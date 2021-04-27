PENDLETON — Brie Youncs hit a home run, a triple and drove in four runs to help Pendleton to a 15-1 Intermountain Conference victory Tuesday, April 27, over The Dalles.
“That’s a great day for No. 9 to do that and get us back to the top of the lineup,” said Pendleton coach Tim Cary.
Youncs hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, while Sauren Garton hit a solo shot, also in the first. A two-out, two-run single by DeLaney Duchek in the first gave the Bucks a 10-0 lead at the end of the inning.
The Bucks sent 15 batters to the plate in the first inning.
“Really, we did a good job hitting up and down the lineup,” Cary said. “It’s great when it happens, but we don’t want to use it all up in one game.”
The Bucks added three more runs in the second and two in the third. The Eagles scored their lone run in the top of the third inning.
Garton also hit a double and drove in two runs, while Daisy Jenness had a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Kylie Parsons got the win in the circle, scattering four hits and striking out four.
Pendleton (6-1) will play at The Dalles (4-3) on Friday.
“The Dalles is a much better team than the score indicates,” Cary said. “Things could turn around if we aren’t ready to play on Friday. We need to make sure we don’t take them for granted.”
WALLA WALLA 10, HERMISTON 0 — The Blue Devils improved to 9-1 in Mid-Columbia Conference play with a home win over the Bulldogs. No other details were available.
ECHO/STANFIELD 15, UMATILLA 0 — Zuri Reeser threw a one-hitter, striking out four and walking none, to lead the Cougars to a nonleague win over the host Vikings.
Reeser also went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, while Alexis Shelby went 3-for-3 with a double.
Braelyn Cragun had the lone hit for the Vikings (0-6), a single in the second inning.
“It was our first bad day,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We are young and not very experienced.”
Baseball
PENDLETON 14, THE DALLES 2 — Payton Lambert led off the game with a solo home run to center field, and the Bucks rolled from there in an Intermountain Conference road win over the Eagles.
The Bucks (6-1) led 8-0 after the first inning, with two runs coming off passed balls and one off an error.
Pendleton scored four more in the four innings for a 13-2 lead.
“We set the tone early,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “We swung the bats well. It was a good league win.”
Easton Corey got his first start of the season. The sophomore threw three innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit.
“He came out throwing strikes and worked ahead of hitters,” Haguewood said. “He threw the ball well.”
Kyle Field hit a double and drove in two runs for the Bucks, who also got a triple from Ty Beers.
Pendleton will host The Dalles on Friday for a pair of games.
LA GRANDE 14, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Sam Tsiatsos pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking none, in leading the Tigers to a Greater Oregon League road win over the Pioneers.
Caven Pratton and Ethan Jones each had a hit for the Pioneers (3-2), who will play at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on Saturday.
HEPPNER/IONE 9, UMATILLA 1 — The Mustangs pounded out 11 hits — including four doubles — in handing the visiting Vikings a nonleague loss.
Heppner/Ione’s Hayden Hyatt pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out 9, while Tucker Ashbeck pitched two innings with four strikeouts.
Ashbeck, Jace Coe and Mike Jaca all drove in two runs, while Ashbeck, Hyatt, Kason Cimmiyotti and Carson Eynetich all hit doubles for the Mustangs.
James Wilson and Kaden Jacobs had hits for the Vikings.
GRANT UNION 14-5, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 6-2 — The Rockets lost a pair of Blue Mountain Conference games on the road to the Prospectors, snapping a three-game win streak.
Wyatt Stillman hit a solo home run in the second inning of the second game for the Rockets.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN SWEEPS BIG BEND — The Timberwolves swept the Vikings in NWAC East play to improve to 4-2 in the league standings.
BMCC had to rally to win the first match 21-25, 25-15, 15-7. Audrey Synon led the way with seven kills, while Amanda Brown and Hannah Shores each had six. Kenzie Williams handed out 21 assists, and Malena Ratcliff had 13 digs.
In the second match, Jaycee Weathermon had seven kills and five digs as the Timberwolves posted a 25-17, 25-19 victory.
College women’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 65, BLUE MOUNTAIN 34 — The Warriors held the Timberwolves to just 11 points in the first half en route to an NWAC East home victory.
WWCC led 40-11 at the half, and outscored BMCC 25-23 in the second half to run its record to 4-1.
Sydney Younger led BMCC (0-5) with 12 points and five rebounds, while McKeeley Tonkin had 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Miaja Mills had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead WWCC, while Kortney Trappett and Annagail Smith both came off the bench to score 10 points each.
Girls golf
AT GOLDENDALE — Pendleton’s Lindsey Pasena Little Sky shot a 110 to lead the Bucks on Monday, April 26, at the Goldendale Country Club in a match with Hood River and The Dalles.
Chelsea Kendrick followed with a 111 for the Bucks, who won the team title.
“The girls are getting better each week as we have only one returning player (Kendrick) with varsity experience,” Pendleton coach Dave Curtis said.
Also playing for Pendleton were Allison Galloway and Alison Spratling.
Bella Evans of The Dalles took medalist honors with a 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.