Thursday, June 3

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon/Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Richland, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Hood River at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Banks, Irrigon, La Grande, Riverside at Pendleton, noon

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Prep boys basketball

Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Enterprise at Echo, 11:30 a.m.

Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Enterprise at Echo, 10 a.m.

Prep wrestling

Richland, Hanford, Pasco, Chiawana, Kennewick, Kamiakin, Southridge, Walla Walla at Hermiston, 9 a.m.

