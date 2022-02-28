PENDLETON — The 2A state basketball tournament will invade Pendleton this week, with two local teams among those battling for a state title.
The Heppner boys and the Stanfield girls will test their luck, starting Thursday, March 3.
The girls’ quarterfinal games on Thursday will be played at the Pendleton Convention Center, while the boys will be at Pendleton High School.
Tickets for the tournament are 100% digital and can be purchased at www.osaa.org/shop/tickets.
The Blue Mountain Conference district champion Mustangs (21-3) will open play at 8:15 p.m. against No. 2-ranked Knappa at Pendleton High School.
The Loggers (25-1) are the top team out of the Northwest League, finishing 15-0 in league play. Their lone loss was their season opener against Western Christian on Dec. 3.
“This is in our backyard,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “We are up to the challenge. These kids have been in high profile games before. At the end of the day, they realize we are in the final eight and we are playing against an extremely talented team. Once the ball goes up, it’s anyone’s game. They know what it takes to get the job done. I’m excited to go on this experience with them.”
Other games in the quarterfinals include Kennedy vs. Western Christian, East Linn Christian Academy vs. Bonanza, and Regis vs. Salem Academy.
“Everybody there is good and they deserve to be there,” Rosenbalm said. “At some point, you are going to get matched up with really good teams. We are excited to have the opportunity to be where we are at.”
The Mustangs are led by seniors Kason Cimmiyotti, Joe Sherman and Brock Hisler, along with junior Tucker Ashbeck and sophomore Landon Mitchell, but they also have talent on the bench that rotates in.
Heppner has outscored opponents 63-42 this season, and prides itself on its defense. The Mustangs don’t have a lot of height, which might make Thursday’s game interesting, but they have plenty of weapons.
“We have done what we have had to do to get to this point,” Rosenbalm said. “There are some personnel issues we might be able to take advantage of. We have some 6-1, 6-2 kids who play bigger than what they are. We are quick across the board and can throw some different schemes out on the floor. They are going to have to rotate their defense and maybe we can take advantage.”
Knapp coach Paul Isom said they will not take the Mustangs for granted.
“Heppner seems like a really good team,” said Isom, a 2007 Knappa graduate who played on the Loggers’ third-place state team in 2007. “I have watched them a couple of times, and it seems like they always have a different guy who is leading the way. Also, being Heppner, you know they will be physical and athletic. Jeremy and the staff there do a really nice job of keeping teams off balance with their changing defenses.”
Two of Knappa’s big weapons this season have been twin towers in seniors Carter Morrill (6-7) and Logan Morrill (6-9). Logan starts for the Loggers, while Carter comes off the bench.
Forward Brandon Gale, is deadly from 3-point range, Drew Miller is the off guard, while guards Shane McMahan and Tanner Jackson control the flow of the game out front.
“Similar to Heppner, we are a really balanced team offensively,” Isom said. “Our calling card is our defense. The guys really get after it on that end of the floor. Thursday should be a fun one.”
The Loggers shocked 4A Seaside in January, which was ranked No. 4 at the time, and the Loggers’ average margin of victory in league play was 33 points. But they really haven’t been challenged since they played Seaside.
“If you watch them, they are a good basketball team,” Rosenbalm said. “They have a little bit of everything. They have size down low, guards that can shoot it, they attack the basket and play good defense. Anything can happen on any given night, that’s why we play the game.”
2A girls
STANFIELD VS. SALEM ACADEMY
Stanfield posted a big road win over Vernonia in the first round, and the Tigers’ reward is a date with top-ranked Salem Academy on March 3 in the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“When you get to this point, everyone is good,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “You go compete, throw all the house money in and hopefully get a couple of wins out of it. Part of it is getting experience from it and building the program. Everybody is good, whether you are playing No. 1 or No. 4. You hope to make some shots.”
In the other quarterfinals games, Gervais plays Bandon, Faith Bible takes on Union, and Lakeview will play Central Linn.
The Tigers’ leading scorer, Maggie Sharp (11 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds a game) suffered a high ankle sprain in the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament. She played a few key minutes against Vernonia, finishing with five points.
“She wasn’t 100 percent, but she did what she could,” Sharp said. “There’s still a lot of bruising.”
The Tigers (22-5) have a solid core of players who step up when the need arises.
“Sometimes we have struggles when Zuri (Reeser) or Maggie aren’t going,” Sharp said of the Vernonia game. “Mazie (Reeser) stepped up and Alexis (Shelby) got a ton of rebounds. Everybody is playing their role.”
When the Tigers find themselves struggling to score, they turn to their defense. They only allowed 710 points during the season (26 per game).
“They put together a pretty good season,” Sharp said. “They haven’t been spectacular all the time, but they have played well defensively. Now, this is it. You have to put your best effort in.”
