Thursday, Nov. 21
Women's basketball
BMCC at Pacific University, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov.23
2A State Football
Heppner vs. Knappa, Hillsboro Stadium, 2:15 p.m.
Men's basketball
Mt. Hood at BMCC, 4 p.m.
