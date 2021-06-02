Thursday, June 3
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon/Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at Richland, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Hood River at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Banks, Irrigon, La Grande, Riverside at Pendleton, noon
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Prep boys basketball
Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Echo, 11:30 a.m.
Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Enterprise at Echo, 10 a.m.
Prep wrestling
Richland, Hanford, Pasco, Chiawana, Kennewick, Kamiakin, Southridge, Walla Walla at Hermiston, 9 a.m.
