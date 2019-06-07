CORVALLIS — Ryan Stahl’s pitching has earned quite the reputation.
The recently graduated Buckaroo was not only named the Intermountain Conference Pitcher of the Year, but on Thursday he was selected to pitch for the 5A/6A State Metro All-Star Series at Oregon State University’s Goss Stadium.
The series will kick off with game one on Saturday, June 22, and will close with a second game the following day. The two competing teams are comprised of the state’s top senior 6A and 5A high school baseball players, and are divided into North and South rosters. Stahl will throw for the North.
“It’s quite an honor to go down there and play,” Stahl said. “It’s pretty special.”
The right-hander is the only Pendleton name in the lineup. The 5A’s top-ranked Central Panthers are sending three players to the competition, making them the most-represented team.
Central recently defeated Pendleton 11-4 in the 5A state championships.
“I’m sad that we didn’t make it all the way,” Stahl said of Pendleton’s championship defeat, “but I’m glad we made it as far as we did.”
Although Stahl is the only Buck on the roster, he’ll be playing alongside some familiar faces. Tigard’s CJ Rivers and Wilsonville’s Nolan Thebiay were both teammates with Stahl on the Northwest Elite Oregon Senior Scout team last fall.
“I knew Gabe (Umbarger) and Matt (Demianew) on my fall ball team, but that was because I had already played with them before,” Stahl said. “That was it. I didn’t know anyone else. It was cool to see the team bond we created together. It’ll be fun to go down and play with some really good athletes.”
Also on the North team is Grant Schoen of Clackamas, who signed to play with Pepperdine University, and West Linn pitcher and Xavier University commit Jonathon Kelly.
The South lineup features University of Oregon commit Decker Stedman of Thurston and future Oregon State Beavers player Ryan Brown of South Salem. Both will take to the infield for the All-Star series.
Stahl recently signed a letter of intent to pitch for Mount Hood Community College in Gresham.
Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood was selected to coach during the series, but will not be able to attend due to scheduling conflicts.
“I’m proud of Ryan,” Haguewood said. “He’s dedicated a lot to the art of pitching. It’ll be fun for him to play with the best of the best in the state.”
