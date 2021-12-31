10. Echo volleyball dominates
ECHO — The Cougars won the Big Sky League with an 11-0 record. As impressive as that is, they did it while not dropping a set.
“They play with intensity,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team. “Our girls play in a system. They hit hard and put it where people aren’t. We have a whole team of legit volleyball players. We don’t have a weak spot and I can trust the ball in their hands.”
Echo went on to host Umpqua Valley Christian in the second round of the 1A state playoffs, beating the Monarchs 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in a dozen years.
The Cougars finally ran out of mojo in the quarterfinals with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-21 loss at St. Paul. They finished the season 22-5.
Senior Faith McCarty was named the BSL Player of the Year, while sophomore Nevaeh Thew and senior Charlei Harwood were named to the first team.
McCarty led the Cougars with 147 kills and also had 117 assists, 152 digs and 38 service aces.
9. Riverside boys soccer team reaches semifinals
BOARDMAN — Led by senior attacker Jose Napoles, the Pirates reached the 3A/2A/1A state soccer semifinals.
A spot in the championship game was thwarted by Dayton, who beat the third-ranked Pirates 2-1 in the semis.
“They weren’t better than us,” Riverside coach Juan Duenas said. “We had too many mistakes all game that all season we never had.”
Riverside opened the state playoffs with an 8-0 victory over Sutherlin, then beat Pleasant Hill 4-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Pirates, who finished the season with a 15-2 record, won the Eastern Oregon League title with an 8-0 record. Other than their loss to Dayton, they dropped a nonleague game to Catlin Gable on Sept. 18.
Napoles was named the Special District 6 Player of the Year, and was a first-team all-state selection.
In addition to Napoles, Riverside had seven other players named to the all-league first team — seniors Adair Rodriguez, Pablo Claustro, Diego Magana, Trinidad Mendoza, Benny Sanchez, Bert Sanchez, and sophomore goalkeeper Juan Medina.
Benny Sanchez earned second-team all-state honors, while Claustro, Magana, Mendoza, Bert Sanchez and Medina were named to the honorable mention team.
8. Round-Up returns, Stetson Wright wins 3 titles
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up is one of the top rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans returned in droves to watch the action.
Stetson Wright, a 22-year-old cowboy from Milford, Utah, who comes from a family steeped in rodeo history, won the saddle bronc and bull riding titles on Sept. 18 for his first Pendleton Round-Up titles.
With those titles at the 111th Round-Up came the coveted all-around title — an honor won a record seven times by Trevor Brazile.
He won $22,476, which broke Brazile’s Pendleton record of $20,205 that was set in 2012.
Wright also became the first cowboy since Lewis Feild to win three events at Pendleton. Feild won bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and the all-around title in 1989 — well before Wright was even born.
Wright’s older brother, Rusty, finished third in the saddle bronc event.
The Wright boys got their start at home, learning from their dad, Cody, who won the Pendleton saddle bronc title in 2010.
“We want to match our dad,” Stetson Wright said. “If we are doing good, it’s because he has something to do with it. If you are coming out of a slump, he has something to do with it. He is the backbone of our bronc riding careers.”
7. Destroying records
UMATILLA COUNTY — Hermiston’s Caden Hottman and Pendleton’s Sam Jennings were nothing shy of impressive this spring. By the time they were done, they owned the school records in their signature events.
Hottman was a virtual unknown when he competed in his first high school track meet as a junior. By the end of June, he was well known in the Mid-Columbia Conference and at the national level.
In his third track meet of the year, Hottman had a monster throw of 178 feet in the discus on April 15, which broke Tre Neal’s Hermiston school record of 169 feet, 2 inches, set on April 15, 2016, at the Oregon Relays.
Hottman won two MCC titles, winning the discus with a mark of 165 feet, and the shot put with a toss of 49-8. He was named the MCC Field Athlete of the Year.
On June 30, at The Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field, Hottman unleashed a throw of 181-6 to place sixth.
He hit his top throw on his second attempt. Hermiston track coach Emily Strot said the mark will replace Hottman’s previous school record of 178 feet.
Jennings and his javelin were well-known throughout Oregon, but he, too, put his name among the top throwers in the nation.
At a home meet on April 30, Jennings launched a throw of 198-11 to break Geoff Herd’s school record of 186-10 set in 2009.
Jennings won the javelin title at the 5A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 22, with a toss of 190 feet.
But he was far from done.
He then threw 207-10 on June 26 at a meet in Boise, then placed seventh a fews days later with a toss of 189-10 at The Outdoor Nationals.
Then came the big one.
Jennings blew away the competition July 10 at the USA Track & Field Oregon Association Track and Field Championships at Jesuit High School in Beaverton.
He unleashed a personal best throw of 224-9¾ to win the event and soar to the No. 1 spot in the nation for high school throwers.
6. Pendleton girls soccer team has record year
PENDLETON — Behind twins Reilly and Kelsey Lovercheck, the Bucks posted their best season in school history.
Pendleton posted its first 10-win season in school history (the record was nine in 2013), finishing with an 11-4-1 overall record, and 7-2-1 in Intermountain Conference play.
The Bucks won their first-ever state playoff game on Nov. 2, beating Thurston 2-1. They then lost to La Salle 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
Pendleton got off to a hot start to the season, winning its first eight games before losing two in a row. The Bucks’ school record 10th win came in a 3-0 victory over Hood River Valley on Oct. 26.
Senior Reilly Lovercheck picked up Player of the Year honors in the Intermountain Conference, and also was a 5A first-team all-state selection.
Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman was named the 5A state Coach of the Year.
5. Nichols, Heppner boys run to third at state
HEPPNER — Even at his worst, Trevor Nichols is better than most.
The Heppner junior turned in a time of 16 minutes, 48.20 seconds to place third at the 2A/1A State Cross-country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Lane Community College.
“I was trying to be conservative because I didn’t feel too well,” Nichols said. “With about 800 (meters) left, I tried to put a little surge on. Then I heard them coming behind me. The final 300, I sprinted it out. The last 100, I out kicked Caleb (Brown of Pine Eagle), who ended up fourth.”
The finish was the best Nichols has placed at state, but his time was off his best showing.
“The course was slow today,” Nichols said. “Every step you were slipping, even with spikes on. It was a blessing that the rain went away before our race.”
Even though they were missing two key runners because of illness, the Mustangs rallied the troops to finish third in the team standings with 123 points.
“I was shocked,” Heppner coach Russ Nichols said. “I really could not believe we got third. I thought they all ran pretty darn well. Trevor ran well and finished strong.”
4. Nixyaawii wins 1A state title
MISSION — The Golden Eagles were a beacon of light in a dreary time. They were the first team to win a state title in the COVID era, and it gave hope to others that things were taking a turn for the better.
Tyasin Burns scored 16 points to lead Nixyaawii to a 50-29 victory over Damascus Christian on June 24, and pick up the coveted 1A state championship trophy.
Damascus scored the first basket of the game, but that would be its only lead as the Golden Eagles tied the score, then took off.
Dakota Sams added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, while Ruger Deming chipped in 10, and Dylan Abrahamson added eight, all in the third quarter.
Burns and Dakota Sams were named to the all-tournament first team.
The Golden Eagles finished the season 15-1. Their only loss was 85-84 to Yakama Tribal (Washington) on June 7. They averaged 70 points a game.
“They are a special group of kids,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “From the first day of practice we knew we could win a state championship. Baker and La Grande, and even Umatilla, gave us what we needed to see to get here.”
3. Heppner football turns in a spectacular season
HEPPNER — The Mustangs were inches away from making another appearance in the 2A state title game, but an 8-6 loss to Coquille in the semifinals derailed their plans.
Heppner had won 29 games in a row before the loss to the Red Devils. They finished the season with an 11-1 record. The Mustangs averaged 29.5 points a game, while the defense allowed just 6 points a game.
It was the first loss for the Mustangs since Nov. 2, 2018 — a span of 1,114 days. This year’s senior class finished its career with a 36-4 record.
The Mustangs had four players selected to the 2A all-state football team first team — including three who earned honors on both sides of the ball.
Senior Brock Hisler was named the Defensive Back of the Year, which includes linebackers and secondary players.
Hisler earned first-team honors as a running back and linebacker, while senior Jace Coe was selected as a wide receiver and defensive back, and senior Conor Brosnan as a linebacker and offensive lineman.
Senior Blane Mahoney earned honors as a defensive lineman.
2. OSAA Reclassification
WILSONVILLE — Starting with the 2022 fall sports season, Pendleton will drop down from 5A to 4A and the Greater Oregon League with Baker, La Grande and Ontario.
The executive board of the Oregon School Activities Association made that final Monday, Dec. 13, when it approved the last recommendation of the Classification and Redistricting Committee. The decision will bring changes to several leagues throughout the state starting with the 2022 fall season.
“I think everyone is excited and ready to make the move,” Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis said. “We have been very competitive at the 5A level. The reality of it is, with Hermiston going to the WIAA, and Hood River going to 5A and to the Northwest Oregon Conference, if we stayed, we would be in the Bend league. It will be a seamless fit.”
La Grande and Baker are ecstatic that Pendleton is joining their league.
“We are very pleased to have Pendleton in our league,” La Grande AD Darren Goodman said. “It will help strengthen our league. Everyone will have to raise their game, for sure.”
Pendleton is one of a handful of local teams the redistricting affects.
In addition to Mac-Hi moving to 3A, Irrigon will drop down to the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, and Pilot Rock will drop to the 1A Old Oregon League with Griswold and Nixyaawii.
The Mac-Hi, Irrigon and Pilot Rock moves benefit the schools, which have recently seen enrollment drop.
While travel will be reduced for Pendleton, the hunt for nonleague games begins now.
Pendleton football coach Erik Davis said several of the 5A teams they have played in the past will be on their nonleague schedule.
1) Sports returns
It’s been almost two years since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down high school sports. An entire spring season was lost in 2020, and when fall rolled around, gyms were empty and football fields were void of Friday night lights.
The spring of 2021 brought joy to athletes, coaches and fans as sports were able to return — with several safety protocols and modified seasons.
Everything from baseball to wrestling were crammed into four months. Each sports season got approximately six weeks to get its games in, and there were no Oregon School Activities Association or Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state tournaments.
Some sports had state tournaments coordinated by coaches, athletics directors and communities.
Football, cross-country and volleyball opened the first week of March and ended in April, just in time for spring sports.
Heppner finished with a 5-0 record and looked every bit the part to make a run for another state title. Quarterback Jayden Wilson was selected to play in the Shrine Game and the Les Schwab Bowl. His teams won both games.
The Heppner volleyball team was 9-1, and Echo was 10-4.
On the cross-country course, Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty ran his way to a state title.
Come spring, baseball and softball were in full swing, with the Pendleton girls finishing 15-2 and having five players named to the 5A all-state team. Bucks coach Tim Cary was named Coach of the Year.
The Heppner/Ione baseball team finished 15-4 and placed third at the 2A/1A baseball state tournament.
Heppner’s Hayden Hiatt and Weston-McEwen’s Blane Peal were named to the 2A/1A all-state team, while Heppner’s Jackson Lehman was named to the second team.
The Pendleton baseball team went undefeated in Intermountain Conference play, and 15-3 overall. Payton Lambert was named co-Player of the Year in the IMC, while Kyle Field was Pitcher of the Year and TJ Haguewood was Coach of the Year.
Basketball and wrestling filled the last slot of sports, with the Nixyaawii boys winning a state basketball title.
On the wrestling mat, Pendleton’s Dawson Tremper was second at the 5A state meet at 106 pounds, while Heppner’s Jace Coe was second at 182 pounds at the 2A/1A tournament.
