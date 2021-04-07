MAUPIN — The Heppner volleyball team finished its season with a 9-1 record on Wednesday, April 7, with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 nonleague victory over South Wasco County.
“They are good,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said of the Redsides. “They had some young kids who really went after the ball. They made us work hard for it.”
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs with 15 digs, five kills and five aces, while Genevieve Smith had five digs, four assists and two aces, Marlee Mitchell five digs and seven assists, Alexis Cutsforth 17 digs, and Zabrena Masterson four kills and two blocks.
“I could not have asked for a better group of girls to go through this with,” coach Wilson said of the COVID-19 shortened season. “I wish we could go to the (state) tournament. We’d do good things.”
Boys prep soccer
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 5, PENDLETON 0 — The Eagles scored all the goals they would need in the first half to eliminate the visiting Bucks from the Intermountain Conference district tournament.
“We lost to them 4-0 before, but this 5-0 felt a lot better,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “Their goals, I think were some of the hardest goals they scored all season. We knew we were the underdogs. We just went out there and gave it our all. That’s all we can ask.”
Goalkeeper Kyle Field had 20 saves for the Bucks.
“He kept it close for us,” Erazo said. “He came up huge. He put in one heck of a day.”
The Bucks finished their season with a 2-5-1 record.
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 4, COLUMBIA BASIN 3 — Freshman Briseida Carlon scored a pair of goals to lead the Timberwolves to an NWAC East victory over the host Hawks.
Jessica Macias opened the scoring for BMCC (1-1-0) 10 minutes into the game. CBC answered with a goal by Shayne Ashe, but Carlon scored her first goal for a 2-1 lead at the end of the first half.
Kaysha Sadovich gave BMCC a 3-1 lead 16 minutes into the second half, and Carlon finished the scoring for the Timberwolves 3 minutes later.
BMCC goalkeeper Aeryn Elder finished with four saves.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, COLUMBIA BASIN 0 — Steven Rubio and Sergio Varela scored first-half goals to lead the Timberwolves (1-0-0) to an NWAC East road win over the Hawks.
Goalkeeper Juan Muniz finished with three saves in the shutout.
