 points.
College baseball
YAKIMA VALLEY 11-17, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2-9 — The Timberwolves fell to 0-8 in the NWAC East standing with a pair of losses to the Yaks (5-3 East).
In the first game, the Yaks outhit the Wolves 17-2, with Hank Dunn, Joe Taylor and Dane Fraser each recording three hits.
Gavin Hunter and Diego Robison had BMCC’s two hits.
In the second game, BMCC trailed 4-1 after the first inning, then the Yaks went to work, scoring five in the third, three in the fifth, and five more in the seventh.
The Wolves manufactured six runs in the seventh, but it would not be enough.
Hunter and Spencer Shirtcliff each had three hits for the Wolves.
BMCC sent eight pitchers to the mound, who combined to give up 17 hits, strike out five and walk four.
