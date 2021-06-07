ATHENA — Senior Sydney Wilson poured in 19 points and hauled down 13 rebounds as the Mustangs rolled to a 46-15 Blue Mountain Conference win over Weston-McEwen on Monday, June 7.
“Give Heppner credit, after a slow start, they came out in the third and pulled away,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We only managed to shoot 11 times in the first half, which is not our game being a team with a low shot percentage. We did play hard and managed to meet some goals in the process.”
Heppner led 9-4 after the first quarter, then outscored W-M 11-0 in the second for a 20-4 lead at the half.
An 18-6 run in the third quarter by the Mustangs sealed the win.
Madison Ashbeck added 11 points for the Mustangs, who are off to a 6-0 start to the season.
Charli King and Bailey Munck each had four points for the TigerScots (1-6). Genna Robinson added seven rebounds and two steals.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 72, WESTON-MCEWEN 34 — The Mustangs outscored the TigerScots 40-11 in the first half en route to a Blue Mountain Conference road win.
Heppner (5-1) led 17-6 after the first quarter, then went on a 23-5 run in the second to put the game out of reach.
Jayden Wilson led the Mustangs with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Landon Mitchell added 12 points and four steals. Brock Hisler and Joe Sherman added 10 points each, while Jackson Lehman added four assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Blane Peal paced W-M (2-6) with 11 points, while Kyren Miller added seven and Aiden Wolf six. Theo White added five rebounds and six steals.
IONE/ARLINGTON 74, MITCHELL/SPRAY 47 — Hunter Padberg had a triple double for the Cardinals in a Big Sky League road win over the Loggers.
Padberg had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his final high school basketball game.
“He played really well,” Ione coach Dennis Stefanie said.
While the final score was lopsided, the game was close in the first half.
“We came out flat,” Stefani said. “It was 30-24 at the half. At halftime, we made some adjustments and went out and ran the ball. A little adjustment mentally on defense helped too.”
The Cardinals (4-1) outscored the Loggers 21-3 in the third quarter and never looked back.
“We got to see a little bit of what the season could have been,” Stefanie said. “As a team, we had 28 assists. It was impressive to watch.”
Jaiden Rulof added 16 points and seven steals, while Tom Rudolf had 12 points and six assists, and Bryce Rollins 11 points.
