PENDLETON — Kason Cimmiyotti and Tucker Ashbeck made free throws in the waning seconds of the game as Heppner held off Bandon 46-41 on Friday, Dec. 10, at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“We started off the game pretty well and were up at halftime,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “It was back and forth in the third quarter.”
The Tigers held a 34-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs (4-1) went to work in the fourth.
“In the fourth, we picked up our defensive intensity,” Rosenbalm said. “We had a nine-point lead with 5 minutes to go. They hit a couple of shots, but we executed well in the last minute or so of the game. They had to foul.”
Cimmiyotti made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Mustangs up by three with less than a minute to play.
The Tigers went down and worked the ball around for a shot, which was off the mark. Ashbeck was fouled with less than 1 second remaining, and he made both of his free throws.
The Mustangs used a balanced scoring attack, with Landon Mitchell leading the way with 11 points. Ashbeck and Joe Sherman each scored eight points, while Cimmiyotti had seven.
Andrew Robertson led Bandon with 11 points.
“These close games will be good for us come league time,” Rosenbalm said. “It was a good win for us against a quality opponent. I’m extremely pleased and happy with how we played.”
BONANZA 74, WESTON-MCEWEN 31 — The Antlers used a big first quarter and an even bigger fourth quarter to hand the TigerScots a loss at the 2A Preview Tournament.
Bonanza cruised to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter, then holding a 45-24 lead after three quarters, went on a 28-7 scoring spree in the fourth.
Adrian Mojica led the Antlers with 26 points, while WD Kness added 15.
For W-M (3-2), Quannah French, Kyren Miller and Cameron Reich all had six points.
STANFIELD 57, CULVER 33 — The Tigers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and cruised to a win over the Bulldogs at the 2A Preview Tournament.
Pablo Arellano led the Tigers (3-2) with 15 points — all coming off 3-pointers. Jesus Arellano added 11 points and Connor Logan 10.
Troy Potampa had 11 points for the Bulldogs (1-3).
TOLEDO 72, PILOT ROCK 39 — Rylen Bronson scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets fell to the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament.
Girls games
BONANZA 33, WESTON-MCEWEN 24 — The TigerScots held the Antlers scoreless in the third quarter, but Bonanza more than made up for it in the first half in handing W-M a loss at the 2A Preview Tournament.
The Antlers led 23-8 at halftime, getting nine points from Jada Gallagher.
The TigerScots put 10 points on the board in the fourth quarter, but fell short.
“It was a tough loss as it was a lesson in intensity from the start,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Bonanza is a good team and coached well. We made some adjustments at half, but mostly it was about the energy and execution differences between the halves.”
Genna Robinson led W-M with eight points, while Kshalee Thomas led Bonanza with 11.
