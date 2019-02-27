Chris Bettineski is not one who seeks recognition for his work.

The director of School Psychology & Behavioral Services at the InterMountain Education Service District in Pendleton, Bettineski also is a wrestling official. A well respected one, at that.

Last weekend at the Oregon state wrestling tournaments in Portland, Bettineski was named Official of the Year by the states coaches, who range from Class 6A to 1A.

“I don’t receive awards very well,” Bettineski said. “But it’s cool. I just try to get it right.”

Bettineski, 43, has been making calls on the mat for the past six years as part of the Blue Mountain Wrestling Association. He was of 30 officials chosen to work the state tournament.

Bettineski also works college matches, mainly at Eastern Oregon University and North Idaho College, where they also appreciate his work.

He was selected to officiate at the NJCAA tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa. It will be his first national tournament.

“You have to be selected, then there is an evaluation process, and you have to be recommended,” Bettineski said. “The leaders of our local associations put your name out there.”

Bettineski recently was the head official for the JUCO regionals at North Idaho College, and the head official for the Intermountain Conference district tournament at Pendleton High School.

A natural transition

Bettineski attended R.A. Long High School in Longview, Wash., where he was a two-time runner-up at the Washington state wrestling tournament.

He attended Lower Columbia College, then transferred to Southern Oregon University.

It was there that he met his wife, Jodi Sager of Pilot Rock, who was on the Raiders track team. He also met current Pendleton High coach Fred Phillips at SOU, and later was an assistant for the Bucks.

“I was at Pendleton for 10 or 11 years,” Bettineski said. “I wanted to stay in the sport, so I got into officiating. I took to it naturally because I wrestled at the high school and college level and I coached. It has been good.”

There is one drawback to being the one with the whistle on the mat.

“My best friends in the whole world are wrestling coaches,” Bettineski said. “You have to put that aside when you work.”