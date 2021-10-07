PENDLETON — For the second time this season, Pendleton football coach Erik Davis found himself without a game.
Last week, La Salle Prep informed Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis that it would be finishing the season with a junior varsity schedule because of a lack of players.
It didn’t take Somnis long to fill the void. The Bucks will play at McDaniel High School on Thursday, Oct. 7. The Mountain Lions play in the 6A Portland Interscholastic League.
“Hats off to Mike Somnis, he beats the streets to make it happen,” Davis said. “He’s getting us games. We spent 6 hours without a game before he found one. He asked if we wanted the forfeit or if we wanted to play? I told him we wanted to play. Happy to have a leader like that.”
It’s the second 6A team the Bucks will play this season. They played Southridge in their first game of the season after La Grande had to back out because of COVID precautions. Pendleton won that game 27-26.
The Mountain Lions (2-2) are coming off a 55-0 loss to Jefferson, but Davis said they have some talent.
“We shared a couple of films with them,” Davis said. “They are pretty athletic. I just don’t know much about them. Playing a team we have never played before, the best thing is to do what you do, and not reinvent the wheel. They create some matchup problems and they have some speed.”
The Bucks, who lead the Northwest Oregon Conference East with a 4-0 record, are 5-1 overall. They are coming off a 70-6 conference win over The Dalles.
Pendleton will once again be without tailback Payton Lambert, who still is nursing an ankle injury. In his place, junior Brock Mackey scored four touchdowns last week.
“We will go down there and see what we can do against a 6A PIL team,” Davis said. “We are starting to click offensively and defensively. I tried to not be too outrageous with our play calling. We have a pretty good game plan without a lot of bells and whistles. It allows our kids to go full speed if you don’t quite know what you are doing. Definitely some different looks, but we’ll keep to the same concept.”
McDaniel High School was Madison High School
The Northeast Portland school, once named after the fourth president of the United States James Madison, is now Leodis V. McDaniel High.
The Portland Public Schools Board of Directors unanimously approved Resolution No. 6251 to change the school name on Feb. 23, 2021.
McDaniel oversaw the Northeast Portland high school’s desegregation during his tenure as its principal in the 1970s and ’80s. He died in 1987. A $10,000 scholarship in his name has long been awarded each year to an outgoing senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.