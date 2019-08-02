PORTLAND — Two local student-athletes will receive scholarships from the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in September.

Martin Heredia of Hermiston, and Veronica Alvarez Frias of Riverside, are two of six Oregon student-athletes who will receive a $3,000 scholarship at the Hall of Fame induction and banquet Sept. 24 at the Multnomah Athletic Club in Portland.

The scholarships are made possible by contributions from the MacTarnahan Family Trust. The recipient must attend an Oregon college or university.

Heredia, who will attend Eastern Oregon University, earned letters in cross-county and track, and earned the varsity most improved award.

Academically, he earned the Breakfast of Champions Award and Bulldog Way Award. He also had participated in various community service activities, including elderly home volunteer, outdoor school and leadership retreat.

Alvarez Frias, a varsity cheerleader for four years, will attend EOU.

She was on the honor roll for four years, and was a four-time letter winner and scholar-athlete award winner. She also has participated in multiple Red Cross blood drives, Breakfast with Santa, Windy River cleanup and the after-school program.

Students may apply for the scholarship, or be nominated by a teacher or school official. Hundreds of applications were screened by a committee, according to Oregon Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Chair Mike Rose.

“Academic and athletic achievement score high, but the tie-breaker is always true financial need,” Rose wrote in an email. “It ain’t just the rich kid who happens to have good grades and plays first string.”

Also receiving scholarships are Zach and Jack Folsom of Sheldon High School; Brinley O’Neill of North Medford; and Paige Baker of South Eugene.

Being inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame are Kenny Moore, a University of Oregon distance runner (3-time All-American and Olympian); boxer Molly McConnell; Ray Bloom (1977-81) and Mark Radford (1977-81), Oregon State University basketball; Dr. Bob Gill, special contribution to sports; and the 1975 Portland Timbers.