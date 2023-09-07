OAKLAND — Weston-McEwen and Oakland met twice last season, splitting their games. They meet again Friday, Sept. 8, in Oakland.
While the TigerScots in 2022 won the first match 24-16 in Athena, the Oakers won the one that mattered most — 46-32 in the 2A state championship game. Oakland’s only loss was to W-M.
“Oakland is very well coached,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They return a lot of players. We are excited to go down there and play them on the road and go up against a very good team.”
Oakland coach Ben Lane said he thinks it will be a great game.
“We both return a lot of talent, and we played two tough games last year,” Lane said. I would expect nothing less on Friday. This should be fun. I think they have more bullets than we do, but we will go after them.”
The No. 4 TigerScots are coming off a 43-21 victory over College Place, where they had success with the run game and the passing game. W-M ran for more than 250 yards, and quarterback Easton Berry threw for 137 yard and three touchdowns.
“Our practices are so competitive,” Hansell said. “We played 11-man last week and we got a lot of kids in. Those game reps will be important. We play TigerScot football. The goal is to get better every week. We will continue to work on that.”
Top-ranked Oakland (1-0) is without 2022 2A state offensive player of the year Cade Olds, who graduated and now is at Southern Utah University, where he is pursuing a degree in aviation.
Also lost to graduation were quarterback/safety Cole Collins (EOU) and two-way lineman Tucker Cozart.
But the Oakland cupboard isn't bare.
“We have a ton of kids back from last year, and we have a lot of kids out this year,” Lane said. “I just don’t know if we are at the level we can compete with a team like Weston-McEwen. If we don’t, we learn from it. We learned from last year in Week 2.”
At quarterback for the Oakers is freshman Ryan Fullerton, who Lane has complete confidence in.
“He is a special kid,” Lane said. “He is something else. He is freshman, and he will make mistakes, but he is a special kid.”
HEPPNER AT KNAPPA — While the Mustangs are coming off a big 42-14 win over Gold Beach, the Loggers played just half a game against Toledo after Knappa junior running back/linebacker Jude Miller was injured and the game was halted.
“They got a half in, were up 14-12, and they were playing well,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said of Knappa. “They have great tradition. They have a lot of state competition in every sport. They always step up and play well. We are looking for a good game.”
Second-ranked Heppner, which travels to Knappa on Friday, had a good balance between the run and the pass against Gold Beach, with quarterback Landon Mitchell throwing for 196 yards and five touchdowns. The Mustangs ran for 263 yards, with Caden George leading the way with 84.
“We didn’t make a whole bunch of mistakes, and we did some things well,” Grant said. “We will take some of the credit and give them some. At this point in the season, we are starting to understand what we are doing.”
Grant noted that the Loggers are disciplined, have solid offensive and defensive lines, and a quick and mobile quarterback (Jacob Ogier).
“Every week is a different challenge,” Grant said.
PENDLETON AT REDMOND — The Bucks have a lot of new faces at key positions, but to get better, they need to play the best teams they can get on their schedule.
This week, Pendleton travels to 5A Redmond, which is coming off a 19-0 win over Hood River Valley.
“Playing a 5A school affects your RPI rating, so you have to take it seriously,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “I’m sitting in my basement trying to figure out what we are going to do. It helps your season when you can start off with a couple of wins. This is big for us.”
The Bucks (1-0) who dropped from sixth to eighth in the 4A coaches poll after 27-20 win over 5A Caldera, are in for a battle with the Panthers, who are sporting a new offense.
“They are run heavy with a double wing approach,” Davis said. “We have been trying our best to give our defense a good look against an offense you don’t see a lot of. We have to get off the bus and get ready to play a smash-mouth style of football, because that’s what they are going to bring.”
The Bucks had flashes of brilliance against Caldera. Quarterback Jace Otteson threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns — two of which went to Thaiden Cannin.
Defensively, Pendleton held Caldera to 104 yards rushing, forced a fumble and had two interceptions.
“I think we did some good things,” Davis said. “Film doesn’t lie. We were able to identify where we made mistakes, and 99% of it is fixable. Dropped balls and bad snaps are fixable.”
RICHLAND AT HERMISTON — Hermiston coach David Faaeteete knows his team is in for a battle each time it steps on the field against the Bombers of Richland, Washington.
“They are explosive,” Faaeteete said. “They are a good football team, and they are disciplined. They moved the ball and defended well. They just do a really good job managing the game.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 21-12 victory over Hanford in their Mid-Columbia Conference opener, while the Bombers topped Southridge 35-14.
“We did good in parts and bad in parts,” Faaeteete said. “Any time you turn the ball over, it hurts. We just have to do a better job of dotting our i’s and cross our t’s. We are excited for a great matchup at home.”
Quarterback Isaac Corey had a good opening game for the Bulldogs, completing 17 of 24 for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.
Against Southridge, Richland quarterback Josh Woodard completed 13 of 19 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns — two to Colson Mackey, who had three catches for 81 yards.
Richland balanced the offense with John Simons running for 108 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.