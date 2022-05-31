PENDLETON — Pendleton coach Tim Cary was concerned about Dallas left-handed pitcher Kadence Morrison. His team had not seen a left-hander all season.
As it turns out, the Dragons (19-9) had not seen the likes of Pendleton’s Sauren Garton, who threw a one-hit shutout to lead the Bucks to a 4-0 victory on Tuesday, May 31, and a trip to the 5A state title game.
“We are pretty excited right now,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said.
The Bucks (27-2) will play Wilsonville in the championship game Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
“We don’t have a single person on this team that has been to the state championship game,” Cary said. “They just need to relax, enjoy the moment and go out and have fun.”
Wilsonville defeated Lebanon 1-0 in the other semifinal to advance. The Wildcats have never won a state title.
Top-ranked Pendleton heads into the title game with just two losses — to Wilsonville and Ridgeview.
“This is a group that has a lot of grit and determination,” Cary said. “We have found ways to win when things are tight or we are down a bit. That’s what it takes to be a winner.”
Garton struck out the side in the first, second, third and fifth innings, striking out 19 on the day.
The Dragons’ lone hit came in the top of the seventh by Chloe Zajac, but she would be left stranded when Brook Dunkin struck out.
“Sauren did another outstanding job,” Cary said. “We feel confident if we put three runs on the board she won’t allow that many. She is an incredible competitor. She didn’t wear down and kept her energy high the whole game.”
The Bucks struggled a bit against Morrison the first time through the lineup, but in the fourth inning Pendleton put its bats to work.
Garton led off the inning with a double to center field, and Jaden Samp followed with a walk. Garton stole home, while Josie Jenness hit a double to left field that sent Samp across the plate for a 2-0 lead.
“Josie hit a blooper to left and it dropped in,” Cary said. “It was a timely hit at that.”
A single by Brie Youncs sent Jenness home, and Maddie Schumacher, the courtesy runner for Youncs, later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 game.
The Bucks had four hits on the day as Morrison finished with eight strikeouts and two walks.
“The Morrison girl is an outstanding pitcher,” Cary said. “We had a number of outstanding at-bats. Daisy (Jenness) did not get a hit today, but she (Morrison) threw her a couple of dozen pitches. Daisy kept fouling them off and that helped the batters after her. She wore her down.”
The Bucks last won a title in 2018, beating Putnam 7-0. Pendleton also won the 5A title in 2014 with a 2-1 win over Putnam, and the 2012 title, beating Silverton 6-1.
Pendleton’s six seniors will miss their graduation ceremony Saturday, but Cary said there will be a graduation of sorts at home plate after the game.
