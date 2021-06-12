PENDLETON — The accolades keep rolling in for the Pendleton softball team.
The Bucks had five players named to the 5A all-state team, and Pendleton’s Tim Cary was named co-Coach of the Year along with Ryan Borde of West Albany.
Named to the first team were senior pitcher Kylie Parsons, senior infielder Maria Lilienthal, and junior outfielder Chloe Taber.
Second-team honors went to junior pitcher Sauren Garton, while junior Ellie Samford was selected to the honorable mention team as a utility/designated player.
“It’s a nice honor for the girls to be on the all-state team,” Cary said. “It means the other coaches take notice of what they have done. For me, it’s an award I will accept on behalf of the team and the staff.”
Maddie Erickson of Wilson was named the Pitcher of the Year, while Presley Jantzi of West Albany was the Player of the Year.
Parsons threw 56 innings over 11 games and finished with a 9-1 record. She scattered 22 hits, gave up five earned runs, struck out 74, walked 24 and had an ERA of .625.
“Kylie had a tremendous year,” Cary said. “Both pitchers threw outstanding every time they stepped in the circle.”
Lilienthal, the Bucks’ third baseman, hit a team-high .545 on the year. She had 30 hits in 56 at-bats, including 20 singles, seven doubles and three home runs. She drove in 21 runs and scored a team-high 28 runs. In the field, she had zero errors.
“Maria had a great season on offense and defense,” Cary said. “That is a tough place to play with no errors.”
Taber, who patrolled right field, hit .500 with 33 hits, which included 28 singles, five doubles and 17 RBUs. She also scored 25 runs and had just one error in 17 games.
“Chloe was very consistent offensively,” Cary said. “It seems like she was on base all the time. She is fast, so we were able to get her around to score. She played golf last year, so it was nice to have her back on the field.”
Garton was a dual threat of the Bucks. In the circle, she threw 44 innings over 12 games and finished with a 6-0 record. She struck out 95, walked 18 and had an ERA of 1.114.
At the plate, Garton hit .476, with five singles, five doubles, six triples and four home runs. She also drove in 18 runs and scored 26 times.
Samford hit .366 with a team-high five home runs and a team-high 22 RBIs.
The Bucks won the IMC regular-season title with a 9-0 record, but dropped an 8-4 game to Ridgeview in the district title game. They finished the season 15-2.
